The Essential Pizza Restaurants in Chicago

Where to Order Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Dumplings in Chicago

Where to Find Chicago's Best Salad Bars

1985 Chicago Bears - Super Bowl Shuffle Video Shoot
Might as well reminisce about Super Bowl XX in 1986.
Getty

Great Chicago Sports Bars for Watching the Super Bowl and Other Big Games

Great food and drink make the losses feel a little less worse

by Eater Staff Updated
Might as well reminisce about Super Bowl XX in 1986.
| Getty
by Eater Staff Updated

Some may say Chicago is suffering through a sports apocalypse with a string of disappointing seasons — thank goodness for the Chicago Sky and its 2021 WNBA championship.

But Chicago fans are known for their ability to look past losses and to support their teams through thick and thin. Some may call that passion while others may call that being creatures of habit. Regardless big games call for more than gathering around a puny laptop and hoping that illegal Internet stream will come through. Below, find Eater Chicago’s picks for best sports bars in the city. They feature plenty of screens for viewing and great food and drink — especially for the Super Bowl. Save those frozen pizza rolls for another ocassion.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Mullen's Sports Bar & Grill

A friendly Rogers Park place that has the hallmarks of a dive, but can also accommodate families with young children during the day. The food can be hit or miss depending on who’s in the kitchen. The atmosphere and staff are the main draws, and that energy helps create a fun game day.

7301 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
(773) 465-2113
(773) 465-2113

Murphy's Bleachers

In an area of the city saturated by sports bars, Murphy’s Bleachers rises above the fray. Open under various “bleachers” names since the 1930’s, it offers a singular gameday experience just across the street from Wrigley Field with plenty of streetside space for watching the world go by.

3655 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5356
(773) 281-5356

The Pony Inn

A Lakeview classic for a lot of University of Kentucky fans. There’s a classic pub menu with wings, tacos, and more. The fans here tend to get hyped for the games, so if you’re there on a gameday on a date — unless you and your partner are there for the sports — maybe take your night elsewhere.

1638 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-5139
(773) 472-5139

Broken Barrel Bar

Lincoln Park has seemingly lost its title as the neighborhood with the most annoying sports bars in Chicago. The current champion may be Wicker Park. But not all sports bars are awful. Broken Barrel, on a quiet residential strip, is an example. It’s got plenty of TVs, a friendly waitstaff, and a bar menu that won’t make fans regret staying through overtime. The chicken wings come in fried or smoked, which are some of the best. And there’s a patio.

2548 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 327-4900
(773) 327-4900

Bob Inn

The Bob Inn is an old person’s bar only until it isn’t. This is a dive for shots and a beer, with the type of aesthetic that big beer companies love to steal for its commercials. Yes, the crowd skews younger as the night goes on, but make no mistake: This bar takes its baseball seriously. Check out the neon sign in the front declaring it a North Side White Sox bar.

2609 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 342-2309
(773) 342-2309

Park & Field

Logan Square’s retro sports bar offers daily games on the bocce court, a massive outdoor space in front, and weekend bottomless boozy brunches.

3509 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-7373
(773) 360-7373
A white room filled with leather couches, tables, and two televisions.
Park & Field’s unusual sports bar
Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

The Albion Manor

Julia Shell knows a thing about bars. The longtime PR executive has taken over a Lincoln Park space with a charming sports bar with a serious food menu. Albion Manor should appeal to soccer fans of all leagues with thoughtful drinks and a menu that includes sausage sliders, wings, and fish and chips.

1480 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 697-4686
(773) 697-4686
A bar with dark wood stools.
Albion Manor is a champion.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Moonlighter

From the owners of the Scofflaw, this Logan Square bar caters to sports fans with TVs and a pub menu that includes burgers, wings, and salads. The beer selection is simple (with an emphasis on sours), but the cocktails are the highlights, as Scofflaw is one of the city’s best cocktail bars, and they’ve shared some of that magic to their younger sibling. There’s also a patio.

3204 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 360-8896
(773) 360-8896
A blue building sits far back with the words “the Moonlighter” written in yellow. In front, there is a large patio with yellow umbrellas over black tables. Two short wooden walls separate the patio from the sidewalk. The Moonlighter [Official Photo]

Lottie's Pub

This longtime Wisconsin and Kansas bar in Bucktown is always packed. It’s also a popular setting for TV’s Chicago Fire.

1925 W Cortland St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 489-0738
(773) 489-0738
An awning outside a brick bar reads “Lottie’s Since 1934”
Lottie’s first opened in 1934.
Lottie’s [Official Photo]

Joe's on Weed St.

Illinois bars are a dime a dozen, but all alums seemingly eventually find themselves at Joe’s. This large entertainment complex near Lincoln Park is good for those who want to start the day with sports and end with some music.

940 W Weed St, Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 337-3486
(312) 337-3486
The Fifty/50

The Fifty/50, with their infamous chicken wings and 25 TVs, is one of Wicker Park’s OGs for sports.

2047 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 489-5050
(773) 489-5050

Cleo’s Bar and Grill

Cleo’s is more known as an international soccer bar, but it also offers NFL Sunday Ticket on its 16 HD screens for the other type of football.

1935 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 243-5600
(312) 243-5600
A corner of a sports bar with a television and soccer scarves on the wall.
Cleos leans toward soccer but doesn’t discriminate.
Cleos Bar and Grill [Official Photo]

Passport Bar Room

This bar opened in time for FIFA World Cup 2022 in West Town with a global menu and fun drinks. There’s a lot to take in at Passport, which caters to the international sports fan with soccer and F1 racing. There’s also a separate basement speakeasy-style bar for when the score gets out of hand or fans need a break.

1601 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 877-5241
(312) 877-5241
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Theory

One of the city’s best sports bars has a quality menu that will satisfy non-sports fans dragged to a gamewatch.

9 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-0004
(312) 644-0004

Radio Room

The bar’s owners, DineAmic Hospitality, know what it takes to throw a party. They revamped the former Public House, added twinkle lights, high-end finishes, and a new menu. This place has all the amenities a sports fan would want, and there’s no need to move if postgame festivities are desired. DineAmic will bring the party to the fans.

400 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 706-5228
(312) 706-5228
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Ranalli's West Loop

For 14 years, WestEnd served the sports fans near the United Center, living between dive and upscale, providing patrons with something for everyone. WestEnd’s owners closed the bar during the pandemic to convert it into a location of its popular Ranalli’s bar that’s been a Lincoln Park fan favorite. Customers haven’t missed much. The decor is brighter and there’s build-your-own tavern-style pizzas. 

1326 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 981-7100
(312) 981-7100

Fatpour Tap Works - McCormick

The South Loop spinoff of the Wicker Park bar is back near McCormick Place. It features a large beer list, Sunday brunch, and it’s probably the closest bar to Soldier Field.

2206 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 878-9292
(312) 878-9292
A large bar space is filled with dark wood tables and chairs. A tiled wall behind the bar offsets bottles, taps, and coolers. The brown ceiling appears to be wood woven into a basket-weave texture. Three TVs hang over the bar.
Fatpour McCormick boasts beer and brunch.
Fatpour Tap Works - McCormick [Official Photo]

Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar

South Siders of a certain age have warm feeling surrounding Williams Inn, a restaurant that featured Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Closed for years, Williams Inn reopened in September as a sports bar that strives inclusivity. Watch the Bears, the Sky, and baseball while sinking your teeth into the same stuffed pizza that fueled so many memories.

2210 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 753-3108
(312) 753-3108
Two glorious Chicago deep-dish pizzas Williams Inn Pizzeria [Official Photo]

Turtle's Bar & Grill

A quick walk from Sox Park, Turtle’s gets crowded after baseball games as fans crowd the space. It’s got a deep beer list, popular burgers, and pizza to sate any fan. This is a favorite among South Side Chicago chefs.

238 W 33rd St, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-7333
(312) 225-7333

Daisy's Po' Boy and Tavern

When a James Beard Award winner opens a sports bar, food-loving fans should take notice. Daisy’s Po-Boy opened in August with sandwiches, gumbo, fried chicken, and more. Williams is channeling is aunt with southern food inside a spacious restaurant with plenty of TVs and draft and packaged beer. It’s a rare Black-owned sports bar in the city of Chicago.

5215 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 675-8767
(773) 675-8767
An empty bar with tables with green and white tablecloths.
Daisy’s is a sports bar in Hyde Park with food from a James Beard Award winning chef.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Woodlawn Tap

This Hyde Park classic continues to chug with a friendly clientele and famous pitchers and burgers. The cheap prices may appeal to college kids at the University of Chicago, but the bar formerly known as Jimmy’s welcomes all. Note: They’re cash only.

1172 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 643-5516
(773) 643-5516
Woodlawn tap chicago Woodlawn Tap

