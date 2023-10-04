Share All sharing options for: The Best Farms, Orchards, and Pumpkin Patches with Fall Foods Near Chicago

Share All sharing options for: The Best Farms, Orchards, and Pumpkin Patches with Fall Foods Near Chicago

Armed with the knowledge that winter will inevitably rear its dreary head, Chicagoans place great importance on enjoying the autumn lead-up while it lasts. There’s nothing wrong with an apple cider doughnut in, say, April, but there’s something about that juicy, sticky sweetness that tastes even better when devoured outside — ideally with a pumpkin patch at hand.

There’s no age limit to fall fun, so pack up a friend, partner, and/or the kiddies for a frolic among the gourds. Explore Eater Chicago’s list of the top orchards, patches, and farms featuring stellar seasonal flavors and attractions. All of the locations are within a two-hour drive from the city.