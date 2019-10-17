Great Chicago Sports Bars Worth Leaving the House For on Game Day

Post-season baseball is an unlikely endeavor for Chicago (at least the South Side has its Italian beef balls). But not all’s lost for the city’s loyal sports fans. The Chicago Sky and Kahleah Copper (“KFC” for those in the know) made basketball fans feel like it was the ‘90s when the reigning WNBA champions dispatched the New York Liberty in the Big Apple. It brought back the joy of seeing Michael Jeffrey Jordan send the Knicks packing. The excitement isn’t limited to hoops as the NFL and college football are back in action. For those battling cabin fever, a sports bar offers an escape.

But finding the right venue is a challenge. Fear not and check out Eater Chicago’s picks for best sports bars in the city. These spots provide the right ambience to check out a game and won’t shame customers who want to play dress up in their baseball cap and jersey. Put on some face paint, it’s OK.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.