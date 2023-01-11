 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Soul Veg City is one of the most iconic restaurants in America, a restaurant that inspired copycats.
Chicago’s Iconic Vegan Restaurants

The city offers a variety of taste meat- and dairy-free fare

by Marla Rose
by Marla Rose

It seems like every month or two, there’s a new vegan restaurant opening in Chicago even during a time that has been very challenging for the industry as a whole. One can find plant-based food on most Chicago menus these days but when it comes to dedicated vegan restaurants, some essential spots stand above the rest.

From Korean food to soul food, messy burgers to virtuous bowls, sweet splurges to vegetable-forward plates that arrive at the table Instagram-ready, you can find it all in Chicago these days whether you are a newbie, a long-time vegan, just dabbling, or wanting to accommodate a group with different dietary needs. With the new year here, it may be a good time to check out some of these culinary options that are good for the planet, better for the body, great for the animals, and utterly delicious on their own.

Arya Bhavan

Chicago’s first vegan Indian restaurant on Devon Avenue, the hub of the city’s South Asian community, Arya Bhavan has been offering both North and South Indian specialties since (it started out as vegetarian before cutting out the dairy). You can find your favorite Indian comfort foods here without ghee, like stuffed dosa crepes and a warming, perfect aloo gobi.

Amitabul

An unexpected little oasis in Norwood Park, stepping into this peaceful space transports diners to Korea. The menu’s full of steamy noodles and fresh veggies. Just inhaling the complex, perfectly spiced Dr. K’s Cure All Noodle Soup, swimming with noodles, veggies, tofu, and seaweed may have the power to heal what ails you on a stuffy day.

Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen

An inviting restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating in the warmer months, Alice & Friends’ has an extensive pan-Asian menu, plus items like a housemade veggie burger for picky eaters not interested in global tastes. However, urge those diners to try the zesty Burmese Noodle Salad for a big bowl of comfort food. 

Kal'ish

A welcoming, sunny spot on a leafy street in Uptown, Kā’lish specializes in hearty, scratch-made comfort foods that do not skimp on portions. The House Clucker, a juicy and crispy plant-based chicken patty on a soft bun, served with sauce (like barbecue or ranch), fixings and a choice of side, wins over omnis. Don’t forget a sweet treat from the in-house bakery.

Kale My Name

Fun and unpretentious, Kale My Name is great year-round but definitely take advantage of its patio when open. Known for generous, hearty plates, you can get a spectacular salad at Kale My Name but it’s hard to resist the fabulous Buffalo tofu wrap. Owner Tabitha Brown even opened an outpost in LA.

I’m Vegan

Super low-key and unflashy, don’t let I’m Vegan fly under your radar for excellent Thai food without any animal ingredients. With outdoor seating on cute tables on Lincoln Avenue or indoors, you don’t want to miss their array of appetizers like tempura and the Lak-Sa curry noodle entrée with abundant veggies and soft noodles can’t be beaten.

Vegan Plate

Fish sauce and oyster sauce often give vegans anxiety when dining at a Thai or Chinese restaurant because those animal ingredients are difficult to detect and many kitchens don’t have vegan substitutes to give plates that kick of umami. Not at the cozy Vegan Plate, where you can enjoy classic dishes like red curry with a plant-based protein of your choice, like soy-based shrimp, and lots of fresh veggies without needing to worry.

Fancy Plants Kitchen

With a handsome interior and pretty outdoor patio, Fancy Plants has a lot going for it but nothing upstages the food, crafted with true attention to detail. An extensive drinks menu is also impressive. Definitely try the Housemade Artisan Cheese Plate, rich, complex, and cultured nut-based cheeses with perfect accompaniments. 

elephant + vine

Brought to Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood by the team behind suburban Winnetka’s Spirit Elephant, Elephant + Vine brings a fresh new vision to the concept of fast-casual food with generous burgers, wraps, salads, and more. The Thai crunch bowl, prepared with an array of veggies, savory tofu, and a carrot-miso dressing, is a perfect balance of flavors and textures.

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

If you’re looking for a space that’s a little more upscale and chic, this is your spot. Added to Michelin Guide’s moderately priced local restaurant list in 2022, Bloom, which is also gluten-free, emphasizes small plates where produce is the star of the show. The cactus schnitzel, featuring nopales with a crispy, herby crust, is unforgettable and magical. The chef is James Beard Award-nominated Rodolfo Cuadros.

Penelope’s Vegan Taqueria

Chicago’s first vegan taqueria and bar, Penelope’s is a colorful and stylish restaurant with indoor and patio seating and a full menu of tacos, horchatas, and more without animal ingredients. Try a quesabirria, a generous plate of mushroom tacos in a sweet and smoky guajillo sauce with broth for dipping.

Liberation Kitchen

Formerly Upton’s Breakroom, the café wing of the vegan meat company Upton’s Naturals, sunny Liberation Kitchen serves beloved sandwiches, bowls and donuts while also now acting as a rotating incubator space for new plant-based food companies. The lovely togarashi bowl, with baked tofu and crisp veggies, is spa food at its finest. They also run a ghost kitchen in Lincoln Park for delivery and carryout for hot dogs and more.

PLANTA Queen

PLANTA Queen is a national (and Canadian) chain that opened its first Chicago location in 2022 in River North. PLANTA is bright, bold, and stylish, perfect for business lunches and date nights alike, with a stunning bar and a pan-Asian menu that focuses on beautiful plates, including vegan sushi and dumplings. Chili peanut noodles will warm up any cold night.

Healthy Substance

Whether or not you are going to the nearby Midway Airport, Healthy Substance is worth the trip. A family-owned Mexican restaurant, you can expect all the familiar favorites, like tacos, tortas, tamales, and burritos, served up fresh and without compromising on flavor. The green mole tamales are tender and buttery.

B'Gabs

A warm and inviting space on the south side of Hyde Park, B’Gabs draws people near and far for their made-to-order and fresh approach to vegan food that is accessible to everyone. Originally a raw foods place, B’Gabs knows how to make an excellent salad but the Philly cheesesteak, full of savory plant-based protein and peppers, is hard to resist.

Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine

A beautiful and warm space in Chicago’s South Shore, you can enjoy perfectly spiced and freshly prepared tacos, burgers and wraps, salads, bowls, desserts, and more. I have made my own happy meal of the BBQ Cauliflower appetizer, coated with a crispy batter that is somehow gluten-free, and served with their divine barbecue sauce.

Soul Veg City

Soul Veg City (formerly Soul Vegetarian East) has inspired the launch of many other Black-owned, Southern food-influenced vegan restaurants around the country and with a beautiful recent remodel, it remains as relevant as ever. People have been flocking here since 1981, enjoying filling, flavorful meals like the sub-style shrimp boat with fixings.

