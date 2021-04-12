 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A sign on a fence outside of Wicker Park.
Wicker Park was also the name of a film starring an actor name Josh Hartnett.
Shutterstock

Wicker Park’s Best Restaurants

Near West Town and Bucktown, Wicker Park offers several great spots for dining

by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated
by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated

It’s easy to lament the Wicker Park is what it used to be in the ‘90s when derelicts like High Fidelity’s Rob Gordon hung out at the Double Door and Reckless Records. The area is more family friendly even though bars like Estelle’s and Nick’s Beer Garden continue to serve as cornerstones along Milwaukee Avenue.

While the area keeps changing, there are still plenty of things to eat. There’s even an outlet of deep-dish champion Lou Malnati’s. While Lou’s didn’t make the list, there’s more than enough delicious pizza to pick from in the area. Walk through Wicker Park’s Six Corners intersection for a tour of the neighborhood’s best.

Handlebar

A neighborhood anchor since 2003, Handlebar is known for its sumptuous lineup of vegan and vegetarian comfort dishes with an effortlessly cool vibe. Grab a seat at brunch for tofu scrambles and breakfast burritos, or swing by at dinner for fried avocado tacos and meat-free Nashville hot “chicken” sandwiches.

2311 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 384-9546
(773) 384-9546

Cebu

This family-run Filipino restaurant serves top-notch lumpia. Sure, lumpia is always great, but the lumpia at Cebu is worth daydreaming about. Other favorites include bam-i (Cebuano-style pancit), longanisa buns, and halo-halo.

2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 799-8650
(773) 799-8650
The corner of a simple dining room space with wood floors and white walls.
Cebu features a menu packed with Filipino treasures.
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

Lost Larson

Pedigreed pastry chef Bobby Schaffer has kept the spirit of Swedish baking alive at his adorable Andersonville bakery, and has since expanded into Wicker Park with a new location on Division. Customers tend to form long lines for top-notch cinnamon rolls and moist lingonberry almond cake, so it’s a good idea to place orders in advance.

2140 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 770-9015
(773) 770-9015

Mirai Sushi

Some may argue that Mirai is a fossil, a reminder of what sushi used to be in Chicago in the ‘90s. And that’s OK, as Mirai is just as satisfying as it used to be with fresh fish and quality service. The only difference is that it’s more family friendly than before, as owners have listened to neighborhood desires.

2020 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 862-8500
(773) 862-8500

Cafe Istanbul

Turkish food gets the spotlight at this local favorite with fancy kebobs and more. The service goes beyond a standard shawarma shack and there’s plenty for light meals or dishes that will satisfy the most robust eater. Meat eaters will love the place.

2014 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9487
(773) 661-9487

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Owner Derrick Tung decided to shake things up when he expanded his Logan Square pizzeria into Wicker Park, specializing in long, foldable slices. Varieties include Big Bad Wolf (red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam) and Onion Jawns (garlic, mozzarella, caramelized onions, ricotta, black pepper, basil).

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-6793
(773) 661-6793
A pizza counter with pizzas. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Dove's Luncheonette

This charming Tex-Mex diner from One Off Hospitality (Publican, Big Star) has become a popular standby for Wicker Park residents with a hankering for breakfast and brunch indulgences like burnt ends hash and chicken fried chicken.

1545 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 645-4060
(773) 645-4060
A quaint diner-style space with a long metal counter and lots of stools.
“Mex-Tex” diner Dove’s Luncheonette is a smash hit.
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

Taxim

A pioneer for Greek food away from Greektown, Taxim is one of the best restaurants in the area with a charming rooftop. The duck gyros are a staple, but don’t be afraid to venture out. The duck gyros is a highlight.

1558 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 252-1558
(773) 252-1558

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros’s daring upscale vegan restaurant uses small plates to make a compelling argument that vegetables can surprise and even excite diners with a range of dietary preferences. Cuadros, also behind pan Latin hit Amaru and Mexican spot Don Bucio Taqueria, was long-listed in 2022 for the James Beard Foundation’s best chef: Great Lakes award.

1559 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 363-3110
(312) 363-3110
A round plate with an open-faced taco Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Piece Brewery

Piece is usually packed with a high-energy atmosphere which makes it kind of a chore to find a table on the weekends. This is a proper brewpub with IPA and lagers available in growlers for home consumption. But wait, should we talk about the pizza? Customers will find New Haven-style pizza. Pies can be inconsistent during high-volume times, but when it’s on, it’s on. Check out the weekday lunch special.

1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 772-4422
(773) 772-4422

Artemio Bakery

This Mexican bakery is a sweet experience for customers of all ages. Start by grabbing a tray to pile high with crunchy conchas and other delights.

1443 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 342-0757
(773) 342-0757
Bread stacked on a tray. Rick Majewski/Eater Chicago

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

Chef Brian Jupiter (Frontier) and the folks behind Lottie’s Pub have done it again. In renovating the Beachwood — a dive bar on the corner of Beach and Wood that had seen better days — the team has created an ode to New Orleans with fried catfish and oysters, po’boys, and frozen ice.

1415 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 360-8320
(773) 360-8320
A bar with stools and a distressed checkered floor.
Ina Mae is named for chef Brian Jupiter’s grandmother.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Tortello

Tortello delights neighbors with fancy pasta made just inside the restaurant’s front window. The restaurant is a boon for locals who can buy fresh pasta to cook at home but also caters to dine-in customers who can also enjoy handmade noodles while sitting on the Division Street patio.

1746 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 360-1293
(773) 360-1293

The Delta

The Delta is special with strong drinks, fun tamales, and friendly service. There’s a small back patio and they also serve a gym shoe tamale, taking the beloved South Side sandwich to new heights. It’s also to note that this is one of the only Black-owned food and drink options in the area.

1745 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 360-1793
(773) 360-1793
Southern charm is the name of the game at the Delta.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Coach House by Wazwan

The Coach House by Wazwan is one of America’s most dynamic Indian restaurants. Chef Zubair Mohajir, who cooks food from a South Indian Muslim perspective. This is a unique (and pricy) tasting menu with variations of aged duck cooked using a centuries-old recipe book, a wonderful expression of the Midwest relish tray that uses Indian flatbreads, and a world-class momo with a stuffing that changes seasonally. Indian food can fall burden to cliche, but the Coach House, which is reservation-only and location behind the casual bar in front, Wazwan, is a delight. Note: In August, Wazwan will close to make room for a bar called Lilac Tiger which will feature cocktails and bar food. The Coach House recently added a liquor license for cocktails and wines.

1742 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 722-6911
(312) 722-6911
Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Antique Taco Wicker Park

This counter-service taqueria is among the most stylish and creative Mexican spots in the neighborhood, featuring delectable dishes like crab and shrimp flautas, crispy fish tacos with spicy tartar sauce and smoked cabbage, and horchata milkshakes topped with whipped cream. Owners also operate an outpost in Bridgeport.

1360 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 687-8697
(773) 687-8697

Alliance Bakery

Pastry competition is fierce in Wicker Park, and classical French heavyweight Alliance Bakery is easily among the top contenders. Experts at both flavor and aesthetics, its bakers whip up elegant cakes, immaculate macarons, flaky croissants, and much more.

1736 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-0366
(773) 278-0366

Bonchon Division

Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon has a veritable cult following, and three years ago, Wicker Park residents found out why: perfectly crunchy chicken (wings, drums, and strips) slathered in soy or spicy glaze. Patrons can expect other familiar Korean and Japanese options including bulgolgi, japchae, chicken katsu, and takoyaki. Other locations are open in Chinatown and suburban Glenview.

1732 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 360-7460
(773) 360-7460

Tous Les Jours

Massive Korean-French bakery chain Tous Les Jours has earned the adoration of locals for its laminated pastries, cakes, and sandwiches. The lovely cafe is a treat for the eyes, too, with colorful creations lined up inside a glowing pastry case.

1726 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 697-8227
(773) 697-8227
A glass pastry case filled with brightly-colored pastries and desserts.
Tous Les Jours features Korean-French pastries.
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

Falafel & Grill

A reliable and unfussy storefront destination for generous portions of shawarma, falafel, stuffed grape leaves, and gyros, Falafel & Grill has sated fans for a dozen years on Milwaukee Avenue. A second location is open near the border of Lakeview and Ravenswood. The salads are great and the meat gets a great little char from the flattop.

1317 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 292-8888
(773) 292-8888

Chengdu Impression Wicker Park 成都印象

Copy Link

1300 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-6767
(773) 661-6767

Tacos & Burrito Express #3

Recently moved, this is one of the most reliable Mexican restaurants for a late-night meal. Forget about the overrated burritos at the hyped place a few blocks south, Tacos & Burrito Express has moist, delicious steak that will make you return.

1512 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 489-1830
(773) 489-1830

Schwa Restaurant

Schwa sparks conversation, as a low-fi Michelin-starred restaurant where there’s not delineation between back and front of the houses. While the restaurant isn’t as wild as it was when it was younger, the restaurant retains a rebellious streak in the fine dining world.

1466 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 252-1466
(773) 252-1466

Phodega

Some would say Phodega is the best pho in Chicago away from Argyle Street. But this spot’s appeal goes beyond pho with a menu of crispy shrimp rolls and a combo fried chicken/Hainanese chicken plate. It’s also a great spot to pick up oyster sauce and Korean honey butter potato chips. Note: Phodega will move to a new location in August at 1924 W. Division Street.

1547 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 687-8187
(773) 687-8187

Kennedy Rooftop

Rooftop bars are relatively uncommon in Wicker Park, so the Kennedy’s opening last July on the seventh floor of the newish Hyatt Place Hotel on North and Ashland avenues was a big deal for the neighborhood. It’s ideally positioned for panoramic views of the Willis Tower, and pairs food and drink with a retractable awning, fire pits, lounge chairs, and more outdoor toys. If you understand that you’re here for the view, then you will have a good time.

1551 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 270-6770
(773) 270-6770
A rooftop patio bar.
The rooftop space has a retractable covering.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

