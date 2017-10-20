Chicago's 2022 Michelin Stars, Mapped

The Michelin Guide has selected Chicago stars, anointing 23 local restaurants, including four newcomers (Claudia, Esme, Galit, and Kasama), with the honor. Four of the previous star-holders, Yugen (one star), Entente (one star), Spiaggia (one star), and Acadia (two stars), closed during the pandemic, and therefore dropped off the list. Parachute, which has been closed for much of the pandemic, has been demoted to Bib Gourmand status. See all 23 honorees, conveniently mapped out, in the listing below. For the 2022 Chicago Bib Gourmand list (the more value-minded guide), check out this map.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.