Where to Find Fun Latkes for Hanukkah in Chicago

It’s dark, it’s cold, so why not enjoy some fried potato pancakes?

by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt Updated
by Naomi Waxman and Aimee Levitt Updated
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah began last night and runs through Monday, December 6. The holiday has its share of treats, including sufganiyot, or jelly doughnuts, but latkes, or fried potato pancakes, are arguably the centerpiece of any Hanukkah meal. As with most things, the holiday treats are the subject of spirited debate among Jewish families, and many have a strong set of opinions on the matter. Mashed potatoes or grated? Apples, potatoes, zucchini, or squash? Sour cream or applesauce? In the end, there’s a perfect latke out there for everyone.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Found Kitchen and Social House

1631 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 868-8945
For an elevated latke experience, head up to Found Kitchen and Social House in Evanston, where chef Debbie Gold will be preparing smoke trout potato cakes with crème fraiche and salmon roe.

2. Steingold's of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 661-2469
This Lakeview bagel shop isn’t just selling latkes this Hanukkah, it’s offering a full latke bar. Order latkes by the dozen or half-dozen, and then add vegetable, meat, or fish toppings. It’s sort of like a deli plate, but with latkes instead of bagels, and why has it taken nearly 2000 years for someone to come up with this idea?

3. Table, Donkey and Stick

2728 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 486-8525
The team at Table, Donkey and Stick has brought back its ultra-crispy bite-size version of latkes for another year, transforming the potato delights into an addictive, snackable form, served with horseradish aioli. Bubbe and zayde may not recognize them on sight, but just one bite will get them on board. Order online via Tock under a la carte small plates.

4. Summer House Santa Monica

1954 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 634-4100
They have Hanukkah in California, too, or at least the imaginary California of Summer House Santa Monica, which is serving potato latkes throughout the Hanukkah season. Here on the West Coast of Halsted Street, they are firmly Team Applesauce, though it’s likely they’ll provide sour cream to those who ask nicely.

5. Jeff & Judes

1024 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1227
This love letter to LA’s Jewish-style delis offers latkes on its regular menu. Former Hoosier Mama Pie baker Ursula Siker is also offering special holiday kits with par-baked latkes that customers can fry at home. Kits are available via Tock.

6. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9577
Perched on the border of Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park, Heritage gives latkes an extra boost and helps patrons skip a step by frying grated apple right in there with the potatoes. Those looking for more of a good thing can top ’em off with creme fraiche and roasted apple butter. They’re available to order a al carte or in concert with options like duck confit matzo ball soup via Tock.

7. Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 697-4413
Star chef Zoe Schor and crew are offering latkes from weekend brunch and to-go via Resy. Split-Rail is also offering a take and bake kit for pick up on Friday, December 3. Call the restaurant to arrange a different pickup time if needed. These are classic latkes with apple sauce and sour cream.

8. Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

306 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 877-5367
Fairgrounds has been expanding beyond coffee and tea, and this week that includes “whole latke love” in its six Chicago-area locations, featuring potato pancakes topped with chili-oil smoked salmon and dill crema, plus a whole menu of other choices, including lox, scrambled eggs, greens, and, for the non-kosher, bacon lardons.

9. Aba

302 N Green St 3rd Floor
Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 645-1400
Both of chef C.J. Jacobson’s Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants are upping 2021’s latke game with an unusual submission featuring Parmesan and Brussels sprouts. Call (773) 645-1400 (Aba in Fulton Market), (312) 527-5586 (Ema in Streeterville), or order online via Tock.

10. Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 212-1112
This New York-style South Loop deli offers potato latkes all year round, but there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be included in any Hanukkah celebrations. The latke platter comes with two new-school and two old-school pancakes, with sides of applesauce and sour cream: something for everyone.

11. Manny's Coffee Shop & Deli

1141 S Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 939-2855
A homing beacon for local Jews of Eastern European origin, Manny’s Deli in South Loop has loyally served Chicago since 1942. Its latkes are of the large, hefty variety — no thin, lacy pancakes here — and are available year round. For Hanukkah, the team features a heart-stopping sandwich of sliced pastrami and cheese loaded between two crispy golden disks. “Very popular this time of year,” fourth-generation owner Danny Raskin attests. Order online via Toast.

