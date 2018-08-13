A perfect dumpling is a treasure, a comforting treat to savor during trying times. Fortunately for Chicago, the city is home to a sizable community of dumpling experts who are still filling stomachs and hearts across the city with shu mai, potstickers, and xiao long bao. Even better, many of these are available for pickup or delivery. Hungry dumpling fans take note: some travel better than others, and you may want to take structure into account before placing an order. Those who are really itching for a delicate soup dumpling may want to opt for a frozen version to reheat at home to prevent any broth explosions or seepage en route.Read More
Where to Order Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Dumplings in Chicago
From XLB to potstickers, here are some of the city’s best
Chengdu Impression Edgewater 成都印象
Edgewater is the third location of this Sichuan go-to (there are locations in Wicker Park and the original in Lincoln Park, as well). Chengdu Impression features a smattering of dumplings, including “Zhong’s dumplings” in red chili sauce, Sichuan wontons, and xiao long bao.
Furama Restaurant
A longstanding contender among Chicago’s top dim sum operations, Furama’s dumplings — pork, shrimp with chive, shrimp with scallop, and more — are a great way to enjoy Chinese food on the North Side. There’s another location on the outskirts of Chinatown in Armory Square.
Community Tavern
This Portage Park institution has been reinvented under the ownership of Joey & Brenna Beato. The menu has a strong Korean influence, including a dumpling section. There’s short rib, plus chicken & kimchi, but the real stand out is the delicate squash-butter option that come stuffed with maitake mushrooms.
Joong Boo Market
The pickup stand outside of Joong Boo, the Korean supermarket in Avondale, is ideal for pandemic conditions. Customers can safely wait in line and the glass between workers and customers ensures safety. Korean-style dumplings, mandu, are the specialty of the stand, available filled with pork or with pork and kimchi.
D Cuisine
Cantonese dim sum hotspot D Cuisine in Lincoln Park has pleased critics and diners with its shrimp and green chive dumplings and shu mai. It’s great for a sit-down meal with the family or to-go.
Mr Dumpling
This upstart in Lincoln Park makes no secret of its specialty. The quality of the dumpling is good with the usual suspects — lamb, onion beef, and pork — all available. A Seven Treasure is great for vegetarians with bok choy, carrot, ginger, tofu, onion, oyster mushroom, scallion, and Shitake mushroom. They come in boiled, streamed, or fried. If the restaurant upped its condiment game and improved its dips, Mr. Dumpling could rival QXY.
Ramen Wasabi
The rich and sumptuous bowls of ramen are the main attraction at this Logan Square restaurant, but Ramen Wasabi takes a cue from traditional Japanese ramen-ya by offering gyoza, delicate steamed or pan-fried dumplings that evolved from Chinese jiaozi. Wasabi’s version are made on-site with Berkshire pork, cabbage, and scallion, with soy vinegar on the side for dipping.
Lao Peng You
Since 2019, the brothers behind the Chinese restaurant Lao Peng You have induced hungry locals to beat a path to West Town. These enticing dumplings originate from Central Asia and served in a hot and sour broth (suan tang shui jiao). It’s the perfect remedy for a cold Chicago day.
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
With suburban locations in Oak Park and Westmont, Katy’s Dumplings is a fixture that draws both neighbors and city folks for its Chinese specialties, including potstickers and boiled dumplings. Flavors include beef with scallion, pork with chives, and more.
Duck Duck Goat
Duck Duck Goat’s menu specifically uses the word jiaozi to describe the dumplings served at the Stephanie Izard and Boka Restaurant Group spot in Fulton Market. Jiaozi is what most Americans think of when it comes to Chinese dumplings, and Duck Duck Goat’s version comes stuffed with beef short rib and bone marrow. The wrappers a taught with the perfect tension and filling ratio. A vegan version with mushroom and leek is also available.
Bambola
Bambola is a beautiful restaurant that opens along Randolph Street in West Loop from the owners of Michelin-starred Porto. They explain the restaurant as a tour of the Silk Road, but it might be better understood as Spanish versions of Asian food, including Chinese and Japanese favorites. The lamb Dumplings XO are a combo of Sichuan and Central Asian flavors that shouldn’t be overlooked.
S.K.Y.
S.K.Y., Pilsen’s acclaimed contemporary American restaurant with an Asian flair from chef Stephen Gillanders (Apolonia, Vahalla), features one of Chicago’s most popular dumplings, a delicate specimen stuffed with Maine lobster and bathed in soft herbs and jade butter.
Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings
Quite possibly the reigning champion of Chicago’s dumpling makers, QXY is selling its famous soupy specialties for pickup in both fresh and frozen forms, available for order online. There’s even a handy instructional video with tips for reheating frozen dumplings. The company also has a more casual restaurant, JIAO, in the South Loop.
MingHin Cuisine
Chicago-area dim sum empire MingHin has six locations in the city and suburbs with plentiful dumpling options, ranging from Chaozhou-style to shu mai at locations in Chinatown, Lakeshore East, Streeterville, South Loop, plus in suburban Naperville and Rolling Meadows.
Ahjoomah's Apron Korean Restaurant
In Chinatown, Ahjoomah’s is a destination in Chicago for traditional Korean favorites, from soups and noodles to grilled meats. Crispy pork, shrimp, and vegetarian mandu are also available.
Dolo Restaurant and Bar
Chinatown’s contemporary Cantonese hotspot Dolo touts top-notch ingredients and a varied dim sum roster, which includes fried, steamed, and boiled dumplings to satisfy nearly every palate.
Da Mao Jia 大毛家 | Royal Highness Zhu 朱椿 | A Place by DaMao 大毛家
Da Mao Jia, Bridgeport’s entrancing tribute to the street food of Chengdu, offers plenty of exciting regional options — including Zhong dumplings, gilded in red chili. Come prepared for big, spicy flavors. The restaurant, formerly known as A Place by DaMao, has expanded with locations in Uptown, Lincoln Park, and even Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Jade Court
Essential Cantonese restaurant Jade Court, located in the University of Chicago’s Harper Court development, has earned a loyal following with its boundary-pushing renditions of regional classics and tropical drinks. There are plenty of standbys like potstickers and shu mai, as well as eye-catching options such as bright green jade shrimp and spinach dumplings.
