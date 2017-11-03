Where to Find Chicago’s Best Salad Bars

The original Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises restaurant doesn’t have the same glitz and glamor as some of the company’s newer spots, but it’s a reliable standby that claims to have been one of the first in the country to offer a salad bar. Just like when Rich Melman opened the doors back in 1971, diners today create their own hearty salads. There are 35 total ingredients to choose from but as a result of the pandemic, ordering is currently done via paper cards, and the assembly of the dish is left to the kitchen.