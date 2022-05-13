Where to Eat Vegan Pizza in Chicago

Whether it’s deep dish, tavern-cut, or the ocean of styles in between, Chicago’s reputation for great pizza is irreproachable. And when it comes to vegan pizza, the hype holds true. Sure, you can go anywhere and order a pie without cheese, but some pizzaiolos take things a step further with menu items that present creative, enticing options for those who abstain from all animal-based products. Spacca Napoli’s classic Neapolitan-style marinara, Paulie Gee’s cashew ricotta, and Dimo’s house-made dairy-free burrata are just a few of the stellar vegan pie options around town.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.