FX’s The Bear is a love letter to Chicago’s dining scene, shooting on location at numerous top restaurants complete with cameos from chefs and restauranteurs. Over the course of two seasons, the show has taken a delicious tour of the city and its suburbs, and you can follow along by visiting these 25 spots either depicted or mentioned in the series.Read More
The Definitive Guide to Restaurants Featured in ‘The Bear’
From Kasama, to Pequod’s, to Avec: Carmy and the crew toured the city
Superdawg Drive-In
Superdawg is one of the most iconic places to get a Chicago dog, retaining its retro style and rooftop mascots Flaurie and Maurie since 1948. The restaurant can be spotted in the montage that opens Episode 7 of Season 1 and its hot dogs and fries are seen in their signature boxes at the party in Episode 5 of Season 2. The restaurant also has an outpost in suburban Wheeling.
Metro
The Episode 7 montage is set to Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” and kicks off with a nod to the singer-songwriter’s performances at Metro. Since 1982, the independently operated Wrigleyville music venue has nurtured local talent and served as a showcase for national and international acts including R.E.M., Lizzo, and Chance the Rapper.
Alice's Lounge
Avondale dive bar Alice’s Lounge is renowned for it’s late-night karaoke, making it a great place for industry folk to blow off some steam. Despite feeling a bit out of place with her young classmates at culinary school, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) fits right in when she joins them in Episode 5 of Season 2 to take some shots and perform “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender.
Loaf Lounge
Loaf Lounge co-owner and baker Sarah Mispagel served as a consultant for The Bear and she made the decadent chocolate cake The Beef pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) prepares in Season 1. Whole cakes are available to order with advance notice and slices are always served at the all-day cafe alongside sandwiches, rotating loaves of bread and other sweet treats.
Gene & Jude's
Another institution spotlighted in the Episode 7 montage, Gene & Jude’s has been slinging red hots topped with sport peppers, mustard, relish, onions and crispy French fries since 1946, moving from Chicago to River Grove in 1950. Generations of customers have visited the small suburban space to scarf down Depression Dogs and tamales standing up. The restaurant doesn’t have any seats and it definitely doesn’t serve ketchup.
Pizza Lobo
Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) blissfully chows down on a slice of pepperoni pizza while standing in front of Pizza Lobo’s takeout window, making sure viewers know that Chicago isn’t just devoted to deep dish. She also tries to poach some workers catching a break in the alley that leads to Lobo’s kitchen. The restaurant also has a location in Andersonville and both offer large patios with fire pits and bocce courts, serving hot cocktails in the winter and frozen ones year round.
Pequod's Pizza
Deep dish favorite Pequod’s is featured in Episode 7 of both season 1 and season 2, where it’s mutilated to present to tourists dining at Ever. No micro basil is required to enjoy the rich pie and its famous caramelized crust produced by burning mozzarella on the edges of a cast-iron pan. This location has been around since 1992 and the Morton Grove original dates back to 1970.
Beck's Chicago
While cameras never set food inside, while Richie enters Pequod’s in Season 2, Episode 7 viewers see a nice shot of Beck’s neon sign. Beck’s is a sports bar partial to Kansas City sports fans with some of the city’s best wings. Beck’s is owned by the same team behind Toon’s, a venerable Lakeview bar.
Margie's Candies
Episode 3 of Season 2 is named “Sundae” in honor of the treat that Sydney enjoys at Margie’s Candies. The ice cream parlor has been owned by the same family since 1933, serving generations of customers who will wait in lines that stretch around the block for a banana split on a hot summer day. A second location opened in North Center in 2005.
Giant
Verdana French Bistro doesn’t actually exist — the scene in “Sundae” where Sydney visits the restaurant to get advice was filmed at Logan Square’s Giant and its actual chefs can be seen working in the background. Grab a seat at the kitchen counter or on the patio for tempura trout roe bites, a beautiful plate of pasta, and a spritz.
Roeser's Bakery
Marcus gets inspiration for his Season 1 doughnut experiments by visiting Roeser’s, Chicago’s oldest family-owned bakery, which has been open at the same place in Humboldt Park since 1911. While it’s best known for its custom cakes, Roeser’s offers a wide selection of seasonal treats and is a particularly popular place to pick up paczki on Fat Tuesday.
Johnnie's Beef
While Mr. Beef is the primary inspiration for The Beef on The Bear, the show also gives a nod to another iconic Italian beef joint as part of the Episode 7 montage. Open since 1961, this suburban spot piles its signature sandwiches with giardiniera and also dishes out hot dogs and charcoal-grilled Italian sausages. Finish the meal by cooling off with a lemon Italian ice.
Kasama
The first stop on Sydney’s Chicago food tour in Episode 3 is Kasama, where she feasts on mushroom adobo, a longanisa sausage sandwich with hashbrowns and a mango tart. America’s only Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant, Kasama offers baked goods and casual fare in the morning and transitions to a tasting menu at night. Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon won the James Beard Foundation best chef: Great Lakes award this year.
Potash Markets
Receipts from Potash Markets and Whole Foods can be spotted in Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) apartment and he’s shopping there when he runs into his childhood crush. Potash has been selling locally sourced meat, produce, wine and beer in the Gold Coast since 1950. It also offers catering and party platters.
Lao Peng You
Sydney stops at Lao Peng You in “Sundae” for hand-rolled dumplings served in broth from brothers Daniel and Eric Wat, who also dish out a variety of noodle soups, sandwiches and made-to-order lamb-cumin bread at their BYOB West Town restaurant. Spots are first come, first served as the small West Town space and there tend to be long waits for either a table or to-go order, so a bit of patience is required.
The Green Door Tavern
Located just next door to Mr. Beef, The Green Door Tavern is visible in several shots and Richie mentions it’s closing in Season 1 as evidence that the neighborhood is changing. But just like River North isn’t nearly as gritty as it’s portrayed in the show, the bar dating back to 1921 is alive and well, continuing to serve an excellent selection of beer and whiskey along with classic pub grub. Be sure to visit The Drifter, the speakeasy hidden in the basement.
Mr. Beef
The Bear creator Christopher Storer spent time working at Mr. Beef and shot scenes both on location at the River North restaurant and in a soundstage recreation of the space. Joe Zucchero, who founded the restaurant in 1979, died earlier this year, but his son Chris has taken over and made a few cameos on the show. The Beef may have transformed into a fine-dining establishment but Mr. Beef, is still slinging its iconic sandwiches.
Ed Debevic's
Despite having no restaurant experience, Carmy’s dad was inspired to open The Beef after a visit to Ed Debevic’s. Open since 1984, the ‘50s-themed diner in Streeterville is known for its sassy servers, who dress in costume and sometimes dance on the soda counter. Popular with families and parties, the spot features a huge menu including skillets, pancakes, sliders and floats.
Michael Jordan's Steak House
Marcus mentions his love for the double-smoked maple-glazed bacon at Michael Jordan’s Steak House in Season 1. The Bulls legend’s Magnificent Mile restaurant is a place to splurge, serving flights of filet mignon and New York strip along with warm lobster tail and 23-layer chocolate cake. There’s even a $75 cocktail made with Jordan’s favorite rye and tequila for those really looking to go all out. There’s also a little ‘90s Bulls story in Episode 4, Season 2 with Luca in Copenhagen.
Ever Restaurant
Ever is the centerpiece of Episode 7 of Season 2, as Richie stages at a fictional version of the restaurant with three Michelin stars and Olivia Colman in the kitchen. Chef Curtis Duffy doesn’t appear in the episode, but viewers can spot his hands plating some of the dishes on the two-Michelin starred restaurant’s 8- to 10-course tasting menu. Many of Ever’s front-of-house staff also were in the show, so diners might recognize their server. Make a reservation through Tock.
After Lounge
Located next door to Ever, After served as the set for the Copenhagen restaurant where Marcus studies under handsome pastry chef Luca (Will Poulter) in Episode 4. The lounge offers Ever diners a place to extend their meal with a dramatic cocktail but is also a more affordable place for diners to try a bit of chef Curtis Duffy’s food, with dishes including lamb ribs and duck wings.
Publican Quality Meats
Sydney drops by Public Quality Meats in Episode 3 of Season 2 to get some advice from head butcher and chef de cuisine Rob Levitt, who used his own personal experience for his dialogue. The butcher shop offers sausage and steaks from local farms plus deli meats cured, cooked and smoked onsite and served on slices from sibling spot Publican Quality Bread.
Elske
When Sydney calls in a favor to get kitchen space at the end of Episode 3, she heads to Elske to experiment with pasta after being welcomed by executive chef David Posey, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife and pastry chef Anna Posey. The Michelin-starred spot offers both a Scandinavian-inspired tasting menu and a la carte dishes made with seasonal, local ingredients.
Avec
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Avec hosted The Bear’s writers several times as they researched the world of fine dining by chatting with chef Dylan Patel and Donnie Madia, the co-founder of One Off Hospitality. Madia plays a big role in Episode 3 as he gives Sydney advice on hospitality, while Patel, general manager Claire McDonal and many other Avec employees are seen going through a pre-service and spotlighting the Mediterranean restaurant’s popular short rib hummus.
Kendall College
While The Bear is under construction, Nina trains at Kendall College to take over as sous chef. The Loop school offers a highly regarded culinary arts and hospitality management program, and students hone their skills at the Kendall College Dining Room, which makes it one of the most affordable tasting menus in town. It also periodically hosts meals from star alumni. Make a reservation through Tock.
Ceres Cafe
Ceres Cafe serves as the namesake for Episode 6 of Season 1, where Carmy’s brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal) tells the story of a wild night at the bar in the lobby of the Board of Trade building. Open since 1967, the bar is known for its faceless art deco statue of the namesake goddess and its strong cocktails that have made it a favorite for after work drinks.
