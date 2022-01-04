 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A black circular tray with three glass mugs with dark red drinks with cut fruit and cinnamon sticks.
Eli Tea Bar in Andersonville offers unique tea drinks.
Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Where to Celebrate Dry January 2022 in Chicago

Find fun places with great non-alcoholic drinks

by Ashok Selvam and Aimee Levitt
Eli Tea Bar in Andersonville offers unique tea drinks.
| Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago
by Ashok Selvam and Aimee Levitt

January is a popular time for people to start researching their own data and to embark on fad diets (even ones suggested by popular beer brands) in an effort to be healthier — whatever that truly means — during the upcoming year. Reducing alcohol consumption is almost a cliched resolution, one that’s led to Dry January (Drynuary), the practice of abstaining from booze through January. Billy Sunday (the former White Stockings player involved in the temperance movement, not the Logan Square cocktail bar named after him) would be so proud.

No matter the month, even in these uncertain times during the pandemic, Chicago offers plenty of options for those not interested in alcohol — a group that includes more than the straight edge kids that once loitered outside the hallowed former Dunkin’ Donuts on Clark and Belmont. The same ones who celebrated the entire catalog from Chicago’s own Victory Records.

Find some quality selections — many with carryout — for Dry January below.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. D'Fruta La Vida

3739 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 905-7155
In the summertime, the lines extend out the door at this family-owned juice bar in Logan Square, but in the winter, it’s possible to walk right in to grab a juice, smoothie, boba tea, or house-made yogurt and add a few Latin-American snacks, like elotes, empanadas, salchipapas, and more.

2. Chiya Chai Cafe

2770 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7541
As the name suggests, Chiya Chai, which has cafes in Logan Square and in the Loop, serves more than a dozen flavors of chai, imported from Nepal and prepared over an induction burner for the best flavor. For those who want to prepare their own chai at home, loose leaf teas and bottles of chai concentrate are also available for purchase. Ownership has called chai, “the original mocktail.” There are also various South Asian snacks, including momos, available.

3. Billy Sunday

3143 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-2485
This Logan Square cocktail lounge has expanded its offerings to a menu of spirit-free drinks. Selections including “Cloudbusting” (cantaloupe, vanilla, mint, passion fruit, green tea, and bubbles) and “El Vacio” (housemade sprit-free Fernet, black fig, coffee, honey, cinchona bark, citrus oils, and orange juice).

4. Daisies

2523 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-1671
Joe Frillman’s veggie-friendly restaurant also has a sober-friendly bar that serves herbal and ginger sodas, root beer, shrubs, and spirit-free cocktails that include unusual ingredients such as carrots and fermented mushrooms so that everyone can have the opportunity to taste something new and interesting.

5. Core Juice Bar

3924 S Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 321-9569
With locations in Brighton Park and Gage Park, Core Juice Bar is committed to providing healthy food to underserved communities. The menu includes a long list of fruits and vegetables that can be cold-pressed, mixed, and blended into juices, smoothies, and protein shakes, with and without special energy and immunity boosters. Customers can order a specialty drink or invent their own. Juices are also available in sealed bottles to go.

6. Hugo Tea Space

1816 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(872) 802-4499
Hugo Tea in Bucktown offers loose leaf teas from China and Japan, all individually brewed by “teatenders” who are well-versed in traditional methods. For select Saturdays through January, Hugo will be collaborating with Vida Mia Cocktails on a series of Dry January pop-ups featuring tea- and juice-based nonalcoholic drinks.

7. City Press Juice & Bottle

2136 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-9724
For those who are taking Dryuary super-seriously, City Press, which has locations in Wicker Park, Lakeview, Ravenswood, and the Revival Food Hall, is here to help: it offers customized juice cleanses. And for those who just want a drink, it has a large menu of cold-pressed juices and superfood blends, which can be mixed with natural healing elixirs.

8. Southtown Health Foods

2100 W 95th St
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 233-1856
This Beverly health food store has plenty for those on special diets, including vitamins, supplements, and produce. The juice bar portion serves cold-pressed veggie and fruit juices. They’re happy to blend them up and add superfoods for a tasty treat.

9. Eli Tea Bar

5507 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
(248) 825-8064
Michigan import Eli Tea Bar is a sober-friendly nightlife alternative in Andersonville, with an LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere (including drag queen bingo), late hours, and an extensive menu of loose-leaf teas and blends from all over the world. The owner studied botany and uses that background to mix drinks. There are also pastries from Spoke & Bird and samosas from Tasting India.

Three marshmallows on a stick rest on a mug filled with milky tea and syrup
A specialty tea drink at Eli Tea Bar
Kim Kovacik

10. Living Water Tea House

1453 W Taylor St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 846-6919
Find milk tea and other beverages at this “East Asian tea parlor” situated in Little Italy. Living Water Tea House sports a unique mission and even allows customers to book their own tea ceremonies, a unique way to sip tea and learn about Chinese traditions. Not only does the tea deliver, but ownership is very particularly about the vessels — tea is only as good as the equipment it’s made and served in — and the pots and cups at Living Water are something to behold.

11. Stax Cafe

1401 W Taylor St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-9871
This Little Italy diner where LeBron James has dined also has a location in River West. It’s always bustling during the morning hours. But ownership has also given serious thought to its drinks with homemade juices and drinks. The beverage program has been so successful that Stax management is planning a juice-based alcoholic drink menu.

12. Marz Community Brewing Company

3630 S Iron St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 579-1935
Marz is a popular brewery inside a McKinley Park industrial park — from the same family that brought Chicago Kimski and Maria’s Community Bar. Ownership has expanded its business to non-alcoholic drinks including a line of CBD sparkling tonics. They also have CBD sparkling teas. These canned beverages are a refreshing change of pace from booze. There’s also a Bucktown location, Life on Marz.

13. Belli's

1307 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 307-7305
This Pilsen standby has rebounded to find a new space after departing Thalia Hall. Proudly woman owned and open since 2013, find cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and “health lattes” — unique drinks like the Chagaccino (Chaga mushroom, cacao, honey or agave, coffee, cinnamon, & plant milk).

14. Uni Uni 攸攸茶 Uni Spice 攸攸堂 Uptown

1130 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 878-3333
With locations in Uptown and Chinatown (and one pending in Lincoln Park), Uni Uni serves just about every sort of Asian tea drink — boba tea, fruit tea, cheese tea, and milk tea, plus flavored milk and Yakult — in preparations that range from the simple to the elaborate, in every color of the rainbow.

15. Beatrix

834 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-0370
Beatrix, with locations in Streeterville, Fulton Market, and River North, is Lettuce Entertain You Enterprise’s all-day restaurant intent to offer something for everyone — particularly those with specific dietary restrictions or tastes. So it’s no surprise LEYE is offering NA drinks made with fresh juices like sweet Valencia orange, pomegranate, apple & ginger, mango, orange & pineapple nectar, power greens and blue boost.

16. Kumiko

630 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 285-2912
This lauded Japanese inspired West Loop tavern run by Julia Momose, an experienced bartender and author with stints at Aviary and GreenRiver. Momose popularized the notion of “spirit-free” drinks in Chicago — she bristles at calling them mocktails, in part because she feels that term mocks folks who don’t want to order drinks with booze. She brings serious technique to her spirit frees, often utilizing Seedlip, an NA herbal “spirit” that makes drinkers feel they’re imbibing a beverage of substance, not just a glorified smoothie.

17. Te'amo Boba Bar

2169 A S China Pl
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 857-8993
With locations in Hyde Park, Chinatown, and off the Mag Mile, Te’amo Boba Bar is a chain with Hong Kong-style milk teas, boba, matcha, and more. Also, look for smoothies and loose-leaf teas.

18. M Lounge

1520 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 447-0201
A South Loop nightlight fixture for years, M Lounge is a sleek bar with good music and vibes. Bartenders use alcohol-free champagne in mimosas and other fizzy drinks such as the “M Bellini” made with A Blend of sparkling brut and peach nectar.

19. Starbucks Reserve Roastery

646 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 283-7100
It’s the world’s largest Starbucks! Which means four floors of caffeinated pleasure, each with its own espresso bar and special menu. There aren’t any Frappuccinos here, but there is a robust selection of nitros and cold brews, iced and sparkling teas, and treats like affogatos, plus the chance to taste fresh roasted beans in a variety of preparations, including Clovers and Chemexes. The drink menu is co-produced by Julia Momose (Kumiko) who has extensive experience with making spirit-free drinks. Special experiences can be booked via Tock.

A coffee roaster at rest, with storage funnels in the background and a sign
At the world’s largest Starbucks, beans are roasted on-site
Barry Brecheisen

20. Soul Veg City

Copy Link
203 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 224-0104
(773) 224-0104
Visit Website

This Chatham icon has been reborn after an extensive remodel for this vegan jewel. Part of the rebrand from Soul Vegetarian included a larger emphasis on the juice bar component of the business. The smoothies are dairy free and one of the tastiest is the Pineapple Supreme (pineapple, orange juice, and coconut milk).

The brick and glass exterior of a restaurant, Soul Veg City. Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

21. Bonne Sante Health Foods

1512 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 667-5700
A Hyde Park staple for more than 45 years, Bonne Sante is just as well-known for its juice bar as it is for its selection of groceries. Choose from fruit and vegetable juices, kombucha on tap, or a full menu of shakes, which include supplements to help cure all that ails you.

