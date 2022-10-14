 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Chomp on Italian Beef Sandwiches in Chicago

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Chicago

The Ultimate Guide to Halloween 2022 in Chicago

More in Chicago See more maps
A cheeseburger, basket of fries, and a small pint of beer.
Bitter Pops’ smash burger is tasty.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago

Make sure to enjoy those crispy, griddled bits of perfection

by Naomi Waxman
View as Map
Bitter Pops’ smash burger is tasty.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Naomi Waxman

Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.

Have tips or suggestions for the Eater 38? Send them to the Chicago tipline. And head here for a guide to Chicago’s newer restaurants. For all the latest Chicago dining intel, subscribe to Eater Chicago’s newsletter.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Edzo's Burger Shop

Copy Link

Owner Eddie Lakin has made this suburban Evanston spot a destination for burger fans all over town with his habit-forming smashed, griddled patties.

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 864-3396
(847) 864-3396

Also featured in:

J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

Copy Link

While this submission isn’t officially labeled a smash burger, the team at J.T.’s delivers each Darn Good Burger (lettuce, onion, pickle, American cheese, dijonaise) and J.T.’s Special Burger (caramelized onions, cheddar, Granny Smith apple, bacon, dijonaise) with a delightfully griddled texture that satisfies all those smash burger cravings.

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 754-7729
(773) 754-7729

Also featured in:

Bitter Pops

Copy Link

Bitter Pops. one of Chicago’s best beer shops, relocated to a new and larger home in 2021 — one that also included a restaurant portion left behind by the previous tenant. That created an opportunity to feature a robust retail selection of craft brews alongside a food menu that includes Pop’s Double Smashburger (Courage Lager caramelized onions, American cheese, dijonaise) and Patti’s Single Smashburger. Patrons can also swing by for a rotating monthly regional burger such as the Mississippi Slug Burger — a smashed patty of beef mixed with pretzel crumbs — from Cornith, Mississippi.

3357 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 857-7677
(773) 857-7677

The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers

Copy Link

This casual counter-service spot pays tribute to the passionate smash burger culture of northwest Indiana with super-squashed patties complete with the lacy, caramelized edges that exemplify the genre. They may not win any beauty contests, but burgers — all served with the restaurant’s signature mayo-based sauce — have rightly earned a dedicated following.

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 857-2874
(773) 857-2874

Also featured in:

Redhot Ranch

Copy Link

The epitome of a Chicago institution, Redhot Ranch started out with a focus on fries-laden Depression Dogs. But thanks to a jolt of inspiration at an In-N-Out in 2013, co-owners Barry Nemerow and Jeff Greenfield added a perfectly smashed-and-seared burger that’s widely regarded as one of the best and most wallet-friendly around. There’s debate among aficionados regarding the particular strengths of the Lakeview location versus the outpost in Bucktown, but both welcome a steady stream of regulars. 35th Street Dogs, near Sox Park, also offers the same burger.

3057 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 661-9377
(773) 661-9377

Also featured in:

Con Todo Cantina y Cocina

Copy Link

Brothers JC and Edgar Castañeda’s Chicago-meets-Mexico City mashup in Logan Square takes an unusual approach with the torta-style Pamburgesa, a guajillo-stained telera bun stuffed with a Slagel Farms smash burger, white onion, American cheese, “salsa especial,” and pickles.

2853 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 681-0674
(773) 681-0674

Longman & Eagle

Copy Link

Neighborhood staple Longman & Eagle has numerous claims to fame, including a smash burger that neatly encapsulates the restaurant and bar’s casually curated approach. The Slagel Farm double smash burger is gilded with white American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and dijonnaise, and makes for a satisfying accompaniment to Longman’s strong whiskey cocktails.

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 276-7110
(773) 276-7110

Also featured in:

Big Kids

Copy Link

Behind Big Kids’ irreverent ‘90s stylings lies a culinary approach that is at once fun and thoughtful. One of its biggest hits and longest-standing menu items is the Original Shiddy Burger, a smashed patty topped with American cheese, “shiddy sauce,” and shredded lettuce.

2545 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-8385
(773) 687-8385

Also featured in:

The Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern

Copy Link

Tucked on a quiet Bucktown street, this tavern and three-room inn has rolled out a smash burger submission that has become a real contender among fans in the city. The L St. Smash comes with an expertly flattened chuck Angus beef patty, American cheese, caramelized pickles, and signature sauce.

2345 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9639
(773) 661-9639

Also featured in:

The StopAlong

Copy Link

A massive hit among patrons of all ages, this restaurant is primarily a pizzeria. But numerous Chicagoans in the know will tell smash burger seekers to look no further than StopAlong’s double cheeseburger with smashed patties, American cheese, and a tangy sauce over caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. The burger is so popular that the team has fostered a rivalry with well-known Chicago burger slinger Small Cheval (check out the digital billboard just south of the restaurant on Milwaukee).

1812 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 394-4694
(773) 394-4694

Also featured in:

SALT burgers + fries

Copy Link

Among the more recent entries in Chicago’s smash burger scene is SALT Burgers + Fries, a halal-certified outpost for smash burgers (beef and Impossible), onion rings, fries, and lemonade. Conveniently located beside owner Hassan Jaffrani’s franchise location of Beard Papa, the Japanese cream puff brand, diners can make their own sweet-and-savory pairing.

1920 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 786-5929
(312) 786-5929

Fatso's Last Stand

Copy Link

Burger hankerings are powerful, and fortunately for locals, Fatso’s has the antidote: a char-grilled and smashed Super Ooey Gooey burger stuffed with Merkts cheddar, bacon, and giardiniera, and dressed with sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and onion. There’s a second location in Lincoln Park.

2258 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 245-3287
(773) 245-3287

Also featured in:

All Together Now

Copy Link

There’s a lot to look at in this charming cafe and bottle shop in Ukrainian Village, and after a few glass pours of New and Old World wines, the effect might even become dizzying. But patrons can steady themselves with All Together Now’s solid rendition of a Slagel Farms smash burger with fried onions, malt vinegar mayo, aged cheddar, pickles, all on grilled shokupan (Japanese milk bread).

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1599
(773) 661-1599

Also featured in:

RPM Steak

Copy Link

Chicagoans and visitors can devour smash burgers in style at RPM Steak, the sleek and beautiful steakhouse from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises that’s served presidents and numerous celebrities over the years. Hidden among the menu listings of massive cuts of meat is a Wagyu smash burger with yuzu kosho aioli.

66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 284-4990
(312) 284-4990

Also featured in:

Spoke & Bird Cafe (South Loop)

Copy Link

Smash burger options grow scarce south of the Loop, so Spoke & Bird’s 18th Street outpost is an especially important location for those with cravings. It comes with two smashed beef patties, cheddar, pickles, raw onion, dijonaise, and greens on a bakehouse bun.

205 E 18th St, Chicago, IL 60616
(929) 263-2473
(929) 263-2473

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Edzo's Burger Shop

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Owner Eddie Lakin has made this suburban Evanston spot a destination for burger fans all over town with his habit-forming smashed, griddled patties.

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 864-3396
(847) 864-3396

J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

While this submission isn’t officially labeled a smash burger, the team at J.T.’s delivers each Darn Good Burger (lettuce, onion, pickle, American cheese, dijonaise) and J.T.’s Special Burger (caramelized onions, cheddar, Granny Smith apple, bacon, dijonaise) with a delightfully griddled texture that satisfies all those smash burger cravings.

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 754-7729
(773) 754-7729

Bitter Pops

3357 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Bitter Pops. one of Chicago’s best beer shops, relocated to a new and larger home in 2021 — one that also included a restaurant portion left behind by the previous tenant. That created an opportunity to feature a robust retail selection of craft brews alongside a food menu that includes Pop’s Double Smashburger (Courage Lager caramelized onions, American cheese, dijonaise) and Patti’s Single Smashburger. Patrons can also swing by for a rotating monthly regional burger such as the Mississippi Slug Burger — a smashed patty of beef mixed with pretzel crumbs — from Cornith, Mississippi.

3357 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 857-7677
(773) 857-7677

The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

This casual counter-service spot pays tribute to the passionate smash burger culture of northwest Indiana with super-squashed patties complete with the lacy, caramelized edges that exemplify the genre. They may not win any beauty contests, but burgers — all served with the restaurant’s signature mayo-based sauce — have rightly earned a dedicated following.

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 857-2874
(773) 857-2874

Redhot Ranch

3057 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

The epitome of a Chicago institution, Redhot Ranch started out with a focus on fries-laden Depression Dogs. But thanks to a jolt of inspiration at an In-N-Out in 2013, co-owners Barry Nemerow and Jeff Greenfield added a perfectly smashed-and-seared burger that’s widely regarded as one of the best and most wallet-friendly around. There’s debate among aficionados regarding the particular strengths of the Lakeview location versus the outpost in Bucktown, but both welcome a steady stream of regulars. 35th Street Dogs, near Sox Park, also offers the same burger.

3057 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 661-9377
(773) 661-9377

Con Todo Cantina y Cocina

2853 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Brothers JC and Edgar Castañeda’s Chicago-meets-Mexico City mashup in Logan Square takes an unusual approach with the torta-style Pamburgesa, a guajillo-stained telera bun stuffed with a Slagel Farms smash burger, white onion, American cheese, “salsa especial,” and pickles.

2853 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 681-0674
(773) 681-0674

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Neighborhood staple Longman & Eagle has numerous claims to fame, including a smash burger that neatly encapsulates the restaurant and bar’s casually curated approach. The Slagel Farm double smash burger is gilded with white American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and dijonnaise, and makes for a satisfying accompaniment to Longman’s strong whiskey cocktails.

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 276-7110
(773) 276-7110

Big Kids

2545 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647

Behind Big Kids’ irreverent ‘90s stylings lies a culinary approach that is at once fun and thoughtful. One of its biggest hits and longest-standing menu items is the Original Shiddy Burger, a smashed patty topped with American cheese, “shiddy sauce,” and shredded lettuce.

2545 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 687-8385
(773) 687-8385

The Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern

2345 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60647

Tucked on a quiet Bucktown street, this tavern and three-room inn has rolled out a smash burger submission that has become a real contender among fans in the city. The L St. Smash comes with an expertly flattened chuck Angus beef patty, American cheese, caramelized pickles, and signature sauce.

2345 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 661-9639
(773) 661-9639

The StopAlong

1812 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

A massive hit among patrons of all ages, this restaurant is primarily a pizzeria. But numerous Chicagoans in the know will tell smash burger seekers to look no further than StopAlong’s double cheeseburger with smashed patties, American cheese, and a tangy sauce over caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes. The burger is so popular that the team has fostered a rivalry with well-known Chicago burger slinger Small Cheval (check out the digital billboard just south of the restaurant on Milwaukee).

1812 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 394-4694
(773) 394-4694

SALT burgers + fries

1920 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Among the more recent entries in Chicago’s smash burger scene is SALT Burgers + Fries, a halal-certified outpost for smash burgers (beef and Impossible), onion rings, fries, and lemonade. Conveniently located beside owner Hassan Jaffrani’s franchise location of Beard Papa, the Japanese cream puff brand, diners can make their own sweet-and-savory pairing.

1920 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(312) 786-5929
(312) 786-5929

Fatso's Last Stand

2258 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Burger hankerings are powerful, and fortunately for locals, Fatso’s has the antidote: a char-grilled and smashed Super Ooey Gooey burger stuffed with Merkts cheddar, bacon, and giardiniera, and dressed with sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, and onion. There’s a second location in Lincoln Park.

2258 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 245-3287
(773) 245-3287

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

There’s a lot to look at in this charming cafe and bottle shop in Ukrainian Village, and after a few glass pours of New and Old World wines, the effect might even become dizzying. But patrons can steady themselves with All Together Now’s solid rendition of a Slagel Farms smash burger with fried onions, malt vinegar mayo, aged cheddar, pickles, all on grilled shokupan (Japanese milk bread).

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-1599
(773) 661-1599

RPM Steak

66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Chicagoans and visitors can devour smash burgers in style at RPM Steak, the sleek and beautiful steakhouse from Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises that’s served presidents and numerous celebrities over the years. Hidden among the menu listings of massive cuts of meat is a Wagyu smash burger with yuzu kosho aioli.

66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 284-4990
(312) 284-4990

Spoke & Bird Cafe (South Loop)

205 E 18th St, Chicago, IL 60616

Smash burger options grow scarce south of the Loop, so Spoke & Bird’s 18th Street outpost is an especially important location for those with cravings. It comes with two smashed beef patties, cheddar, pickles, raw onion, dijonaise, and greens on a bakehouse bun.

205 E 18th St, Chicago, IL 60616
(929) 263-2473
(929) 263-2473

Related Maps