Technically, O’Hare International Airport is located in Chicago, though the airport is about 15 miles northwest of downtown. In reality, Chicago officials made a deal with suburban officials for the privilege of saying O’Hare is within Chicago city limits. Don’t let the geographic proximity fool you; it can take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours to drive from O’Hare to the city, depending on road traffic. So, instead of trying to drive downtown, scope out some of the city’s best fare near the airport. To make the most of your time before your flight, it’s best to get there early and have a meal plan in mind. The CTA Blue Line is also a good option for transit while sticking to the schedule.

Although they may not get the fanfare of venues closer to downtown, the surrounding Northwest Suburbs have a wide range of offerings: quality Chinese, Korean, and Japanese food bolstered by the area’s large Asian American population; downtown steakhouses with outposts near O’Hare for business travelers looking to find a space to flex their corporate accounts; and for tourists, classic Chicago fare — hot dogs, pizza, and Italian beef — are also well represented. Below, find a variety of restaurants that offer a sampling of the city’s staples, all without having to stray too far from your next flight.