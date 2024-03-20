Chicago’s Most Splurge-Worthy Tasting Menus

There are a variety of ways to celebrate in a major metropolitan city like Chicago, and the city’s restaurants are waiting to take your money.

There are times when you circle a calendar date and start saving. There are special occasions where a dive bar and a Crave Case won’t cut it. And while spending a huge chunk of money isn’t a prerequisite for marking an achievement, there’s certainly no law against such enjoyment. Tasting menus are one vehicle for that — carefully plated dishes that may use fancy ingredients or techniques mastered in culinary school. These dishes resemble art and are sometimes too pretty to eat. But you’ll eat them and sop up those sauce dots with a smile. These meals also ask for a time commitment. Usually, they can take two hours, so plan accordingly.

Now, we know some folks will object. Tasting menus aren’t the robust fare that Chicagoans enjoy. Well, the city has plenty of steakhouses to scratch the itch. But for those who are skewing away from the frat life, there are other options. Still, we recognize tasting menus don’t always satisfy so we included a few different options that are worth a splurge.