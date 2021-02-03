 clock menu more-arrow no yes
American Football - Super Bowl LVI
The Rams and the Bengals will square off in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

18 Vegetarian and Vegan Options For Super Bowl Sunday Snacking

Even Tom Brady would approve of these meatless dishes

by Shanti Chu and Eater Staff Updated
date 2021-02-03
| Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images
by Shanti Chu and Eater Staff Updated

Chicago’s long and painful winter is in full swing now but we have Super Bowl Sunday to look forward to. Maybe folks tune in for the riveting halftime show or just want an excuse to indulge in some tasty appetizers while stress watching the Puppy Bowl. While Buffalo wings and pepperoni pizza may come to mind as typical game day snacks, there are plenty of plant-based appetizers that are just as delicious and satisfying as the traditional meat ones. Chicago has a plethora of vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants that have fans covered for parties of one or more. So leave the five-hour cooking marathon for another day and revel in these dynamic vegetarian and vegan appetizers available for takeout and delivery. The pandemic might have put a damper on the party, but it doesn’t have to ruin snack plans. Check out these options from restaurants all over the city.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Urban Vegan

1601-1603 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 404-1109
Obsessed with Thai food but have to be careful with the fish/oyster sauce? Urban Vegan is known for its distinct vegan Thai and pan-Asian cuisine. Change up the game day snacks with red chili dumplings, fried shishito peppers, or one of the dinner combos that come with an entree, spring rolls, and a house salad.

2. Kitchen 17

2554 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 391-8654
Kitchen 17 takes credit for inventing the vegan deep dish pizza, now with a choice of more than a dozen toppings, including seitan pepperoni, giardiniera, and vegan cheddar sauce. There’s also New York-style pizza, plus an assortment of burgers and cauliflower wings and other bar food: everything a vegan needs for Super Bowl Sunday. The restaurant moved from its longtime digs in Lakeview to Avondale last month.

3. Galit

2429 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 360-8755
Ever since Galit opened, it has wowed critics and diners alike with its unique approach to Middle Eastern and Israeli cuisine. Those looking for a more upscale Super Bowl celebration can try the prix fixe vegetarian meal for two featuring tahini hummus, ezme, labneh, olives, falafel, glazed carrots, roasted beets, saffron rice, and pita. Or try some a la carte snacks such as their wood-roasted sweet potatoes, beets, and challah bread pudding.

4. Fancy Plants Kitchen

1443 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 857-0486
On Grubhub, Kevin Schuder’s vegan restaurant assumes the personality of FP2U, a fast-food joint that serves plant-based versions of all the favorites — burgers! fries! chicken nuggets! even a reuben! — thereby proving once and for all that vegans enjoy their junk food, too.

5. The Moonlighter

3204 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-8896
Moonlighter has iconic vegan wings that will even impress meat-eating friends — the closest to the carnivorous version that the city has to offer. Try the beer cheese pretzel for the nostalgia and mustard and cider-glazed Brussels sprouts to feel better about eating your veggies.

6. Xurro - Churro Factory

3755 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 772-9525
Don’t forget about dessert: Xurro has a plethora of options ranging from heavenly churros filled with chocolate and strawberry to a s’mores churro sandwich and milkshakes to inhale while stressing out about which puppy will win.

7. Handlebar

2311 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 384-9546
Handlebar has iconic game day food such as its notorious fried pickles served with vegan ranch and chili cheese fries that can be made vegan or vegetarian. Those wanting greens with their vegan junk food can get the fried chicken salad with seitan. For a super special celebration, order the beloved Bloody Hammer.

8. Pizza Friendly Pizza

1039 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 395-2483
There is no Super Bowl without pizza when living in a city full of luscious options. Chomp on Pizza Friendly Pizza’s Sicilian-style burrata or miso mushroom pan pie with shiitake mushrooms, black garlic, and miso onions, which can be made vegan on request.

9. ALTHEA

700 N Michigan Ave 7th floor
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 525-3400
Being vegan in Chicago no longer means missing out on cheese plates and deep dish pizza. Althea has an vegan cheese plate with porcini truffle, harissa jack cheddar, and wine-soaked mascarpone cheese served with fennel crackers.

10. Moti Cafe

70 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 374-3636
Explore Indian-American street food at Moti by starting out with a tikka pizza sprinkled with the restaurant’s special sauce and a zesty cilantro-lime drizzle. For dessert, try the fabulous Moticakes with strawberries and a generous amount of Nutella on top.

11. Upton's Breakroom

2054 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 872-7838
While Upton’s is known for vegan seitan and jackfruit cooking products, Upton’s Breakroom has incredible vegan snacks that are perfect for watching the Super Bowl or Puppy Bowl. Chow down on a crispy vegan nacho plate loaded with its famous seitan chorizo, beans, salsa, cheese sauce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeño, cream, and cilantro. Upton’s vegan fried bacon mac is also a crowd pleaser. While picking up an order, snag some vegan treats from companion operation Liberation Donuts.

12. Sunda Chicago

110 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-0500
Looking for something healthy and vegan? Look no further than Sunda’s vegan menu, which includes spicy edamame, Brussels sprout salad, miso cauliflower, and mushroom adobo If you’re a sushi fan, you can also try some vegan sushi à la carte. Perhaps you’re vegetarian or gluten-free? Sunda also has special vegetarian and gluten-free menus.

13. Art of Dosa

72 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 766-3537
Dosa, an iconic dish from South India made from fermented lentil batter crisped on a griddle and rolled, is the obvious star at Art of Dosa. The all-vegan menu features a selection of contemporary takes, including a “ramen dosa wrap” and “Buffalo dosa wrap.” The can also be purchased for pickup and delivery in packs of two, four, or six, along with a sizable smattering of sides and condiments.

14. 5 Rabanitos Restaurante & Taqueria

1758 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 285-2710
5 Rabanitos is here to satisfy your vegetarian Mexican food needs. Their vegetarian menu includes Mexican favorites such as the queso fundido topped with rajas poblano and papas a la plaza with pickled onion, queso, and salsa.

15. Can't Believe It's Not Meat

1368 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 675-8208
This Hyde Park vegan/vegetarian gem has a plethora of vegan game day eats: Indulge in vegan “bang’n Buffalo shrimp” to fulfill those crustacean cravings or try some innovative Philly cheesesteak egg rolls delicately drizzled in a red sweet heat sauce. There are additional locations on the Gold Coast and in suburban Orland Park.

16. Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine

7167 S Exchange Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 359-4019
Over at Majani in South Shore, owners Tsadakeeyah and Nasya Emmanuel serve soulful vegan cuisine. The African-influenced restaurant was born out of the couple’s catering experience, and their recipes include a “crab cake” sandwich made with baked tofu, oyster mushroom tacos, and barbecue cauliflower. A second Majani outpost is located in One Eleven Food Hall. Online orders can be placed here.

17. Original Soul Vegetarian

203 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 224-0104
Snack on some battered cauliflower and mushrooms that will please the pickiest non-vegetarians. Food is medicine at Original Soul Vegetarian so their food is all vegan and free of refined sugar and refined flour. You can also order one of their barbecue twist platters or falafel platter if you are looking to be satiated.

18. Plant Based Junkie

1635 1/2 E 87th St
Chicago, IL 60617
The name pretty much says it all. The menu’s loaded up with chicken, burgers, and brats: all the junk food you’d be happy to find at your local hot dog stand, but here it’s all plant-based and dairy-free.

