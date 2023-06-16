20 of Chicago’s Most Beloved Closed Diners

As Eater concludes Diner Land, its week-long celebration of diners across the country, a few concerns continue to pop up.

The biggest disagreement is a fundamental one: What defines a diner? What disqualifies a restaurant from being considered a diner? Is it late-night service? Maybe it’s the prices? For example, Ina’s, the beloved breakfast restaurant in West Loop… Was Ina’s a diner? There’s no general consensus. Some continue to cling to their halcyon memories of the ‘60s or in whatever manner that TV and film use them as plot devices. But, as Uncle Mike’s Place proves, not all diners have to be from the same template.

Diners, no doubt, are vaults of nostalgia. And they’re harder to find around Chicago. There’s a variety of causes, but locals cling to memories of their favorite spots. For that reason, Eater Chicago is paying tribute to the fallen, assembling a few of the city’s most cherished diners that have closed. This is not a comprehensive list, and recency, bias, and age impact the ones selected. To effectively pay homage to your favorite shuttered diner that wasn’t recognized, please leave a comment or send an email using the tone of your favorite angry server. They would appreciate it the most.