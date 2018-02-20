Where to Drink Wine in Chicago

One thing’s for certain: Chicago can never have too many wine bars. For almost 30 years, they’ve been one of the city’s top destinations for first dates, special occasions, civilized girls’ night out festivities, and more. Plus, if you’re rolling solo, you’ll be hard-pressed to stay that way for long.

Wine bars tend to be ideal spots to make friends fast — including with the people who work there. Everyone’s enthusiastic to chat about their favorite wines and adventures with vino, and if you’re super lucky, someone’s guaranteed to share a bottle. Peruse Eater Chicago’s selections for the best places to sip and swirl around town.