 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Chomp on Italian Beef Sandwiches in Chicago

Where to Dine on Passover in Chicago

The Best Places to Eat With Kids in Chicago

More in Chicago See more maps
A dining room with a glass window that looks into a working winery.
Chicago’s wine scene is an exciting place.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Where to Drink Wine in Chicago

The city is brimming with toast-worthy bars and bottle shops

by Naomi Waxman, Audarshia Townsend, and Eater Staff Updated
1 comment / new
View as Map
Chicago’s wine scene is an exciting place.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Naomi Waxman, Audarshia Townsend, and Eater Staff Updated
1 comment / new

One thing’s for certain: Chicago can never have too many wine bars. For almost 30 years, they’ve been one of the city’s top destinations for first dates, special occasions, civilized girls’ night out festivities, and more. Plus, if you’re rolling solo, you’ll be hard-pressed to stay that way for long.

Wine bars tend to be ideal spots to make friends fast — including with the people who work there. Everyone’s enthusiastic to chat about their favorite wines and adventures with vino, and if you’re super lucky, someone’s guaranteed to share a bottle. Peruse Eater Chicago’s selections for the best places to sip and swirl around town.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Angelo's Wine Bar

Copy Link

Originally opened in 1962 as a pizzeria, Angelo’s underwent a makeover in 2015 and added a wine program and new dishes. The neighborhood spot now features thin-crust pizzas, pasta, salads, charcuterie, bruschetta, sandwiches, and more alongside bottles and flights. Outdoor dining is available on the patio.

3026 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 539-0111
(773) 539-0111

Also featured in:

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

Copy Link

What’s not to love about this unpretentious Roscoe Village eatery that’s a long-time favorite for date night? Volo is a casually cool destination specializing in boutique wines, artisan cheeses, and many delicious options for sharing. That ranges from chilled oysters to charcuterie with knowledgeable staffers always available to help you with unconventional wine pairings. One of Volo’s biggest draws is its spectacular year-round patio that’s spacious and a favorite for post-work gatherings.

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 348-4600
(773) 348-4600

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Copy Link

Robust wood-fired pizzas, a sizeable wine list, and wallet-friendly daily specials have helped solidify Frasca as a neighborhood go-to. Try the Italian sausage pie — loaded with fennel sausage, sautéed onions, and mozzarella — with a glass of Cabernet. Al fresco dining is available on Frasca’s outdoor patio. 

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 248-5222
(773) 248-5222

Also featured in:

Webster’s Wine Bar

Copy Link

The OG of Chicago’s wine bar scene, Webster’s Wine Bar served an extensive fermented grape selection for two decades first in Lincoln Park before moving to the current Logan Square location in 2014. Dates, friendly gatherings, and light meals are common in the dim, casual space, and the wine list focuses on Old World vintages, including a vast array by the glass.

2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 292-9463
(773) 292-9463

Beautiful Rind

Copy Link

Cheeses. Such beautiful cheeses. There’s no simpler way to pair wine than with a host of the best artisan cheeses from this region as well as France and Spain. Beautiful Rind, situated in Logan Square, features six- and three-ounce pours of global rosé, Chenin blanc, pinot noir, and other selections. Pairing classes are held regularly by local and visiting cheesemongers, plus the menu changes daily and you can take bottles to go. There’s also a patio.

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 300-4535
(312) 300-4535

J9 Wine Bar

Copy Link

For owner Sonya Mlodzek, J9 Wine Bar is all about family. Named for her late sister Jeanine and housed inside a Lincoln Park building her father purchased in 1975, the seven-year-old bar has carved out a niche as a neighborhood go-to for a nostalgic, familiar glass of wine or unusual varietal selected by wine director Johnna Battaglia. Balance the wine with a cheese and charcuterie board or choose from a lineup of potato chip pairings.

1961 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
(312) 982-2488
(312) 982-2488

Also featured in:

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

Copy Link

When three former Webster’s Wine Bar employees decided to open their own wine bar in Humboldt Park back in 2009, the area gained both a neighborhood hangout and an oenophile destination. Credit that to showcasing wine growers from around the world with a variety of specialties, including terroir-focused, organic, and biodynamic pours. The food only helps and nearly all of the plates rotate on the regular. The only item that stays on full-time? The burger is a Slagel Farm beef patty that is topped with bacon aioli, red onion, and cheddar. Patio seating is available.

954 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 292-1616
(773) 292-1616

Also featured in:

All Together Now

Copy Link

The one-stop shop in Ukrainian Village is stocked with a first-rate supply of wine, cheese, and snacks. Make self-isolation better by picking up some bottles and groceries to-go or grab a seat on the outdoor patio and dive into a host of Midwestern-style dishes. All Together Now also offers picnic kits, a wine club, and a wine and cheese hotline for personalized recommendations.

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1599
(773) 661-1599

Also featured in:

Lush Wine & Spirits West Town

Copy Link

The West Town outpost of Lush aims to be all things for its customers year-round. During the summer, it’s a popular neighborhood hang for the ample patio seating. In the winter, guests cozy up to the best seats in the house, near the fireplace. Organic eggs, artisan cheeses, prepared gourmet meals, and more may be purchased from the market. And the restaurant offers a Parisian cafe-style setting for those looking to get out of the house over a bottle or two of vino. Selections vary from cool regional finds to international stars.

1412 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 666-6900
(312) 666-6900

Porto

Copy Link

A Michelin star was awarded in 2021 to this Portuguese- and Spanish-inspired spot that’s one of the most visually impressive places to open in Chicago in years. Most of its vibrant interior is imported, and of course, the food and wines are, too. But what makes the wines truly stand out is that Porto’s partners and beverage team travel annually to Spain and Portugal to seek out new talent. The ever-changing list reflects that and keeps guests coming back for more.

1600 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 600-6336
(312) 600-6336

Also featured in:

Chicago Winery

Copy Link

The former Zed451 building in River North is now home to Chicago Winery, a cavernous downtown space that houses a working winery, rooftop event space, and contemporary Midwestern restaurant Liva from executive chef Andrew Graves (Alinea, Next Restaurant). That means that patrons can sip chardonnay or zinfandel made on-site while trying cherry blossom-cured duck breast with porcini brodo and pickled turnips. Tastings and tours are also available.

739 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 763-3674
(312) 763-3674
A corner of a dining room is lined with a glass wall that looks into a working winery.
Peer through that window to see the winery at work.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also featured in:

Pops for Champagne

Copy Link

As the name suggests, Champagne is the focus of this corner fixture, which opened its doors more than 35 years ago. River North denizens and visitors alike will find one of the largest collections of sparkling bottles, including to-go packages. If the selection process ever seems daunting, turn to the team (many of whom have been there for decades), who can also offer guidance and food pairing recommendations. On Mondays, Pops features a different and unique magnum to pour by the glass.

601 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 266-7677
(312) 266-7677

Also featured in:

Good Funk

Copy Link

The team behind lavishly decorated restaurant hits Beatnik, Porto, and Mama Delia doesn’t shy away from funkiness in style or wine. Such is the ethos at Goodfunk, Bonhomme Group’s natural wine bar in the former home of Cafe Bonhomme near Wacker and Lake. Drinkers can expect around five red, five white, and five skin-contact (orange and rose) wines by the glass, along with plenty of bottles that rotate regularly.

180 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 929-3185
(312) 929-3185
A pink marble bar is lit with candles and lined with velour chairs.
Good Funk neighbors sister restaurant Beatnik on the River.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Also featured in:

After Lounge

Copy Link

After, the bar and lounge from two-Michelin-starred Ever’s chef Curtis Duffy and sommelier Michael Muser offers Chicagoans an elegant on-ramp to the pair’s brand of luxurious dining and drinking. Previously wine director at the late, three-Michelin-starred Grace, Muser is known for an exacting approach and high expectations for his staff’s wine knowledge. But at After, his aim is to please with ideal representations of each varietal. Intricately designed down to the last acoustic panel, After also provides an opportunity for patrons to taste Duffy’s cooking without footing a significant bill for Ever’s spendy tasting menu.

1338 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607

Also featured in:

The Press Room

Copy Link

Fall 2017 saw the opening of West Loop B&B the Publishing House and its subterranean wine bar. Visitors have a global selection of more than 70 bottles from which to choose. The drinking menu complements the season-driven fare — from charred broccolini to seared scallops — and a nice mix of cheeses and charcuterie. Patio seating is available and there’s regular live entertainment.

1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607
(331) 240-1914
(331) 240-1914

More in Maps

The Cellar from Los Naturales

Copy Link

Oscar Salinas, Adam Jimenez, and August Marron, the trio of friends and Chicago natives behind part-time wine shop and bar Los Naturales, are taking a novel approach to combat the snooty stigma associated with wine. Housed inside Pilsen restaurant Caminos de Michoacan (owned by Jimenez’s family), the Cellar aims “to quench the hood’s thirst with wines worth chugging” and is a regular at pop-ups and events around the city.

1659 W Cullerton St, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 702-2905
(312) 702-2905

Bronzeville Winery

Copy Link

Bronzeville Winery, from urban planner Cecilia Cuff and Silver Room owner Eric Williams, remains one of the toughest tables in town, due, in part, to its noteworthy assortment of wines by the glass, bottle, or flight. There’s an emphasis on Black-owned and women-owned vintners, plus a menu that ranges from small appetizers to large, shareable plates.

4420 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
(872) 244-7065
(872) 244-7065

Also featured in:

Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery

Copy Link

A staple in the Beverly neighborhood for more than 20 years, Wild Blossom is the only producer of mead on the Northern Illinois Wine Trail. Sustainability is a key practice here because they raise their own bees and collect the honey to make the centuries-old fermented beverage. They also purify and use water from Lake Michigan to produce their wines, such as white honey sangria as well as Chicago Bulls Blood, made from a cabernet, Syrah, and merlot blend. Weekly tours and tasting classes are available, plus there is patio seating.

9030 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60620
(773) 840-4642
(773) 840-4642

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Angelo's Wine Bar

3026 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Originally opened in 1962 as a pizzeria, Angelo’s underwent a makeover in 2015 and added a wine program and new dishes. The neighborhood spot now features thin-crust pizzas, pasta, salads, charcuterie, bruschetta, sandwiches, and more alongside bottles and flights. Outdoor dining is available on the patio.

3026 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 539-0111
(773) 539-0111

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

What’s not to love about this unpretentious Roscoe Village eatery that’s a long-time favorite for date night? Volo is a casually cool destination specializing in boutique wines, artisan cheeses, and many delicious options for sharing. That ranges from chilled oysters to charcuterie with knowledgeable staffers always available to help you with unconventional wine pairings. One of Volo’s biggest draws is its spectacular year-round patio that’s spacious and a favorite for post-work gatherings.

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 348-4600
(773) 348-4600

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657

Robust wood-fired pizzas, a sizeable wine list, and wallet-friendly daily specials have helped solidify Frasca as a neighborhood go-to. Try the Italian sausage pie — loaded with fennel sausage, sautéed onions, and mozzarella — with a glass of Cabernet. Al fresco dining is available on Frasca’s outdoor patio. 

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 248-5222
(773) 248-5222

Webster’s Wine Bar

2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

The OG of Chicago’s wine bar scene, Webster’s Wine Bar served an extensive fermented grape selection for two decades first in Lincoln Park before moving to the current Logan Square location in 2014. Dates, friendly gatherings, and light meals are common in the dim, casual space, and the wine list focuses on Old World vintages, including a vast array by the glass.

2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 292-9463
(773) 292-9463

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Cheeses. Such beautiful cheeses. There’s no simpler way to pair wine than with a host of the best artisan cheeses from this region as well as France and Spain. Beautiful Rind, situated in Logan Square, features six- and three-ounce pours of global rosé, Chenin blanc, pinot noir, and other selections. Pairing classes are held regularly by local and visiting cheesemongers, plus the menu changes daily and you can take bottles to go. There’s also a patio.

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 300-4535
(312) 300-4535

J9 Wine Bar

1961 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

For owner Sonya Mlodzek, J9 Wine Bar is all about family. Named for her late sister Jeanine and housed inside a Lincoln Park building her father purchased in 1975, the seven-year-old bar has carved out a niche as a neighborhood go-to for a nostalgic, familiar glass of wine or unusual varietal selected by wine director Johnna Battaglia. Balance the wine with a cheese and charcuterie board or choose from a lineup of potato chip pairings.

1961 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
(312) 982-2488
(312) 982-2488

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

954 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

When three former Webster’s Wine Bar employees decided to open their own wine bar in Humboldt Park back in 2009, the area gained both a neighborhood hangout and an oenophile destination. Credit that to showcasing wine growers from around the world with a variety of specialties, including terroir-focused, organic, and biodynamic pours. The food only helps and nearly all of the plates rotate on the regular. The only item that stays on full-time? The burger is a Slagel Farm beef patty that is topped with bacon aioli, red onion, and cheddar. Patio seating is available.

954 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 292-1616
(773) 292-1616

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

The one-stop shop in Ukrainian Village is stocked with a first-rate supply of wine, cheese, and snacks. Make self-isolation better by picking up some bottles and groceries to-go or grab a seat on the outdoor patio and dive into a host of Midwestern-style dishes. All Together Now also offers picnic kits, a wine club, and a wine and cheese hotline for personalized recommendations.

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1599
(773) 661-1599

Lush Wine & Spirits West Town

1412 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

The West Town outpost of Lush aims to be all things for its customers year-round. During the summer, it’s a popular neighborhood hang for the ample patio seating. In the winter, guests cozy up to the best seats in the house, near the fireplace. Organic eggs, artisan cheeses, prepared gourmet meals, and more may be purchased from the market. And the restaurant offers a Parisian cafe-style setting for those looking to get out of the house over a bottle or two of vino. Selections vary from cool regional finds to international stars.

1412 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 666-6900
(312) 666-6900

Porto

1600 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

A Michelin star was awarded in 2021 to this Portuguese- and Spanish-inspired spot that’s one of the most visually impressive places to open in Chicago in years. Most of its vibrant interior is imported, and of course, the food and wines are, too. But what makes the wines truly stand out is that Porto’s partners and beverage team travel annually to Spain and Portugal to seek out new talent. The ever-changing list reflects that and keeps guests coming back for more.

1600 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 600-6336
(312) 600-6336

Chicago Winery

739 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

The former Zed451 building in River North is now home to Chicago Winery, a cavernous downtown space that houses a working winery, rooftop event space, and contemporary Midwestern restaurant Liva from executive chef Andrew Graves (Alinea, Next Restaurant). That means that patrons can sip chardonnay or zinfandel made on-site while trying cherry blossom-cured duck breast with porcini brodo and pickled turnips. Tastings and tours are also available.

739 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 763-3674
(312) 763-3674
A corner of a dining room is lined with a glass wall that looks into a working winery.
Peer through that window to see the winery at work.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Pops for Champagne

601 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610

As the name suggests, Champagne is the focus of this corner fixture, which opened its doors more than 35 years ago. River North denizens and visitors alike will find one of the largest collections of sparkling bottles, including to-go packages. If the selection process ever seems daunting, turn to the team (many of whom have been there for decades), who can also offer guidance and food pairing recommendations. On Mondays, Pops features a different and unique magnum to pour by the glass.

601 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 266-7677
(312) 266-7677

Good Funk

180 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606

The team behind lavishly decorated restaurant hits Beatnik, Porto, and Mama Delia doesn’t shy away from funkiness in style or wine. Such is the ethos at Goodfunk, Bonhomme Group’s natural wine bar in the former home of Cafe Bonhomme near Wacker and Lake. Drinkers can expect around five red, five white, and five skin-contact (orange and rose) wines by the glass, along with plenty of bottles that rotate regularly.

180 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 929-3185
(312) 929-3185
A pink marble bar is lit with candles and lined with velour chairs.
Good Funk neighbors sister restaurant Beatnik on the River.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

After Lounge

1338 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607

After, the bar and lounge from two-Michelin-starred Ever’s chef Curtis Duffy and sommelier Michael Muser offers Chicagoans an elegant on-ramp to the pair’s brand of luxurious dining and drinking. Previously wine director at the late, three-Michelin-starred Grace, Muser is known for an exacting approach and high expectations for his staff’s wine knowledge. But at After, his aim is to please with ideal representations of each varietal. Intricately designed down to the last acoustic panel, After also provides an opportunity for patrons to taste Duffy’s cooking without footing a significant bill for Ever’s spendy tasting menu.

1338 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607

The Press Room

1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607

Fall 2017 saw the opening of West Loop B&B the Publishing House and its subterranean wine bar. Visitors have a global selection of more than 70 bottles from which to choose. The drinking menu complements the season-driven fare — from charred broccolini to seared scallops — and a nice mix of cheeses and charcuterie. Patio seating is available and there’s regular live entertainment.

1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607
(331) 240-1914
(331) 240-1914

Related Maps

The Cellar from Los Naturales

1659 W Cullerton St, Chicago, IL 60608

Oscar Salinas, Adam Jimenez, and August Marron, the trio of friends and Chicago natives behind part-time wine shop and bar Los Naturales, are taking a novel approach to combat the snooty stigma associated with wine. Housed inside Pilsen restaurant Caminos de Michoacan (owned by Jimenez’s family), the Cellar aims “to quench the hood’s thirst with wines worth chugging” and is a regular at pop-ups and events around the city.

1659 W Cullerton St, Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 702-2905
(312) 702-2905

Bronzeville Winery

4420 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60653

Bronzeville Winery, from urban planner Cecilia Cuff and Silver Room owner Eric Williams, remains one of the toughest tables in town, due, in part, to its noteworthy assortment of wines by the glass, bottle, or flight. There’s an emphasis on Black-owned and women-owned vintners, plus a menu that ranges from small appetizers to large, shareable plates.

4420 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60653
(872) 244-7065
(872) 244-7065

Wild Blossom Meadery and Winery

9030 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60620

A staple in the Beverly neighborhood for more than 20 years, Wild Blossom is the only producer of mead on the Northern Illinois Wine Trail. Sustainability is a key practice here because they raise their own bees and collect the honey to make the centuries-old fermented beverage. They also purify and use water from Lake Michigan to produce their wines, such as white honey sangria as well as Chicago Bulls Blood, made from a cabernet, Syrah, and merlot blend. Weekly tours and tasting classes are available, plus there is patio seating.

9030 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60620
(773) 840-4642
(773) 840-4642

Related Maps