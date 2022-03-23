 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A group of people gathered around a table for a meal.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims gather every evening for iftar, the meal to break their daily fast.
Where to Eat Out During Ramadan Around Chicago

Twelve halal spots in the city and suburbs to satisfy almost every craving

by Tasmiha Khan
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims gather every evening for iftar, the meal to break their daily fast.
by Tasmiha Khan

With the holy month of Ramadan coming up (this year it begins on the evening of Saturday, April 2) it’s important for many Muslims to have access to places that provide zabiha halal — literally “permissibly slaughtered” in Arabic — food. Although many prefer home-cooked meals, restaurants provide convenience for those who cannot make food at home or just want a change of pace. For those who observe, halal certifications can be confusing. Some mandate meat to be hand cut versus cut by a machine. For example, Halal Guys uses a mix of both types of meat, which has led many Muslims to stop eating there upon that discovery. Halal Guys maintains it adheres to halal standards. There are multiple third parties that certify restaurants using different rules.

Listed below are 12 restaurants that serve halal food for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before the daily fast, and iftar, the meal to break fast at sunset. Some of these places will have special Ramadan hours, which will be announced closer to the start of the month.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kabul House Restaurant

2424 Dempster St
Evanston, IL 60202
(847) 674-3830
(847) 674-3830
Visit Website

Kabul House is a classic Afghan restaurant with an assortment of beef, lamb, chicken, seafood, and vegetarian dishes, including kabobs, qormas, and palaus, plus soups and salads, notably the Qazi date salad. The elegant interior, inspired by Islamic architecture, is lit by chandeliers and torches hanging from the wall and decorated with photos of the landscape of Afghanistan.

2. Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant

2032 W Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 761-5300
(773) 761-5300
Visit Website

This Indian spot on Devon is open till 4 a.m. every day, which makes it a good option for iftar or suhoor. The menu includes biryani, thalis, parathas (including for breakfast), curries, and grilled and tandoor-cooked items; portions are substantial, and everything is less than $10. Takeout and delivery through DoorDash are available, and there are additional locations near UIC and in suburban Lombard.

3. Anmol Restaurant - Pakistani & Indian Halal Food - Chicago

2858 W Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 508-5050
(773) 508-5050
Visit Website

Anmol was founded by Mohammad Patel to provide American Muslims with food they could trust: he sources the meat from his own slaughterhouse. The inside of this restaurant has a nice golden glow from the lights. Appetizers include samosas, fries, and kebabs, while the entree menu offers chicken and mutton biryani. There are additional locations in Naperville and Milwaukee.

4. Tahoora Sweets & Bakery

2345 W Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60659
(773) 743-7272
(773) 743-7272
Visit Website

Tahoora Sweets and Bakery serves assorted Indian treats such as halwa, ladoo, kalakand, and more; it charges by the pound, and there are sugar free options. The bakery also serves savory pizzas and sandwiches, including a bun kabab, burgers, paratha rolls, and grilled sandwiches in a variety of sizes. Most meals are under $10. 

5. Shahi Nihari and Chopsticks

541 W North Ave
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 792-8839
(630) 792-8839
Visit Website

Shahi Nihari offers a selection of Pakistani, Indian, Chinese, and Southeast Asian dishes, including lollipop chicken, Thai curry, palak paneer, and the namesake nihari, a Pakistani beef stew that’s cooked overnight. There’s also a separate American menu with burgers and quesadillas. The tables are set with white tablecloths and glasses with napkins precisely folded inside.

6. Wazwan

1742 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60622
(708) 369-9564
(708) 369-9564
Visit Website

Chicago’s only Indian fine dining restaurant, one that’s attracted attention from Michelin inspectors and a James Beard nomination for chef Zubair Mohajir, sources its halal meats from Fatima Foods in suburban Addison. The restaurant is divided into two. The front features burgers, momos, fried chicken sandwiches, and Filipino fare like lumpia. The back house is reservation only where diners are treated to a tasting menu that features a knockout first course with an array of gourmet Indian flatbreads. Stay tuned to social media for news on Ramadan specials.

7. Senor Jalapeno

436 S Main St
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 495-3050
(630) 495-3050
Visit Website

Senor Jalapeno is the rare Mexican restaurant that’s certified by Halal Food Standards Alliance of America (HFSAA), the most accurate guide for halal food, and therefore it’s perfect for anyone who is craving tacos, burritos, fajitas, or nachos for iftar. Most dinners top out at $15, and takeout is available.

8. The Port of Piri Piri

1419 W Taylor St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 374-1912
(312) 374-1912
Visit Website

The Port of Peri Peri is a Portuguese inspired restaurant chain known for its secret peri peri sauce. The main attraction is the chicken, offered with eight levels of spiciness, from plain to extra hot, but there’s also hummus, falafel, salads, and lamb chops, among other options. There are eight other locations in the suburbs.

9. CHI TEA

413 E Roosevelt Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 448-0019
(630) 448-0019
Visit Website

Chi Tea is a bubble tea store that also serves savory meals. Sandwiches include “The Big Bird,” a Nashville style hot chicken sandwich, and the “Chi Tea Classic,” a beef burger, both of which are served with the restaurant’s signature tangy, creamy Chi-sauce. The restaurant has a vine and moss wall with a sign saying “That’s the Tea ‘’ that is very Instragram-able. Chi Tea will be open late on Friday and Saturday nights during Ramadan.

10. Holy Buckets Halal Chicken & Pizza

7331 W 87th St
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 931-4659
(708) 931-4659
Visit Website

Right off of Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, Holy Buckets is a wonderful option for families. Its menu mainly consists of wings, pizza, shrimp, and its unique “holy bowls’’ made with mashed potatoes, corn, mac and cheese, chicken, and the restaurant’s “Zinger” and “Holy” sauces that has spicy but tangy and honey flavors accordingly. Provided sides include mac and cheese, biscuits, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, fries, and corn. The indoor decor is classic and sleek with a hint of Palestinian shimmer:  the logo depicts a chicken wearing a kaffiyeh. Holy Buckets also offers catering for at-home family gatherings.

11. Shibam Restaurant

9052 S Harlem Ave
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 599-1112
(708) 599-1112
Visit Website

Shibam is a Yemeni restaurant that also serves Mediterranean cuisine. Choose from kebabs, biryani, or fahsa, a Yemeni stew, plus desserts, breakfast, and tea. Inside, the restaurant is homey and the turquoise colored seats add a pop of color. Family platters are $45 (chicken) to $60 (lamb), and the hummus and chicken breakfast is less than $5. There are additional locations in North Park and Mayfair.

12. Pizza Track

10S650 Kingery Hwy
Willowbrook, IL 60527
(630) 655-3375
(630) 655-3375
Visit Website

South Asian pizzeria Pizza Track prides itself on being one of the few halal pizza options in the Chicagoland area: it’s even certified by the Halal Food Standards Alliance of America (HFSAA), a popular source for guidance about where to eat. Some of the most popular offerings are the Spicy Bombay Butter Chicken, Spicy Hunter Beef, and Smoked Tandoori Chicken Pizza. Inside, the restaurant has a very cool and almost retro design.

