The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, December 2021

The final month of the year serves up some unexpected heat for the December iteration of Eater Chicago’s Restaurant Heatmap. There are five additions to this already impressive lineup: Chicago’s only Filipino tasting-menu restaurant, a cafeteria hidden away in the city’s largest Thai grocer, an Italian restaurant trying to live up to the expectations of the space’s former tenant, a fried chicken spot with a fantastic mix of Middle Eastern and Nashville hot flavors, and an Instagram entrepreneur finding a permanent home. Stay warm and happy dining.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.