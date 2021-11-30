Ten Posh Spots For Boozy Tea Service in Chicago

The tradition of afternoon tea started in 19th century Britain as a way to provide fuel until a late dinner in the form of miniature sandwiches and cake with a spot of caffeine. Americans have embraced it as a luxury, especially around the holiday season, and made it even more decadent by pairing the towers of sweet and savory bites with not just tea but champagne and cocktails. If you’re looking for some festive fun, check out this list of the best places in Chicago for boozy tea.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.