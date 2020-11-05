Where to Celebrate Special Occasions in Chicago

Whether celebrating a birthday or anniversary or feeling flush with cash after getting a new job or promotion, splurging on a great meal can make for a really memorable night. There are plenty of restaurants throughout Chicago that will help diners savor the moment with elaborate tasting menus, decadent a la carte dishes, plush décor, and crafted cocktails perfect for toasting. Whatever special occasion is providing the cause for celebration, these restaurants offer the perfect way to savor the milestone. Just don’t forget to make a reservation — no one should have to compromise on their big day.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.