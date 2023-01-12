Where to Find Scrumptious Skewers in Chicago

Chicagoans are specifically attuned to appreciate the quick and unfussy appeal of street food, and much to the delight of hungry locals, the city is filled with excellent renditions of one the world’s most popular street food sub-genres: the skewer. Whether it’s tare-brushed kushiyaki, robust kebabs, peanut sauce-smothered satay, or juicy charred souvlaki, the central conceit of grilled skewers is consistently delightful. Make a selection or start a skewer crawl with these spots in Chicago and slightly beyond.

