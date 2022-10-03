 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Northwestern students should have fun off campus.
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Escape the dining halls for a restaurant adventure

by Samantha Nelson
by Samantha Nelson

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Mustard's Last Stand

Located steps away from Ryan Field, Mustard’s Last Stand has been a tailgating destination for more than 50 years. Expect a sea of purple-clad Wildcat fans lining up for hot dogs, bratwurst, and Polish sausage on game days, though it's worth stopping by any time the weather is nice to enjoy a burger and ice cream on the patio.

1613 Central St #3, Evanston, IL 60201
The celebrated bakery offers excellent grab-and-go sandwiches plus a rotating selection of freshly made sweets such as monkey bread, kouign amann, and scones to provide a bit of energy for a study session or a delicious post-exam treat. They also offer a full espresso bar for a little pick-me-up before class or something warm to drink before heading to a game at nearby Ryan Field.

1733 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201
A popular study space for students on Northwestern’s north campus, Coffee Lab specializes in drinks and baked goods inspired by Filipino Chinese, Korean, and Japanese fare. Browse a table covered in grab-and-go pastries like traditional sweet red bean buns or linger with a matcha white chocolate chip scone and a bright purple ube latte. The space is so welcoming that students sometimes show up still wearing their pajamas.

910 Noyes St, Evanston, IL 60201
Stacked & Folded

The fast-casual restaurant, which also has a location in Winnetka, serves up affordable fusion fare such as falafel tacos topped with tzatziki and pico de gallo and a bulgogi cheese steak accompanied by housemade chips. There are plenty of vegetarian options, though Stacked & Folded takes pride in its locally sourced meats, which are braised in-house.

824 Noyes St, Evanston, IL 60201
Tomate Fresh Kitchen

Lunch often brings long lines at Tomate Fresh Kitchen, a tiny carryout-only spot that draws in plenty of students and local workers with affordable Latin American street food. Save some time by ordering online to pick up a few carne asada or chicken tinga tacos topped with onions and cilantro or a hearty burrito packed with carnitas, pico de gallo, mashed Cuban beans and rice. Complete the meal with horchata or a seasonal agua fresca, with flavors including mango-ginger and passionfruit with peach.

914 Noyes St, Evanston, IL 60201
Soul & Smoke Evanston

One of the best barbecue restaurants in Chicago, Soul & Smoke serves up Texas-style brisket, hickory-smoked spare ribs, and house-cured and smoked pastrami from a takeout window with picnic tables outside. Gather some friends and order meat by the pound or just indulge with a lunch special featuring two pulled pork sliders topped with apple slaw with collard greens or chicken gumbo on the side. A full restaurant is in the works.

1601 Payne St, Evanston, IL 60201
elephant + vine

The fast casual offshoot of Winnetka’s Spirit Elephant, elephant & vine serves vegan comfort food including cauliflower wings and a cheeseburger good enough to fool omnivores. The menu also features flavorful salads like the “Southern Comfort” featuring black beans, pickled onions, roasted corn, and spicy cilantro lime dressing, plus indulgent dairy-free mocha and salted caramel pretzel shakes. Grab a meal to go or eat in the cheerful, bright space.

719 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201
10Q Chicken

The casual restaurant from the co-founder of Korean fast food favorite bopNgrill goes a bit farther afield than other Korean fried chicken spots like Crisp and Dak, serving spins on Nashville hot chicken and a chili buffalo sandwich with panko fried chicken breast, pickled jalapenos, and garlic parmesan aioli.

816 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201
Mt. Everest Restaurant has been serving up Northern Indian and Nepalese fare in downtown Evanston since 1998, providing an excellent place for a family dinner, a first date or a takeout meal sure to provide plenty of leftovers. For an affordable taste, take advantage of their lunch platters available for dine-in or to-go, which include rice, naan, and a choice of two entrees such as mutter paneer or chicken vindaloo.

630 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

Named for Frida Kahlo, whose colorful portrait hangs in the restaurant alongside luscious food photos, Frida’s serves Mexican spins on brunch fare. Specialties include the roasted chicken enchiladas drenched in housemade mole sauce and topped with over-easy eggs and hangover chilaquiles made with roasted tomatillo salsa and chorizo. Upperclassmen can add on a michelada or margarita.

618 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201
Tapas Barcelona

Perfect for dates and birthday celebrations, Tapas Barcelona encourages sharing from its extensive menu of affordable small plates including rotating specials and staples that have been on the menu for nearly 30 years. Carefully fish the sauteed garlic shrimp out of a sizzling dish and then soak up the spicy sauce with bread. Make sure to get plenty of horseradish sauce on the tender grilled beef skewer. Save some room for a lightly cooked banana covered in caramel sauce and pistachios served with a scoop of ice cream.

1615 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
Northwestern students get 10 percent off entrees at Trattoria Demi, making the enormous portions of baked rigatoni, lasagna, and chicken parmesan even more affordable. The cozy restaurant is perfect for date nights, especially when the weather is nice and the flower-lined sidewalk patio is open. Singles can still savor the daily lunch specials including giant meatball sandwiches served with housemade sweet potato chips.

1571 Sherman Ave Ste 1, Evanston, IL 60201
