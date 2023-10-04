 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A wooden table laid with two glazed doughnuts.
There’s more to fall flavors than pumpkin spice.
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm

The Best Farms, Orchards, and Pumpkin Patches with Fall Foods Near Chicago

It’s time for apple cider doughnuts, pumpkin shakes, kettle corn

by Naomi Waxman
There's more to fall flavors than pumpkin spice.
| Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm
by Naomi Waxman

Armed with the knowledge that winter will inevitably rear its dreary head, Chicagoans place great importance on enjoying the autumn lead-up while it lasts. There’s nothing wrong with an apple cider doughnut in, say, April, but there’s something about that juicy, sticky sweetness that tastes even better when devoured outside — ideally with a pumpkin patch at hand.

There’s no age limit to fall fun, so pack up a friend, partner, and/or the kiddies for a frolic among the gourds. Explore Eater Chicago’s list of the top orchards, patches, and farms featuring stellar seasonal flavors and attractions. All of the locations are within a two-hour drive from the city.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Didier Farms

From pumpkin picking and spiced apple cider to a petting zoo and a corn maze, this Lincolnshire farm has everything one could wish for from a festive fall retreat. On weekends, the farm hosts a number of food vendors slinging funnel cake, brats, corn dogs, pizza, and more. Take home some tasty remembrances like jams, jellies, doughnuts, and pies to share with friends (or hoard, whatever).

16678 Aptakisic Rd, Lincolnshire, IL 60069
(847) 383-6958
(847) 383-6958

Long Grove Apple Haus

Long Grove Apple Haus is a specialty store, not an orchard, but it’s a convenient alternative for city-dwellers who don’t want to drive for an hour or more to pluck fruit off trees themselves. Apple lovers are in for a treat with options including caramel apples, apple bread, apple doughnuts, and apple pies aplenty, plus chocolates from Long Grove Confectionery Co.

114 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047
(847) 634-0730
(847) 634-0730

Tom's Farm Market | Garden Center | Bakery | Cafe | Gift Shop

This Huntley farm’s annual autumn fest, Fall on the Farm, runs through Monday, October 30 with seasonal activities including a pedal tractor track, an oversized spider web for climbing, and pumpkin-themed putt-putt, all on top of mountains of decorative gourds. Fuel up with apple cider donuts, cinnamon roll cheesecake, and pumpkin donut shakes.

10214 W Algonquin Rd, Huntley, IL 60142
(847) 669-3421
(847) 669-3421

Goebbert's Farm - South Barrington

Pumpkin picking is just the beginning of the spooky season attractions at Goebbert’s, which has a duo of locations in South Barrington and Pingree Grove. Through Tuesday, October 31, those who make the trip will be rewarded with pig races, camel rides, a giraffe barn, and even a giant mechanized “dinosaur” that devours whole pumpkins. The farm’s dining options at the Red Barn Cafe & Bakery are just as extensive with standouts like apple cider slushies and chili cheese dogs to pumpkin squares and Aunt Patty’s pecan pie.

40 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 428-6727
(847) 428-6727

Abbey Farms

The largest corn make in Kane County resides at Abbey Farms, a fall favorite in Aurora that’s known for its annual Pumpkin Daze attraction that’s open through Sunday, October 29. The young and young-at-heart can expect a slew of games, rides, and races, and of course, a pumpkin patch prepped for picking. Seasonal food options include turkey and cranberry sandwiches, Italian beef, chile con carne, and apple cider doughnuts.

2855 Hart Rd, Aurora, IL 60502
(630) 966-7775
(630) 966-7775

Keller’s Farmstand

The Oswego outpost of Keller’s Farmstand is a crowdpleaser, in large part because it covers several autumn bases at once with a pumpkin patch and an apple orchard. On weekends, the festivities kick up a notch with an 8-acre corn maze, a farm animal petting zoo, and seasonal snacks including kettle corn, apple cider doughnuts, and super-rich fudge.

516 Knoch Knolls Rd, Naperville, IL 60565
(630) 369-5319
(630) 369-5319

Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest

Bengtson’s in Homer Glen leans all the way into fall food and festivities with classics like fresh apple cider doughnuts and sweet corn plus tacos, barbecue, churros, and kettle corn. Such a scenario almost inevitably leads to a sugar rush, so attendees can burn off that energy at a haunted barn, a head-spinning number of rides, and pig races. The event runs through Tuesday, October 31.

13341 W 151st St, Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3276
(708) 301-3276

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

One could easily wile away an entire day just eating at Siegel’s annual Pumpkin Fest, which features 13 different vendors hawking everything from funnel cake (eight different kinds) and hot apple cider to smoked turkey legs and cheese fries by the bucket. Those who have interests other than food will keep busy with more than 45 attractions — think tire mountains, giant slides, and a demonstration bee hive.

17250 Weber Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 741-2693
(815) 741-2693

County Line Orchard

This orchard in Hobart, Indiana lures plenty of Chicago area residents across state lines every year with its over-the-top Big Barn autumn festival, complete with a massive corn maze, apple orchard, and pumpkin patch. Visitors would be wise to bring their sweet tooth to the orchard’s bakery, known for apple cider and pumpkin doughnuts, pies, fudge, cookies, and more. The season ends Tuesday, October 31.

200 S County Line Rd, Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 947-4477
(219) 947-4477

Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down at Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm, which includes moonlight hayrides and a flashlight maze among its many autumnal activities. There are daytime attractions too, like a pumpkin patch and a giant slide. On weekends, there’s a grill offering hot dogs, burgers, and brats and a confectionary with caramel apples and pumpkin cookies.

4853 US-52, Minooka, IL 60447
(815) 651-7288
(815) 651-7288

