Where to Drink Wine Outside in Chicago

Enjoy rosé all day or white all night on these wine bar patios

There are plenty of fabulous places to drink wine in Chicago, but when the weather’s favorable, there’s nowhere better than an outdoor patio. Fortunately, the city is full of hospitable places to catch some rays after popping open a bottle. Here are 11 of the best.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.