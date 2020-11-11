 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An airfield lit up at night with Chicago’s skyline in the background.
O’Hare International Airport is located northwest of Downtown Chicago.
City of Chicago [Official Photo]

Where to Eat Near O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Where to find excellent barbecue, noodles and dumplings, and deep-dish pizza close enough to the airport for a pre-flight stop or a hungry layover in Chicago

by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated
Technically, O’Hare International Airport is located in Chicago, though the airport is about 15 miles northwest of downtown. In reality, Chicago officials made a deal with suburban officials for the privilege of saying O’Hare is within Chicago city limits. Don’t let the geographic proximity fool you; it can take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours to drive from O’Hare to the city, depending on road traffic. So, instead of trying to drive downtown, scope out some of the city’s best fare near the airport. To make the most of your time before your flight, it’s best to get there early and have a meal plan in mind. The CTA Blue Line is also a good option for transit while sticking to the schedule.

Although they may not get the fanfare of venues closer to downtown, the surrounding Northwest Suburbs have a wide range of offerings: quality Chinese, Korean, and Japanese food bolstered by the area’s large Asian American population; downtown steakhouses with outposts near O’Hare for business travelers looking to find a space to flex their corporate accounts; and for tourists, classic Chicago fare — hot dogs, pizza, and Italian beef — are also well represented. Below, find a variety of restaurants that offer a sampling of the city’s staples, all without having to stray too far from your next flight.


If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Chef Ping

Chef Ping might seem unassuming, as it sits in a typical suburban strip mall, repurposed from its former life as an outpost of Chicago-area chain Bakers Square. Don’t make the mistake of judging this book by its cover. The giant menu features Chinese-American classics mingled with Korean-American fare. From noodles to dumplings, the suburbs are lucky to have such a quality restaurant. Order online.

1755 W Algonquin Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Johnnie's Beef

While not as well known as the city’s pizzas and hot dogs, the Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich is part of the town’s fabric. Johnnie’s makes among the area’s best example of the sandwich, with two locations inside no-frills spaces perfect for a quick bite. Enjoy thinly sliced rib-eye topped with spicy or sweet pickled peppers; the spicy mix is known as giardiniera in Chicago. A combo won’t come with fries — instead, it’s an Italian sausage topped with shaved beef for a real delight. Order at the restaurant.

1935 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
(847) 357-8100
Mitsuwa Marketplace - Chicago

The Chicago-area location of Mitsuwa, the all-in-one spot for Japanese groceries and products, includes a food court where customers will find ramen, udon, and yakitori. The grab-and-go sushi also makes for a fast, high-quality meal.

100 E Algonquin Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
(847) 956-6699
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

For those who must try deep-dish pizza, there are several choices to pick from, but Lou Malnati’s remains a top choice because of its consistency and quality. While this location in Elk Grove Village is less than a 15-minute drive from the airport, you’ll need to plan a bit since it takes a while to bake the iconic thick pie. Calling ahead of ordering online is advisable; half-baked pies are the ideal travel companions to take home in the overhead bin. Don’t let local fervor fool you: Chicagoans still enjoy the pizza, they just get sick of others trying to define the city by the dish, which is a conclusion as shallow as the pizza pans are deep.

1050 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Boston Fish Market, Inc.

Fresh seafood is the name of the game at Boston Fish Market. Chef Louis “Louie” Psihogios has two locations, but the Des Plaines one is closest to the airport. Find lobster rolls, New England clam chowder, crabcakes, and hefty fish platters. Worried you won’t be getting the best seafood? Don’t be. Chicago’s status as an air transportation hub makes up for its lack of proximity to an ocean.

1225 Forest Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60018
Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

Harry Caray was a beloved baseball announcer who worked on the North and South sides of town, but he’s most remembered for his work with the North Side Chicago Cubs. His original namesake restaurant is an Italian steakhouse in River North known for mammoth pork chops. This suburban location allows visitors to take a look through all the sports memorabilia inside without straying too far from the airport. Don’t sleep on the tender fried calamari.

10233 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Bub City

The barbecue arm of Chicago’s largest restaurant group, River North honky tonk Bub City opened a satellite location in 2016 in Rosemont, much to the delight of residents hungry for smoked meats, Nashville hot chicken, and decadent mac and cheese smothered in pulled pork. It also features a lengthy whiskey list.

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018
Murray Bros. Caddyshack

Actor Bill Murray and his brothers (Andy, Ed, Joel, Johnny, and Brian-Doyle; many of who also work in TV and film) have opened a restaurant just outside of Chicago. It’s kind of a lifetime achievement award celebrating their successful careers. Fans of golf and Caddyshack will get a kick out of the space that features a colorful mural with tons of references to Bill Murray movies. The restaurant also serves dependable pub grub, like burgers,

9546 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

Gibsons is a legendary name for steaks in Chicago, with its flagship location downtown, a gorgeous location overlooking the Chicago River, and a massive three-level restaurant project with the great José Andrés. While travelers with corporate accounts can find several steakhouses around ORD (Morton’s, another old-school favorite, is also in suburban Rosemont), this is an ideal spot for dinner on the company’s dime. Gibsons offers takeout and dine-in service. Customers can order or make reservations online.

5464 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Mantra by Indian Garden

Indian Garden is a venerable chain of restaurants with a location in Downtown Chicago before that was housed on Devon Avenue, the traditional center of South Asian-owned businesses in the city. This suburban location, Mantra, opened with the intention of refreshing the brand and attracting younger customers. Find the traditional Punjabi favorites, plus a few wrinkles on classics. Order online.

9438 W Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
Gene & Jude's

Chicago has plenty of hot dog stands, and sometimes it’s hard for them to distinguish themselves from one another. Gene & Jude’s does not have this problem. This place serves freshly cut fries and offers yet another variant of the Chicago-style hot dog: the Depression Dog, which gets more or less topped with those fries, yellow mustard, onions, hot sport (pickled) peppers, and relish. Don’t be surprised to find a little wait.

2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171
Taco Moro

Quesabirria expert Marco Owaynat and his team at Taco Moro have transformed a trip to or from O’Hare into an opportunity to indulge in meaty, cheesy delights. Quesabirria tacos dunked in consomme are the clear favorite, but a lineup of burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, and bowls — all halal — provide a little something for everyone. Taco Moro also has an outpost in Lakeview.

4640 N Cumberland Ave, Chicago, IL 60656
Shakou Park Ridge

Shakou is a popular suburban mini-chain with a reputation for serving high-caliber fish. Under normal circumstances, the dining room is dark and intimate, a place for a date or a celebration with friends. It’s patronized by a more mature crowd who have departed the city for suburban family life. These customers cherish these places because it makes them feel trendy and young. But that would sell the food short. Expect creative maki and a smattering of Chinese and Korean plates. Lunch specials and bento boxes are also available.

130 S Prospect Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068
Dino's Italian Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Chicago is a pizza town, and it extends beyond deep-dish pizza. That type of pizza is still revered, but the city’s thin-cut pizza, known as tavern-style and cut up into squares and triangles, may be the most popular in town. Dino’s, which is off the Harlem Avenue exit on I-90 (also a short walk from the Harlem Blue Line), delivers a picture-perfect, tavern-style pizza. Chicago-style sausage (this city likes its fennel) is the signature topping, but customers can’t go wrong other options.

7004 W Higgins Ave, Chicago, IL 60656
King Spa & Sauna

There’s no way around it — travel is stressful. A massage, facial, or body scrub seems an appealing antidote to pre-trip jitters or post-journey exhaustion, conveniently available at King Spa & Sauna in suburban Niles. But King Spa goes even further with its food court, where patrons can find Korean dishes like yukgaejang and bibimbap, as well as bubble tea, salads, and fresh juice. This is great for long layovers.

Civic Center Plaza, 809 Civic Center Dr, Niles, IL 60714
Superdawg Drive-In

Superdawg is Chicago’s only true drive-in restaurant, with carhop service and ordering via an intercom. It’s a dose of nostalgia that allows customers to safely order from their cars; traditional takeout is also available inside. Customers can order grilled cheeses or burgers, but the signature item is a special version of the Chicago-style hot dog. It’s not dragged through the garden, but comes with relish, mustard, and a pickled tomato. Enjoy the retro cardboard packaging filled with crinkle-cut fries.

6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646
North Branch Fried Chicken

Housed in a distinctive blue building in Jefferson Park, North Branch has earned a reputation for excellent fried chicken that’s crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle. Served in pieces and sandwich form, it’s an effective catalyst for a mid-flight nap, especially with sides like cheesy potatoes and pit beans. Chef John Badal also adds a gourmet touch with burgers, smoked ribs, and barbecue nachos with pulled pork.

5481 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60630
Gale Street Inn Chicago

Chicago-style barbecue exists in several forms. For true smoke, head toward the South Side during an extended trip for rib tips cooked in an aquarium smoker. Since O’Hare is nowhere close to the South Side, try nearby Jefferson Park, home to one of the city’s best neighborhood restaurants. Gale Street Inn serves baby-back ribs, which were popularized in the ’80s in North Side communities. They aren’t fall-off-the-bone tender, but they are a highlight of this popular family restaurant that’s endured more than five decades. The restaurant is off the CTA Blue Line Jefferson Park stop.

4914 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
