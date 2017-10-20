 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Chicago's 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand List, Mapped

Where to Dine on Passover in Chicago

Sable fish wrapped in squash blossoms and salt baked. The salt bake is seasoned with roasted artichoke leaves.
Esme won an Michelin star in its first year open.
Esmé/Sandy Noto

Chicago's 2022 Michelin Stars, Mapped

The latest constellation of the city’s most celebrated restaurants

by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff Updated
Esme won an Michelin star in its first year open.
| Esmé/Sandy Noto
by Aimee Levitt and Eater Staff Updated

The Michelin Guide has selected Chicago stars, anointing 23 local restaurants, including four newcomers (Claudia, Esme, Galit, and Kasama), with the honor. Four of the previous star-holders, Yugen (one star), Entente (one star), Spiaggia (one star), and Acadia (two stars), closed during the pandemic, and therefore dropped off the list. Parachute, which has been closed for much of the pandemic, has been demoted to Bib Gourmand status. See all 23 honorees, conveniently mapped out, in the listing below. For the 2022 Chicago Bib Gourmand list (the more value-minded guide), check out this map.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Elizabeth Restaurant

4835 N Western Ave Unit D
Chicago, IL 60625
Iliana Regan’s foraging hit has held onto its star even after Regan’s departure to concentrate on the Milkweed Inn in Michigan. Owner Tim Lacey and executive chef Ian Jones understand Regan’s philosophy and continue to prepare tasting menus that change with the seasons.

2. Goosefoot

2656 W Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
The exquisite BYO stalwart in Lincoln Square, led by chef-owners Chris and Nina Nugent, retains its one star. Reservations are required for the 12-course seasonal tasting menu. A more modest five-course French- and Italian-inspired tasting menu is available at Goosefoot Food and Wine, the Nugents’ market next door.

3. North Pond

North Pond
Chicago, IL 60614
The beautiful farm-to-table restaurant in Lincoln Park with seasonal tasting menus from chef Cesar Murillo and romantic views of Lincoln Park has retained its one star. Reservations and business attire required.

4. Galit

2429 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Zach Engel, who won a James Beard Award for his work at Shaya in New Orleans, opened his first solo restaurant in 2019 with GM Andrés Clavero. Galit’s menu features the cuisine of Israel and the Middle East prepared with local Midwestern ingredients. The restaurant pivoted to carry-out during the pandemic, but now the dining room is open again, and it has its first Michelin star.

5. Esmé

2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Visit Website

When chef Jenner Tomaska and manager Katrina Bravo opened Esmé last summer in Lincoln Park, they always intended that the restaurant would also be an art gallery and that the dishes on the tasting menu would be inspired by the images on the walls. The first show, a collaboration with photographer Paul Octavious, opened in January, and Esmé received its first Michelin star in April. There’s also a bar with a separate and more casual menu.

6. CLAUDIA

1952 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Chef Trevor Teich’s whimsical tasting menu restaurant began as a pop-up in 2015 and finally moved into a permanent home in Bucktown last fall, where it promptly earned a Michelin star. The downstairs bar serves classic French dishes served a la carte, while upstairs, diners can enjoy 12- or 15-course meals inspired by Teich’s childhood memories, with customizations that incorporate their own. The bar is more casual downstairs.

7. Boka

1729 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Boka Group’s first restaurant retained its one star. Choose from a seasonal tasting menu or assemble a meal from the list of a la carte dishes, including James Beard-nominated chef Lee Wolen’s signature roast chicken.

8. Alinea

1723 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
Grant Achatz’s world-renowned molecular gastronomy phenomenon remains the only restaurant in Chicago with three Michelin stars. During the pandemic, it pivoted to more conventional takeout meals that didn’t require tweezers for plating, but now the Lincoln Park dining room is back open, once again serving exquisite prix fixe tasting menus.

9. Schwa Restaurant

1466 N Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Once known as “the most revolutionary restaurant in America,” Schwa has held onto its Michelin star since 2011. Chef-owner Michael Carlson continues to serve what is described on Tock as a “fucking mind blowing menu” in the same tiny space in Wicker Park. Reservations are still scarce, and liquor is still BYOB.

10. Kasama

1001 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Chef Tim Flores and pastry chef Genie Kwon originally conceived Kasama as a daytime cafe with sandwiches, lumpia, and pastry, but they began serving a nighttime tasting menu as a pandemic pivot. Now Kasama is not just the home of the only Filipino tasting menu in the city, it’s the first Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant in the U.S.

A bowl filled with ice holding an oyster and a cup of sauce.
One of the courses of Kasama’s nighttime tasting menu.
Daija Guy/Eater Chicago

11. Temporis

933 N Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
The tiny, innovative tasting menu restaurant in West Town retains the Michelin star it’s had since 2019. Chef Troy Jorge makes ample use of produce grown in the restaurant’s hydroponic basement garden, and then menu changes with the seasons.

12. Porto

1600 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Inspired by the Iberian coast, Porto has one of the most beautiful dining rooms in Chicago, where diners can assemble a meal from fresh seafood, carved ham, and tinned conservas, enhanced by a selection from the lengthy wine list.

A large grilled whole fish on an intricate plate with a sides in a tin can.
Porto opened two years ago in West Town.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

13. Topolobampo

445 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
The fine-dining member of Rick Bayless’s Frontera family is a perpetual entry on the list of Michelin-starred restaurants. The team builds its menus around different themes — women chefs, pre-Columbian cuisine — and researches recipes in the cookbook library in the kitchen.

14. Ever Restaurant

1340 W Fulton St
Chicago, IL 60607
Visit Website

Chef Curtis Duffy opened his follow-up to Grace in the summer of 2020, undaunted by the pandemic. The restaurant immediately received two Michelin stars and has continued to thrive and serve imaginative tasting menus, despite the many, many changes in the industry over the past two years.

A white plate with artfully arranged Wagyu beef, sunchoke, orange, and tat soi
Ever opened with a pared-down menu due to the pandemic.
Ever/Michael Muser

15. Next

953 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
Visit Website

It took a while for the Alinea Group’s experimental restaurant to get its Michelin star: while it’s common for restaurants to change their menus, very few change their entire theme and design multiple times a year, which means that the restaurant the Michelin inspectors visit is not necessarily the same as the one diners will experience. But the quality is always high, whether the theme is the 1893 World’s Fair, Toyko, or French Nouvelle Cuisine.

16. Oriole

661 W Walnut St
Chicago, IL 60661
Chef Noah Sandoval and GM Cara Sandoval’s restaurant reopened last summer after a pandemic hiatus with an overhauled dining room. The tasting menus remain as innovative and delicious as ever, and it retains both its Michelin stars.

17. Mako

731 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60661
Chef BK Park’s omakase restaurant, named after a species of shark, has ended its pandemic-era takeout service. Now diners will have to visit the West Loop to experience Park’s elegantly prepared sushi, made with the freshest fish, which earned Mako its Michelin star.

18. Smyth

177 N Ada St #101
Chicago, IL 60607
John Shields and Karen Urie Shields’s two-star fine-dining restaurant was inspired by the five years they spent cooking together in Virginia farm country after they left Charlie Trotter’s, where they first met. The tasting menu incorporates seasonal Midwestern ingredients, plus meat and produce that have been pickled and cured to extend their usefulness. The basement brasserie, the Loyalist, serves one of the best burgers in town.

19. Elske

1350 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Anna and David Posey’s Scandinavian-inspired restaurant is back open for good after a few stops and starts during the pandemic, serving up the seafood-heavy set and a la carte menus that first earned it a Michelin star in 2018.

20. Sepia

123 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
Located in a former print shop in the West Loop, Sepia plays up the old-timiness in its decor with plenty of antiques and vintage photos. But chef Andrew Zimmerman’s menu four-course prix fixe menu puts a thoroughly modern spin on classics like trout and steak and potatoes, ensuring that the restaurant keeps its star for another year.

21. Omakase Yume

651 W Washington Blvd #101
Chicago, IL 60661
Chef Sangtae Park made the leap from a Niles izakaya to a West Loop omakase spot (via a stint at an HMart) in 2018, and his 15-to-17-course sushi meals have become some of the most celebrated in the city. The restaurant earned its Michelin star in 2021.

A single piece of nigiri
Chef Sangtae Park is at the helm of Omakase Yume.
Omakase Yume [Official Photo]

22. EL ideas

2419 W 14th St
Chicago, IL 60608
Chef Phillip Foss survived the pandemic by serving takeout and meal kits, but now his Michelin-starred Douglas Park dining room is back open, serving experimental tasting menus, including the now-celebrated french fries and ice cream. For those who grew used to takeout, though, the offshoot Boxcar BBQ is also still serving chicken and ribs.

23. Moody Tongue Brewing Company

2515 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
Last year, Moody Tongue, led by chef Jared Wentworth, who presided over Longman & Eagle’s kitchen during its seven-year Michelin run, and brewmaster Jared Rouben, replaced Band of Bohemia as the city’s Michelin-starred brewpub. Moody Tongue retains its two stars this year, and the Dining Room continues to serve its 15-course tasting menu with beer pairings.

A round glass orb holds a colorful fine-dining dish
Chef Jared Wentworth, formerly of Longman & Eagle, helms the kitchen at Moody Tongue.
Moody Tongue [Official Photo]

