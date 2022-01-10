20 Sick Day Standbys to Order in Chicago

Even in years when the omicron variant isn’t surging, winter is the season of sickness: stuffy noses, raw throats, pounding heads and throbbing sinuses, and queasy stomachs. The only sensible response is to crawl into bed and stay there until the illness passes. But a human cannot live on NyQuil alone. Here’s a guide to dishes at Chicago restaurants that may not be able to cure everything that ails you but can certainly make recovery more pleasant.

Patrons who are ill or experiencing symptoms can help keep hospitality workers safe by arranging for contact-free takeout and delivery.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.