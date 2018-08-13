Where to Order Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Dumplings in Chicago

A perfect dumpling is a treasure, a comforting treat to savor during trying times. Fortunately for Chicago, the city is home to a sizable community of dumpling experts who are still filling stomachs and hearts across the city with shu mai, potstickers, and xiao long bao. Even better, many of these are available for pickup or delivery. Hungry dumpling fans take note: some travel better than others, and you may want to take structure into account before placing an order. Those who are really itching for a delicate soup dumpling may want to opt for a frozen version to reheat at home to prevent any broth explosions or seepage en route.