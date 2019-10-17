Great Chicago Sports Bars for Watching the Super Bowl and Other Big Games

Some may say Chicago is suffering through a sports apocalypse with a string of disappointing seasons — thank goodness for the Chicago Sky and its 2021 WNBA championship.

But Chicago fans are known for their ability to look past losses and to support their teams through thick and thin. Some may call that passion while others may call that being creatures of habit. Regardless big games call for more than gathering around a puny laptop and hoping that illegal Internet stream will come through. Below, find Eater Chicago’s picks for best sports bars in the city. They feature plenty of screens for viewing and great food and drink — especially for the Super Bowl. Save those frozen pizza rolls for another ocassion.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .