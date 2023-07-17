The Definitive Guide to Restaurants Featured in ‘The Bear’

Located just next door to Mr. Beef, The Green Door Tavern is visible in several shots and Richie mentions it’s closing in Season 1 as evidence that the neighborhood is changing. But just like River North isn’t nearly as gritty as it’s portrayed in the show, the bar dating back to 1921 is alive and well, continuing to serve an excellent selection of beer and whiskey along with classic pub grub. Be sure to visit The Drifter, the speakeasy hidden in the basement.