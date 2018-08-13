 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of four potstickers.
Jade Court’s potstickers are wonderful in Hyde Park.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Where to Order Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Dumplings in Chicago

From XLB to potstickers, here are some of the city’s best

by Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam Updated
1 comment
Jade Court’s potstickers are wonderful in Hyde Park.
| Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago
by Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam Updated
1 comment

A perfect dumpling is a treasure, a comforting treat to savor during trying times. Fortunately for Chicago, the city is home to a sizable community of dumpling experts who are still filling stomachs and hearts across the city with shu mai, potstickers, and xiao long bao. Even better, many of these are available for pickup or delivery. Hungry dumpling fans take note: some travel better than others, and you may want to take structure into account before placing an order. Those who are really itching for a delicate soup dumpling may want to opt for a frozen version to reheat at home to prevent any broth explosions or seepage en route.

Chengdu Impression Edgewater 成都印象

Edgewater is the third location of this Sichuan go-to (there are locations in Wicker Park and the original in Lincoln Park, as well). Chengdu Impression features a smattering of dumplings, including “Zhong’s dumplings” in red chili sauce, Sichuan wontons, and xiao long bao.

5900 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 942-7077
(773) 942-7077

Furama Restaurant

A longstanding contender among Chicago’s top dim sum operations, Furama’s dumplings — pork, shrimp with chive, shrimp with scallop, and more — are a great way to enjoy Chinese food on the North Side. There’s another location on the outskirts of Chinatown in Armory Square.

4936 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 271-1161
(773) 271-1161

Community Tavern

This Portage Park institution has been reinvented under the ownership of Joey & Brenna Beato. The menu has a strong Korean influence, including a dumpling section. There’s short rib, plus chicken & kimchi, but the real stand out is the delicate squash-butter option that come stuffed with maitake mushrooms.

4038 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
(773) 283-6080
(773) 283-6080

Joong Boo Market

The pickup stand outside of Joong Boo, the Korean supermarket in Avondale, is ideal for pandemic conditions. Customers can safely wait in line and the glass between workers and customers ensures safety. Korean-style dumplings, mandu, are the specialty of the stand, available filled with pork or with pork and kimchi.

3333 N Kimball Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 478-5566
(773) 478-5566

D Cuisine

Cantonese dim sum hotspot D Cuisine in Lincoln Park has pleased critics and diners with its shrimp and green chive dumplings and shu mai. It’s great for a sit-down meal with the family or to-go.

2723 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 360-7239
(773) 360-7239

Mr Dumpling

This upstart in Lincoln Park makes no secret of its specialty. The quality of the dumpling is good with the usual suspects — lamb, onion beef, and pork — all available. A Seven Treasure is great for vegetarians with bok choy, carrot, ginger, tofu, onion, oyster mushroom, scallion, and Shitake mushroom. They come in boiled, streamed, or fried. If the restaurant upped its condiment game and improved its dips, Mr. Dumpling could rival QXY.

2485 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 360-1864
(773) 360-1864

Ramen Wasabi

The rich and sumptuous bowls of ramen are the main attraction at this Logan Square restaurant, but Ramen Wasabi takes a cue from traditional Japanese ramen-ya by offering gyoza, delicate steamed or pan-fried dumplings that evolved from Chinese jiaozi. Wasabi’s version are made on-site with Berkshire pork, cabbage, and scallion, with soy vinegar on the side for dipping.

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 227-8180
(773) 227-8180

Lao Peng You

Since 2019, the brothers behind the Chinese restaurant Lao Peng You have induced hungry locals to beat a path to West Town. These enticing dumplings originate from Central Asia and served in a hot and sour broth (suan tang shui jiao). It’s the perfect remedy for a cold Chicago day.

2020 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(872) 206-8624
(872) 206-8624
A pair of hands places filling inside a dumpling skin beside a bowl of filling and platter of completed dumplings. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

With suburban locations in Oak Park and Westmont, Katy’s Dumplings is a fixture that draws both neighbors and city folks for its Chinese specialties, including potstickers and boiled dumplings. Flavors include beef with scallion, pork with chives, and more.

1113 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301
(708) 383-9888
(708) 383-9888

Duck Duck Goat

Duck Duck Goat’s menu specifically uses the word jiaozi to describe the dumplings served at the Stephanie Izard and Boka Restaurant Group spot in Fulton Market. Jiaozi is what most Americans think of when it comes to Chinese dumplings, and Duck Duck Goat’s version comes stuffed with beef short rib and bone marrow. The wrappers a taught with the perfect tension and filling ratio. A vegan version with mushroom and leek is also available.

857 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 902-3825
(312) 902-3825

Bambola

Bambola is a beautiful restaurant that opens along Randolph Street in West Loop from the owners of Michelin-starred Porto. They explain the restaurant as a tour of the Silk Road, but it might be better understood as Spanish versions of Asian food, including Chinese and Japanese favorites. The lamb Dumplings XO are a combo of Sichuan and Central Asian flavors that shouldn’t be overlooked.

1402 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 526-3983
(312) 526-3983
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

S.K.Y.

S.K.Y., Pilsen’s acclaimed contemporary American restaurant with an Asian flair from chef Stephen Gillanders (Apolonia, Vahalla), features one of Chicago’s most popular dumplings, a delicate specimen stuffed with Maine lobster and bathed in soft herbs and jade butter.

1239 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 846-1077
(312) 846-1077

Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings

Quite possibly the reigning champion of Chicago’s dumpling makers, QXY is selling its famous soupy specialties for pickup in both fresh and frozen forms, available for order online. There’s even a handy instructional video with tips for reheating frozen dumplings. The company also has a more casual restaurant, JIAO, in the South Loop.

2002 S Wentworth Ave #103, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 799-1118
(312) 799-1118

MingHin Cuisine

Chicago-area dim sum empire MingHin has six locations in the city and suburbs with plentiful dumpling options, ranging from Chaozhou-style to shu mai at locations in Chinatown, Lakeshore East, Streeterville, South Loop, plus in suburban Naperville and Rolling Meadows.

2168 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 808-1999
(312) 808-1999

Ahjoomah's Apron Korean Restaurant

In Chinatown, Ahjoomah’s is a destination in Chicago for traditional Korean favorites, from soups and noodles to grilled meats. Crispy pork, shrimp, and vegetarian mandu are also available.

218 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 326-2800
(312) 326-2800

Dolo Restaurant and Bar

Chinatown’s contemporary Cantonese hotspot Dolo touts top-notch ingredients and a varied dim sum roster, which includes fried, steamed, and boiled dumplings to satisfy nearly every palate.

2222 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 877-5117
(312) 877-5117

Da Mao Jia 大毛家 | Royal Highness Zhu 朱椿 | A Place by DaMao 大毛家

Da Mao Jia, Bridgeport’s entrancing tribute to the street food of Chengdu, offers plenty of exciting regional options — including Zhong dumplings, gilded in red chili. Come prepared for big, spicy flavors. The restaurant, formerly known as A Place by DaMao, has expanded with locations in Uptown, Lincoln Park, and even Ann Arbor, Michigan.

2621 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 929-2088
(312) 929-2088

Jade Court

Essential Cantonese restaurant Jade Court, located in the University of Chicago’s Harper Court development, has earned a loyal following with its boundary-pushing renditions of regional classics and tropical drinks. There are plenty of standbys like potstickers and shu mai, as well as eye-catching options such as bright green jade shrimp and spinach dumplings.

1516 E Harper Ct, Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 966-4106
(773) 966-4106
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Related Maps