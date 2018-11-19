The Top Spanish Restaurants in Chicago

Between flamenco, sangria, and late-night dinners, there’s a lot to love about Spanish dining. And then, of course, there are the tapas — the small plates that are easy to share, brimming with bold flavors to please all kinds of diners.

Thankfully, Chicago is home to a slew of spots specializing in just that, with styles ranging from the traditional to the modern day. From a casual neighborhood retreat in Andersonville to a Michelin-starred seafood palace in West Town, here are Eater Chicago’s picks for the city’s best Spanish restaurants.