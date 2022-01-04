Where to Celebrate Dry January 2022 in Chicago

January is a popular time for people to start researching their own data and to embark on fad diets (even ones suggested by popular beer brands) in an effort to be healthier — whatever that truly means — during the upcoming year. Reducing alcohol consumption is almost a cliched resolution, one that’s led to Dry January (Drynuary), the practice of abstaining from booze through January. Billy Sunday (the former White Stockings player involved in the temperance movement, not the Logan Square cocktail bar named after him) would be so proud.

No matter the month, even in these uncertain times during the pandemic, Chicago offers plenty of options for those not interested in alcohol — a group that includes more than the straight edge kids that once loitered outside the hallowed former Dunkin’ Donuts on Clark and Belmont. The same ones who celebrated the entire catalog from Chicago’s own Victory Records.

Find some quality selections — many with carryout — for Dry January below.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.