NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are seeking to win the franchise’s first championship.
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Chicago

Catch the action in style

by Jeffy Mai Updated
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are seeking to win the franchise’s first championship.
| Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
by Jeffy Mai Updated

For the 15th straight season, the Chicago Bears won’t be playing in the Super Bowl. That honor will go to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Instead of being frustrated by the state of Chicago’s football team, fans might as well enjoy the big game with tasty food and beverages. Some of the following spots are celebrating by hosting watch parties and offering specials, while others are just fun places to watch a game, so gear up and start making plans for some festivities on February 13.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors when not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1100 W Thorndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 360-1621
(773) 360-1621
Visit Website

For some, Super Bowl Sunday is an all-day affair, and Rewired in Edgewater is the place to pregame with a $25 Super Bowl Sunday Funday pajama brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring bottomless mimosas, show tunes, and cartoon-themed brunch items like a Panchito Pistoles Bowl and a Porky the Pig Benedict.

2. The Rambler Kitchen & Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 799-8881
(773) 799-8881
Visit Website

North Center bar the Rambler is hosting a viewing party starting at 5 p.m. The space features 24 big screens and a heated and enclosed beer garden. Guests can enjoy a $40 food and beverage package that includes imported and domestic bottles, draft beer, premium liquors, and wine plus a nacho bar, taco bar, and more.

3. Cody's Public House

1658 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 799-8217
(773) 799-8217
Visit Website

Not interested in football? Cody’s Public House is offering an alternative option for pet lovers: a Puppy Bowl viewing party. The dog-friendly event will feature an $8 themed cocktail and 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to PAWS Chicago.

4. Park & Field

3509 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7373
(773) 360-7373
Visit Website

Vintage-style sports bar Park & Field is one of the most popular places for fans to follow their teams, and for the Super Bowl, it’s offering an all-you-can-eat buffet and bottomless drinks package. The festivities start at kickoff and run until the end of the game. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased here.

5. Pilot Project Brewing

2140 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 270-5995
(773) 270-5995
Visit Website

Watch the big game on the biggest screen at Logan Square brewery Pilot Project. The Super Bowl will be shown on a 165-inch projector screen in a heated tent and the kitchen is preparing bites like chili ($7), loaded nachos ($15), and Bavarian salted pretzel with beer cheese ($11.50).

6. Lottie's Pub

1925 W Cortland St
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 489-0738
(773) 489-0738
Visit Website

Spend Super Bowl Sunday at popular Bucktown corner bar Lottie’s. Specials will include $5 22-ounce stadium cups, $6 Ketel One cocktails, $7 Bulleit Bourbon, and a $20 party platter (cheese pizza, chicken tenders, tater tots). Guests can also attempt to kick a field goal for a chance to win up to $250 in prizes.

7. Joe's on Weed St.

940 W Weed St
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 273-5118
(312) 273-5118
Visit Website

Join Joe’s for the Super Bowl and celebrate with a premium drinks package throughout the game. For $40, guests get unlimited domestic and craft beers, seltzers, cocktails, wine, and soda. Complement the alcohol with food specials such as $5 boneless chicken bites, $5 pickle chips, and $5-off pizzas. Reservations can be made here.

8. Benchmark

1510 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 649-9640
(312) 649-9640
Visit Website

Old Town locals visit this two-story restaurant and bar for all of their sporting needs. The space is outfitted with more than 40 televisions and a retractable roof, making it a popular attraction. On Super Bowl Sunday, Benchmark will offer a $40 package that includes all drinks and one food menu item per person.

9. Jake Melnick's Corner Tap

41 E Superior St
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 266-0400
(312) 266-0400
Visit Website

Head to Jake Melnick’s on Super Bowl Sunday to feast on wings, barbecue, burgers, and more. For those celebrating at home, the restaurant will have a variety of catering packages. They include “Pizza and Wings” (Detroit-style pizza, two dozen wings; $70), “Tailgate Tray” (full slab of ribs, half-pound brisket, half-pound pulled pork; $75), and “The Champion” (four dozen wings, full slab of ribs, half-pound brisket, half-pound pulled pork, mac and cheese; $250). Online ordering is available here and must be placed by February 12.

10. Robert's Pizza and Dough Company

465 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 265-1328
(312) 265-1328
Visit Website

The Streeterville pizzeria is showing the Super Bowl on seven televisions and offering food and drink specials such as $24 buckets of six beers, $9 cocktails, $7 wines, buffalo and teriyaki wings (6 for $14, 12 for $24), and housemade chili (16 oz. for $10, 32 oz. for $16). Chicagoans who would rather watch at home can order $56 to-go pizza packages.

11. Bub City

435 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 610-4200
(312) 610-4200
Visit Website

Both the River North and Rosemont locations of barbecue destination Bub City will have lots of smoked meats, whiskeys, and specials on game day. In addition, customers can order a carryout package containing 24 jumbo wings, two slabs of St. Louis ribs, bread and butter pickles, 16-ounce coleslaw, and 32-ounce mac and cheese for $149.95. Online ordering is available here.

12. Miki's Park

109 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 526-3511
(312) 526-3511
Visit Website

Korean-inspired bar fare and colorful lighting evoke Seoul’s nightlife at Miki’s Park. On Super Bowl Sunday, the game will be played on a 100-inch projector screen and guests can chow down on half-priced LFG jumbo wings tossed in a sweet and sticky sauce.

A platter of glazed chicken wings.
Football and wings are a winning combo.
Miki’s Park [Official Photo]

13. Radio Room

400 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 706-5228
(312) 706-5228
Visit Website

Boasting more than 28 televisions and a 30-foot video wall, Radio Room provides a comprehensive viewing experience. Fans can catch the action during the biggest game of the season by booking a table for groups of 4,6, 8, or 10 people. The package, priced at $45 per person, includes two beer buckets, one grand plateau, sliders, one round of house shots, and Radio Room swag for each table. Reservations are available here.

14. Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 988-0162
(312) 988-0162
Visit Website

Burgers, wings, and craft beer make for the perfect game day spread. At Burger Bar in the South Loop, locals can expect rotating monthly specials as well as menu favorites like the “Hot & Smokey Stacker” (prime beef patty, pulled pork, andouille sausage, cheddar, cucumber-onion slaw, habanero barbecue glaze) and “Sassy Wings” tossed in a spicy chili-ginger glaze and served with sriracha aioli. To-go options for the Super Bowl will include a $175 package of eight burgers with toppings, queso dip, guacamole, and mixed greens salad; a four-pound grilled jumbo wings package ($69); a mac and cheese bar ($49); a chili bar ($69); and more.

15. Weather Mark Tavern

1503 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 588-0230
(312) 588-0230
Visit Website

The nautical-themed sports bar in the South Loop is featuring $20 domestic buckets, $25 seltzer buckets, and $6 Jameson shots on Super Bowl Sunday. There will also be a buffet full of hot dogs, brats, and chili for $15 per person.

16. Reggies Chicago

2105 S State St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 949-0120
(312) 949-0120
Visit Website

South Side music venue Reggies is hosting its annual Super Bowl bash on Feb. 13. Starting at 2 p.m., attendees will have access to an all-you-can-eat buffet for $15. Other activities will include a wings and sloppy joe eating contest, and a free show from the Sugarman Allstars.

17. Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar

2210 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 753-3108
(312) 753-3108
Visit Website

Williams Inn, which reopened last September on Motor Row, offers deep dish pizza, an inclusive atmosphere, and, on Sunday afternoons and Monday nights, house music and football. Super Bowl Sunday should prove to be no exception.

18. Woodlawn Tap

1172 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 643-5516
(773) 643-5516
Visit Website

Management at the Hyde Park institution formerly known as Jimmy’s isn’t big on making plans and nobody has any special attachment to LA or Cincinnati, so there won’t be any splashy special deals on Super Bowl Sunday. But the game will be on, there will be people watching, and there will be beer and food to sustain them. And what more does anybody really need?

