Wicker Park’s Best Restaurants

It’s easy to lament the Wicker Park is what it used to be in the ‘90s when derelicts like High Fidelity’s Rob Gordon hung out at the Double Door and Reckless Records. The area is more family friendly even though bars like Estelle’s and Nick’s Beer Garden continue to serve as cornerstones along Milwaukee Avenue.

While the area keeps changing, there are still plenty of things to eat. There’s even an outlet of deep-dish champion Lou Malnati’s. While Lou’s didn’t make the list, there’s more than enough delicious pizza to pick from in the area. Walk through Wicker Park’s Six Corners intersection for a tour of the neighborhood’s best.