A thick slice of vegan deep-dish pizza sits on a small, round plate.
Vegans don’t have to forego deep dish pizza. There are plenty of options in Chicago, including Kitchen 17.
K17

Where to Eat Vegan Pizza in Chicago

It doesn’t just mean ordering your pie without cheese

by Adam Rothbarth
Vegans don't have to forego deep dish pizza. There are plenty of options in Chicago, including Kitchen 17.
| K17
by Adam Rothbarth

Whether it’s deep dish, tavern-cut, or the ocean of styles in between, Chicago’s reputation for great pizza is irreproachable. And when it comes to vegan pizza, the hype holds true. Sure, you can go anywhere and order a pie without cheese, but some pizzaiolos take things a step further with menu items that present creative, enticing options for those who abstain from all animal-based products. Spacca Napoli’s classic Neapolitan-style marinara, Paulie Gee’s cashew ricotta, and Dimo’s house-made dairy-free burrata are just a few of the stellar vegan pie options around town.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria

1769 W Sunnyside Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Jonathan Goldsmith’s pizza haven Spacca Napoli lights up Ravenswood with its wood-burning oven imported straight from Naples. The Marinara DOP might seem simple on paper, but its leopard-spotted dough and blend of San Marzano and piennolo tomatoes and fresh garlic remind us that with traditional Neapolitan pizza, less is more.

2. Kitchen 17

2554 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Open since 2013, Don Clements and Jennie Plasterer’s mainstay vegan restaurant has — unsurprisingly — some of the city’s most beloved vegan pizza. The Avondale spot’s vast menu includes deep dish, pan, and New York-style pies with bountiful topping options.

3. Reno

2607 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
With equally impressive wood-fired bagels and pizza, Reno is a gluten lover’s paradise. The Logan Square spot has multiple vegan pizzas on the menu, including the JoJo, which features romesco, hot sauce, and fried garlic. The kale salad brings things full circle with its bagel croutons and vegan green goddess dressing.

4. Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Paulie Gee’s started in Brooklyn, but outposts in Wicker Park and Logan Square have made it an important local option: owner Derrick Tung developed an extensive lineup of vegan pizzas. The Logan Square location serves whole pies, both round and Detroit squares, while Wicker Park is slices only.

5. Pizza Lobo

3000 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
When the West Loop bar Lone Wolf started offering pizza several years ago, few could have predicted that the new menu item would soon get its own restaurant. But when Pizza Lobo opened in Logan Square in 2020, its ample list of starters, salads, composed pies, and specials made it feel like much more than a spin-off. Lobo may not offer vegan cheese, but between its pillowy dough and toppings like roasted tomato, house giardiniera, and confit garlic, a cheeseless Build-Your-Own has impressive flavor.

6. The Boiler Room - Open: Dine In, Carry Out & Delivery

2210 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
This Logan Square staple offers a rotating slice that features vegan mozzarella and seasonal toppings, allowing vegans to participate in Boiler Room’s beloved PB&J special: a slice of pizza, a 16-oz can of PBR, and a shot of Jameson.

7. My Pi Pizza

2010 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Rich Aronson’s Bucktown pizza joint — originally opened in 1971 in Rogers Park by his father, Larry — was one of the first pizzerias to enter the deep dish game (and the first to sell Chicago deep dish outside of Illinois via mail order). Vegan options include both thin-crust and deep dish pies as well as garlic bread.

8. Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Though it’s a bakery and brewery by day, when the sun goes down, Middle Brow becomes a pizzeria with plant-based options like a recent green coconut curry pizza with fresh herbs, fried shallots, and roasted vegetables. There’s also a shop where you can buy pizza dough, red sauce, and grocery items, so if you’re willing to get a little flour on your hands, you can always fire your own pizza at home.

9. Dante's Pizzeria

3028 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
The pizzas at Dante’s Pizzeria are epic not only because they’re humongous, but because their names reference Dante Aligheri’s The Divine Comedy, such as the mushroom-topped Vegan Beatrice and the spicy-savory Vegan Minotaur, which showcases Palermo’s Unreal Italian beef. The Gorgon forgoes the vegan mozzarella entirely, opting for tofu crumbles instead. A new location recently opened in Ukrainian Village, replacing the one on Milwaukee Avenue.

10. Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park

1615 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
This upbeat, fast-casual Wicker Park slice shop from Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau will make you feel like you’re back in college. Open late, Dimo’s has a formidable roster of dairy-free pizzas, from vegan sausage and margherita to a Buffalo (seitan) chicken pie. The standout here is the Vegan Dimo Florentine, which combines hefty quantities of sauteed spinach with succulent heirloom tomatoes and house-made burrata. There’s a second location in Wrigleyville.

11. Pizza Friendly Pizza

1039 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
If you’re curious about how pizza made by a chef who runs a Michelin-starred restaurant would taste, Pizza Friendly Pizza should answer all your questions. Oriole chef-owner Noah Sandoval opened this spot with 16” on Center during the pandemic in a Ukrainian Village alley (behind The Empty Bottle); now it has a dining room. The menu is still small, but the Miso Mushroom pizza is topped with tofu ricotta and is certified vegan.

12. Coalfire

1321 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
Coalfire straddles the line between Neapolitan and New York styles. The 1,500-degree coal-burning oven gives the finished pizzas a very satisfying char. Multiple vegan pies are available, but the Vegan Pesto with pistachio pesto and a myriad of veggies is a must. There’s a second location on Southport in Lakeview.

13. Bonci Pizzeria

161 N Sangamon St
Chicago, IL 60607
At Gabriele Bonci’s eponymous pizzeria, Roman-style pizza is sold by the weight, meaning that things can quickly get out of control if you aren’t careful. The lineup changes regularly, but vegan options have included arrabiata, spicy eggplant, and mushroom rosa pies.

14. Soul Veg City

203 E 75th St
Chicago, IL 60619
A plant-based institution since 1982, Soul Veg City has a menu that would make any vegan or vegetarian rejoice. Choose between cashew- or soy-based cheeses and toppings such as Buffalo “chicken,” giardiniera, and artichokes. 

Related Maps