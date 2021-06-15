Where to Eat While Visiting Lake Michigan’s Beach Towns

Chicagoans have many choices when it comes to picking a relaxing place for a weekend getaway. But if beautiful beaches are your thing it’s tough to beat Michigan. The Mitten State has more freshwater shoreline than any other state and some of the country’s best beaches are an easy hour- to three-hour drive from Chicago. There’s no better way to beat the heat than jumping into the fresh (shark-free) water of Lake Michigan. Visitors to the area can choose from a collection of cute towns that feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of urban living. Each one comes with its own charming character and they all offer something a bit different from art galleries, golf, breweries, wineries, and — of course — restaurants. These days there’s more delicious dining choices than ever to choose from. Here are our picks for some of the best places to eat while you beach in Michigan (plus a small part of Indiana).