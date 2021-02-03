18 Vegetarian and Vegan Options For Super Bowl Sunday Snacking

Chicago’s long and painful winter is in full swing now but we have Super Bowl Sunday to look forward to. Maybe folks tune in for the riveting halftime show or just want an excuse to indulge in some tasty appetizers while stress watching the Puppy Bowl. While Buffalo wings and pepperoni pizza may come to mind as typical game day snacks, there are plenty of plant-based appetizers that are just as delicious and satisfying as the traditional meat ones. Chicago has a plethora of vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants that have fans covered for parties of one or more. So leave the five-hour cooking marathon for another day and revel in these dynamic vegetarian and vegan appetizers available for takeout and delivery. The pandemic might have put a damper on the party, but it doesn’t have to ruin snack plans. Check out these options from restaurants all over the city.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.