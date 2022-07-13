Share All sharing options for: The Best Casual Eats Around Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago

Chicago’s Union Park, home of the Pitchfork Music Festival, stands in the shadow of Randolph Street and Fulton Market, home of some of the city’s fanciest restaurants. But for concert goers — or fans attending events at the nearby United Center — spending 90 minutes on a sit-down meal doesn’t make sense while rushing toward an event.

The fest, which takes place Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 will still sell food on site. The vendor lineup is family to Chicago street fest attendees: Beat Kitchen, Connie’s Pizza, Quang Noodle, Don Pez, Festibowls, BenjYehuda, Island Noodles, LC Pho, Billy Goat Tavern, Bumbu Roux, Black Dog Gelato, Goddess and Grocer, and Donerman. For Pitchforkers who opted for the deluxe “Plus” tickets, they’ll be feted with “curated food and cocktails from a notable Chicago restaurant and private bars.” The identity of that restaurant remains a mystery.

But not everyone enjoys festival food. So here are more casual and faster options around Union Park that will satisfy on the way or back from a concert or sporting event in the area.

A reminder: Parking is always a premium around Randolph Street, so bike, take public transportation, or even try an electric scooter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.