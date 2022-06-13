 clock menu more-arrow no yes
20 Great Places for Doughnuts in Chicago

Where to Eat Chicago’s Most Iconic Dishes

Where to Drink Outdoors in Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and North Center

Where to Drink Wine Outside in Chicago

Enjoy rosé all day or white all night on these wine bar patios

by Adam Rothbarth
by Adam Rothbarth

There are plenty of fabulous places to drink wine in Chicago, but when the weather’s favorable, there’s nowhere better than an outdoor patio. Fortunately, the city is full of hospitable places to catch some rays after popping open a bottle. Here are 11 of the best.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Angelo's Wine Bar

3026 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 539-0111
(773) 539-0111
Angelo’s has been open since 1962, and over the past few years, it’s become even more of a Ravenswood hotspot by amping up its wine program. Try a wine and snack flight or pair a bottle with either a Chicago- or “Old World”-style pizza. Do it all while enjoying a quiet, relaxing evening on the patio. 

2. Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 348-4600
(773) 348-4600
Volo’s vast, Old World-centric list makes it a classic wine destination. And the Roscoe Village spot’s picturesque cabana patio — complete with a retractable awning — makes drinking outdoors a thoroughly leisurely experience.

3. Websters Wine Bar Chicago

2601 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 292-9463
(773) 292-9463
In the game since 1994, Logan Square staple Webster’s is Chicago’s oldest natural wine bar. The massive list, however, is far from stale — it’s full of exciting bangers and deep cuts from regions near and far, like Spanish Gran Reserve Cavas, Californian Tannats, and German Pinot Noirs.

4. Easy Does It

2354 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 420-9463
(773) 420-9463
This Logan Square natural wine bar from Zack Eastman and Blake Witsman offers a massive back patio with well over a dozen picnic tables. Fans of the wine program can step inside to visit the bottle shop or, if the weather isn’t cooperating, hit the new upstairs wine bar that features glass pours, cocktails, and more.

5. Outside Voices

3204 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
From the people behind neighboring cocktail destination Scofflaw, Outside Voices has an eclectic wine list that features everything from California and Oregon natural wine heavy-hitters to fun wines from Italy, South Africa, and France. The dynamic patio has picnic tables, chairs, and an outside bar. Pro tip: the fries are excellent.

6. Red & White Wines

1861 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 486-4769
(773) 486-4769
Red & White’s spartan but beautiful wine shop has a brilliant counterpart in Noisette, its adjoining wine bar. Hit this quiet Bucktown corner to sit or stand in the shade and enjoy wines from the bar (or bottles from the shop for a $10 corkage fee). The necessary olives, charcuterie, bistro dishes, and oysters are also available.

7. Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

954 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 292-1616
(773) 292-1616
The homey, rustic-feeling Humboldt Park mainstay Rootstock has been pouring remarkable wines for more than a decade. Enjoy the holy triumvirate of fresh oysters, fries, and olives with a glass or two on the patio. Whether it’s an “old vine” Zinfandel, a sparkling Albariño, or an Austrian rose, customers will find something perfect for outdoor drinking.

8. All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1599
(773) 661-1599
Located in Ukrainian Village, All Together Now is the hip, all-day cafe and wine shop tipplers have been dreaming of. In addition to glass pours of wonderful New and Old World, mostly low-intervention wines, they offer composed plates and snacks galore (the Crunch Party snack mix is addictive, so be careful).

9. Joe's Imports

813 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 736-1750
(312) 736-1750
The wine list is only one of the many charming things at Joe’s Imports. This lauded wine bar blossoms during patio season, where customers can enjoy light pét-nats and ramatos outdoors.

10. Printers Row Wine Bar and Shop

719 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 663-9314
(312) 663-9314
Found in the historic Printer’s Row neighborhood downtown, Printer’s Row Wine Shop has it all: a superb shop featuring low-intervention wines (alongside killer spirits and beer options); a tight list of snacks, wines, and beers; and a cute patio that beckons visitors to turn a short wine run into a leisurely sip.

11. Bronzeville Winery

4420 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
(872) 244-7065
(872) 244-7065
Cecilia Cuff and Eric Williams’s long-anticipated South Side winery is finally open, and it was worth the wait. Curated by sommelier Derrick Westbrook (formerly of Michelin-starred Elizabeth), Bronzeville’s list ranges from fun, natural skin contact and rosé wines to “juicy fruity” reds from Burgundy, Austria, and California. 

Related Maps