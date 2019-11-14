 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A turkey on a platter surrounded by herbs
Fronteier is offering Thanksgiving specials.
Frontier

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout in Chicago

Where to find turkeys, pies, and all the sides to go within the city limits

by Ashok Selvam, Aimee Levitt, and Naomi Waxman Updated
Fronteier is offering Thanksgiving specials.
| Frontier
by Ashok Selvam, Aimee Levitt, and Naomi Waxman Updated

Thanksgiving Day is rapidly approaching, and Chicagoans will celebrate with larger gatherings after 2020’s suggested limits on the number of people per household thanks to COVID-19. There are still plenty of holiday concerns, but for health officials in Chicago — which occupies unceded traditional homelands of the Kiikaapoi, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Bodéwadmiakiwen (Potawatomi), and Myaamia tribes — vaccines have alleviate some of that risk. While plenty of restaurants are open for dining in, many will opt for the comforts of home. Here’s the best places for Thanksgiving takeout.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Smack Dab Chicago

6730 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60626
(872) 241-9111
(872) 241-9111
This Rogers Park bakery specializes in vegan and gluten-free fare, and its Thanksgiving offerings are no exception: mashed potatoes, cornbread, stuffing, mac and cheese, and green bean casserole. Preorder via Tock for pickup November 24.

2. Big Jones

5347 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 275-5725
(773) 275-5725
Big Jones, the beloved Andersonville Southern restaurant, returns with a Thanksgiving package for the 14th straight year. There’s a giant veggie “tamale” stuffed with white corn and acorn flour, and it comes with a pint of battery punch. There’s a deep-fried turkey option, too. Meals are $150 for two and $260 for four; order on the website for pickup on November 25. 

3. Bar Roma

5101 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 942-7572
(773) 942-7572
Find a family-style feast at Bar Roma Italian restaurant, which is offering packages for two. They include cider-brined turkey breasts, whipped potatoes, stuffing, and bourbon pecan pie for $85. Order at the link

4. Luella's Southern Kitchen

4609 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 961-8196
(773) 961-8196
The order cutoff for this Lincoln Square Southern restaurant is November 18. Customers can find individual portions for $40 that include turkey breast or roast duck with all the trimmings and dessert. There’s also a dinner for eight option featuring smoked turkey and Luella’s killer mac and cheese.

5. Le Sud

2301 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 857-1985
(773) 857-1985
Le Sud in Roscoe Village features dinners for two and four. The star is an herb- and lemon-brined turkey with Basque seasoning. The sides include duck confit and chestnut stuffing, and the dessert is pumpkin doughnut tiramisu with pumpkin mascarpone and an espresso liqueur. 

6. Pisolino Italian Market

2755 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 293-6025
(773) 293-6025
Cozy Avondale trattoria Pisolino is making it easy to host the family with a six- to eight- person Thanksgiving package. The $225 meal features a whole roasted turkey, cauliflower and potato puree, gnocchi alla Romana, fennel sausage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, focaccia, and pumpkin pie. A la carte dishes can also be added. Order via Tock, call (773) 293-6025, or email rachel@pisolinochicago.com.

7. Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 276-7110
(773) 276-7110
This Logan Square icon is offering a $140 meal with two pounds of turkey breast, mashed potatoes, and duck-fat stuffing. Folks can also grab cool bottles of whiskey, wine, and large-format beers. Pickup is November 24, and ordering is via Tock.

8. Daisies

2523 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-1671
(773) 661-1671
The pasta emporium is offering a multitude of options during Thanksgiving week. Customers can purchase a la carte dishes in the store or order a $240 dinner for four, which includes roast turkey, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, and a choice of dessert. For those who’d rather cook, the meal is available as a $180 reheatable kit. Order online for pickup on November 25 or 26.

9. Flat & Point

3524 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 904-7152
(773) 904-7152
Flat & Point, where most of the items are cooked in a smoky wood-fired oven, is offering Thanksgiving items a la carte. Turkey is available whole or by the breast. There’s also smoked pork loin, stuffing, side dishes, and a wonderful selection of breads. Pickup is November 25.

10. Alinea

1723 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(312) 867-0110
(312) 867-0110
The Alinea Group is going all out for Thanksgiving and offering a comprehensive experience to go. Packages can feed four to 12 guests and contain a fresh turkey, a variety of appetizers and sides, pumpkin pie for dessert, and cooking instructions. The meal starts at $325 and orders are being accepted online for pickup on November 23-25.

11. Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

1559 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 363-3110
(312) 363-3110
Bloom, a plant-based restaurant in Wicker Park, is offering a $65 package for a November 24 pickup. The meal includes sweet potato dumplings, a pumpkin tamale, lentil-walnut beet loaf, and a maple-pecan pie. Email info@bloompb.com to order.

12. Lexington Betty Smoke House

6954 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 309-8240
(773) 309-8240
The barbecue smokehouse and food truck is providing two choices for Thanksgiving. A traditional spread of smoked turkey, gizzard dressing, cranberry relish, candied yams, macaroni, and cornbread muffins is available for $140, but folks who want something a little different can enjoy smoked chicken, rib tips, brisket baked beans, macaroni, and cornbread muffins for $100. Both packages feed four people. Order online for pickup on November 25-26.

13. Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(773) 772-4322
(773) 772-4322
West Town’s big game restaurant and bar features turkeys, five-cheese mac, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and more. The cutoff for order is November 19 with pickup on Thanksgiving. The items are a la carte with sides enough to serve eight to 10. This is the spot to go for those hosting larger gatherings. More details are available online, and order at jen@pioneertaverngroup.com.

A spread of Thanksgiving sides on a wooden table.
Frontier’s Thanksgiving sides.
Frontier

14. Vajra

1329 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 929-4990
(312) 929-4990
Bringing together the best of two traditions, Vajra’s Thanksgiving menu will consist of classic Nepalese and Indian cuisine adapted for the holiday. For $200, guests will receive a turkey marinated with South Asian spices, samosas, duck choila, side dishes like Mughlai chicken curry and Tellicherry lamb, rice pilaf, naan, pumpkin cheesecake, and a bottle of sparkling wine. The feast serves four to five people and is available for pickup on November 26.

A black table with an array of dishes on it. The turkey is in the center, surrounded by salads, samosas, and naan.
Vajra’s Thanksgiving feast.
Vajra

15. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9577
(773) 661-9577
Heritage, the friendly neighborhood caviar bar in Humboldt Park, has several Thanksgiving options. There’s a meal for two featuring an ounce of Polanco Siberian caviar, a 9-pound turkey, and shrimp cocktail. There’s an a la carte menu. Then there’s a $400 “baller” menu for four to six with caviar, smoked prime rib, and tons of fixings. A traditional menu for four to six with turkey is also available with pickup on November 23 or 24. Order via Tock.

Heritage

16. Tanta

118 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-9700
(312) 222-9700
Celebrate the holiday the Peruvian way with Tanta’s signature pollo a la brasa, comforting side dishes, and pumpkin tres leches. The Thanksgiving dinner serves up to four people and can be ordered online for pickup on November 25.

17. Publican Quality Meats

825 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 445-8977
(312) 445-8977
Publican Quality Meats in Fulton Market is offering natural, non-GMO feed fresh turkeys with pickup from November 23-24. This is the place for home cooks who care about where their meat comes from. While the bird will need roasting, PQM has heat-and-eat sides including mashed potatoes, green chili sausage dressing, and cranberry mostarda. Pies are also available.

18. Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 726-7777
(312) 726-7777
Go all out this year with a lavish spread from DineAmic Hospitality’s luxe steakhouse. A special holiday prix fixe menu will be offered on November 26 for $75 per person in addition to an a la carte selection of steaks and seafood. Guests can dine on Prime & Provisions heated outdoor area or take the Thanksgiving dinner to go.

19. Proxi

565 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 466-1950
(312) 466-1950
Take a culinary journey around the globe with Proxi’s holiday offering. Diners seeking a non-traditional Thanksgiving will find plenty to like on the menu for two, which features tandoori turkey breast, braised turkey leg biryani, stir-fried Brussels sprouts, creamy black lentils, raita, and cashew and jaggery pie with cardamom. The $80-per-person package can be ordered online for pickup on November 24.

20. Boonie Foods

125 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60603
(773) 770-6195
(773) 770-6195
Boonie Foods, the Filipinx stall inside Revival Food Hall, is going all out. Thanksgiving kits come in two sizes (one to two, four to six), and each comes with inasal, turmeric and coconut scalloped potatoes, roasted mushroom and caramelized onion pares broth, palapa Masiramon laing, and more. There are also ube brownies and pies for dessert. Order via Tock for pickup on November 24,

21. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen

1800 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 999-1800
(773) 999-1800
Chef Thai Dang is putting a Vietnamese twist on Thanksgiving. His multi-course menu will boast dishes like papaya salad, roasted shrimp wraps, roasted duck with lime leaves, seafood stew, garlic fried rice, a stuffed banana cream puff, and more. The to-go meal is available for pickup on November 25 or 26 and priced at $80 per person.

22. The Duck Inn

2701 S Eleanor St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 724-8811
(312) 724-8811
Chef Kevin Hickey’s lauded gastro-tavern is dishing out its signature rotisserie duck ($69) along with a Thanksgiving package for four people ($195). The dinner features roasted turkey with duck sausage stuffing, giblet and sage gravy, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, buttermilk mashed potatoes, cranberry-tangerine chutney, and pumpkin cheesecake. Orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery on November 25.

23. Virtue Restaurant

1462 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 947-8831
(773) 947-8831
Treat the family to a complete Thanksgiving feast from Hyde Park’s celebrated Southern restaurant. Chef Erick Williams will offer a whole roasted turkey alongside giblet gravy, collard greens, candied yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pecan pie. The $189 package feeds four to six people; a la carte dishes are available as well. Order online for pickup on November 25 or 26.

24. Ascione Bistro

1500 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 363-8161
(773) 363-8161
Let this Italian restaurant handle kitchen duties this year on Thanksgiving. Chef Gaetano Ascione’s menu will feature roast turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, soup or salad, and choice of two sides and dessert. It’s priced at $39 per person and available for dine in or takeout.

25. Majani Restaurant

7167 S Exchange Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 359-4019
(773) 359-4019
Non-meat eaters need not worry as this South Side eatery will cook them up a vegan feast. Priced at $25 per person, the holiday meal comes with tofu turkey, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cranberry sauce. A la carte desserts are also available. Email catering@majani.biz or call (773) 359-2791 to order.

