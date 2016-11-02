A whole roasted chicken is one of the best dishes a home cook can have in their arsenal. It’s simple, it’s comforting, and because it involves a whole bird, it looks like it requires far more skill to cook than it actually does. But sometimes it’s nice to eat a chicken prepared by a professional, with professionally applied spices and a professionally controlled fire. As a bonus, there’s a world of roasted and rotisserie chicken in Chicago — literally, since you can order whole birds in Indian, South American, European, and plain old American restaurants. Some are fancy, served on china plates on white tablecloths, and some are to-go only, transported in a styrofoam container. But all of them on this list are delicious.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.