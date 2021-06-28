Madison has long been included in the discussion of the country’s best college towns — as well it should be. But the state capitol of Wisconsin offers up much more than bars and Badgers games. One of the nation’s best outdoor cities is also a vibrant hub of food, art, music, beer, and festivals. In fact, it’s quickly become a favorite of millennials who’ve made it one of their top moving destinations. The city’s thriving dining scene remains as loyal as ever to local bounty, which is showcased weekly at the Dane County Farmers Market. The nationally renowned market features some of the Midwest’s best farms as it sets up around the State Capitol building on Saturdays (seasonal). The market is a vital lifeline to the city’s thriving dining scene, which remains a wonderful mix of both old and new. Here’s our picks for some spots you’ll want to check out while in town.Read More
Where to Eat in Madison, Wisconsin
Make Bucky proud during a road trip to the state capital
Oakcrest Tavern
Many of Madison’s local watering holes are also great places to eat, particularly if you like burgers. Throughout town, diners can find bars where the bartenders also tend to small cooking stations outfitted with grills, often located directly behind the bar. Oakcrest Tavern makes what might be the best bar burger in town and it all starts with streak trimmings from Knoche’s Butcher across the street.
Marie's Soul Food
Those that find comfort in plates of crisp, highly-seasoned fried chicken surrounded by mac and cheese and collard greens need to keep their eyes open for ordering times from this local social media food darling. Check Instagram when ordering is available.
Babcock Dairy Store
Get a sweet and sneaky peek at the UW-Madison Agriculture Department with a stop at Babcock Hall, where students make and scoop ice cream in a plethora of flavors. The on-site plant also produces noteworthy cheeses and bottles of locally produced milk, as well as short guided tours from a second-story observation deck for a birds-eye view of the impressive operation.
Mickie’s Dairy Bar
Madison’s most iconic breakfast destination has been serving up hearty plates of potatoes and eggs since the 1940s. Just a stone’s throw from Camp Randall, Mickie’s is a popular spot to pre-game during football season. The bar still makes its milkshakes from scratch and considers the Scrambler Plate its specialty. This massive mountain of food starts off with a layer of fried potatoes that are covered with three scrambled eggs and a choice of meat and or veggies. Gravy tops the whole dish, or you can ask for it on the side where it will accompany buttered toast. Though it didn’t debut on the menu until the early ‘90s it’s now one of the city’s most recognized dishes. It’s rare to come across somebody who spent time in Madison and didn’t eat at Mickie’s.
Greenbush Bakery
Madison’s best doughnuts are found at this Kosher bakery not far from Camp Randall. Try whatever looks good but make sure there’s a sour cream old fashioned or three in your order.
Ian’s Pizza Madison | Frances Street
Both a popular daytime slice spot for families and an iconic late-night haunt for hungry students, Ian’s Pizza has served as a college town staple since 2001 when founder Ian Gurfield first unveiled the brand’s now-famed mac and cheese pizza on Frances Street. Unusual toppings have become a signature at Ian’s, which offers pie options like Smokey and the Bandit (barbecue sauce, dry-rubbed chicken, bacon, ranch) and Drunken Ravioli (vodka marinara, cheese ravioli, asiago) alongside more conventional choices. Additional Madison locations are open on State Street and at Garver Feed Mill. The brand also operates outposts in Milwaukee, Denver, and Seattle.
Paul's Pel'meni
From its early days as a takeout shack on State Street to its current iteration as a bar on Gilman, Paul’s Pel’meni has thrived making just one thing. Its Russian dumplings have been the only food item on offer since day one. They come filled with ground beef or mashed potatoes — a “half and half” gets you a mixture of both. To fully understand why this dish has quickly become one of the city’s most iconic, one must order them with the works: butter, curry powder, sweet chili sauce, and cilantro. Sour cream comes on the side and everything mixed together makes for an amazing flavor combination diners are hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
Fromagination
You can find many of the Midwest’s most heralded cheeses at this hip Capitol Square cheesemonger. In the summer months, locals like to grab sandwiches and picnic baskets and head to one of the city’s 260 or so public parks.
The Old Fashioned
The Wisconsin-themed restaurant offers up elevated takes on the state’s regional offerings in a convenient downtown location. Try the cheese curds, double-brat burger, and the always-available Friday Fish Fry for a great taste of the Badger state. Those over 21 who take a “when in Rome” approach should also try a Brandy Old Fashioned. Wisconsin is said to consume more than half of the world’s brandy (not a typo) and an Old Fashioned is the state’s preferred way to enjoy it.
L'Etoile
Since its founding by Odessa Piper in 1976, Madison’s most prestigious restaurant has been a leader in the sustainable food movement. The kitchen is now run by James Beard-winning chef Tory Miller, who remains committed to supporting the state’s local farmers and artisan producers. Miller and his team cook French-inspired food offered in the form of a daily five-course tasting menu and a la carte options.
A Pig In A Fur Coat
Chef Daniel Bonanno cooks Mediterranean comfort food using inspiration from his Italian roots. During his youth, Bonanno worked for his dad at the legendary Tenuta’s Deli in Kenosha, Wisconsin before staging at kitchens in places like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Florence, Italy. The small-plate offerings shift based on what’s in season. Bonanno and his team are big boosters of the area’s local bounty.
Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant
Wisconsin’s Hmong and Laotian communities are important parts of the state’s culture and history. One example of this is Lao Laan Xang Restaurant, which has been a fixture in the Madison area going on 30 years. During this time it’s been able to introduce the food and flavors of Laos to an endless number of curious students who often visit in search of something different than the usual bar food. Local vegetarians love its famous squash curry while house specialties include a wonderful green papaya salad topped with Lao fried chicken and a Lao-style steamed fish in banana leaves called Moak Pa.
Weary Traveler Freehouse
The Willy Street neighborhood is one of Madison’s most memorable with its 10-block stretch of eclectic bars, restaurants, and other businesses such as one of the Midwest’s first co-ops. The Weary Traveler embodies the quirky neighborhood with its elevated, locally sourced bar food and hodgepodge setting. Patrons can sip some of the state’s best beer while relaxing in vintage furniture. The Willy Street fixture also offers a large selection of board games and one of the country’s most interesting burgers. Bob’s Bad Breath Burger is made from a half-pound patty of pasture-raised Wisconsin beef sourced from the locally loved Underground Butcher. It’s dressed with cream cheese, green goddess dressing, caramelized onions, garlic, tomatoes, and Pickapeppa Sauce and served with a side of Yukon Gold potatoes. Many consider it the best burger in town.
Mickey's Tavern
One of Madison’s oldest and most storied watering holes, Mickey’s Tavern (not to be confused with Mickie’s Dairy Bar) dates all the way back to 1902. The kitschy neighborhood hang is a favorite for its diverse lineup of live music, as well as cheap drinks, popular Mickey Burger, and fan favorite Sexy Fries, thin-cut potato slices smothered in truffle oil, parmesan, salt, and crushed red pepper.
Mint Mark
One of the city’s most popular dining destinations since it opened in 2018, Mint Mark is the product of a group of Madison hospitality vets who built one of the state’s best restaurants by serving creative seasonally inspired small plates paired with craft cocktails and a well-curated list of locally brewed beer. Visit on a Friday for what many consider to be the city’s best fish fry: filets of tender lake perch are joined by crisp and creamy fresh-cut fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, and a slice of buttered rye.
Ahan
Local Chef Jamie Hoang has found a home for her Southeast Asian-leaning food pop-up. You can find Ahan — meaning food in Lao — stationed as a vendor inside of the local Bur Oak music venue. The team creates exciting, bright plates of food inspired by the area's local produce and Hoang’s Lao-Thai upbringing. Hoang was a semifinalist for 2023’s James Beard Award for emerging chef.
Toby's Supper Club
Experience a quintessential Wisconsin supper club at this old-time spot where your meal still starts with a relish tray. Toby’s Supper Club is a product of prohibition and — like many other supper clubs around the state — it started as a place where locals could both eat and booze clandestinely. These days all Old Fashioneds are poured out in the open and steak and lake perch are the big draws.