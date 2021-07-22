 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A sunset over a lake.
Lake Geneva is a favorite summer escape for Chicagoans.
Where to Eat While Visiting Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Find everything from fish fries to prime steaks in this popular resort city

by Naomi Waxman Updated
Lake Geneva is a favorite summer escape for Chicagoans.
by Naomi Waxman Updated

By and large, there’s no need to sell Chicagoans on the pleasures of Lake Geneva. A popular Wisconsin resort town that’s 80 miles northwest of the city, its lakeside location and rustic charm has long drawn Illinois residents seeking an idyllic retreat. The late Hugh Hefner in 1968 even chose the area for his first Playboy resort. That club is now long gone, but visitors are devoted to Lake Geneva’s other dining institutions: restaurants and bars develop passionate followings over decades, some for even more than a century. From upscale steaks and surf and turf to lakeside fish fries and locally roasted coffee, visitors will find plenty of delights for diners of all ages.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hawk's View Golf Club

7377 Krueger Rd
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 348-9900
(262) 348-9900
In Wisconsin, fish fries are a way of life. Tail Feathers, this picturesque golf club’s restaurant, serves up popular renditions exclusively on Fridays in the form of crispy beer-battered cod and breaded lake perch filets. It all goes down perfectly with a brandy Old Fashioned — a regional staple.

2. Next Door Pub & Pizzeria

411 Interchange N
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-9551
(262) 248-9551
Consensus around pizza is a rare phenomenon, but Lake Geneva locals and visitors agree that four-decade-old institution Next Door Pub reigns supreme among the top pizzerias in town. Casual and family-friendly, the restaurant features thin hearth-fired pies like the Pub’s Famous Garbage (sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions). It also has an extensive menu of burgers, pasta, sandwiches, and four kinds of Bloody Marys.

3. Lake Geneva Pie Co

150 E Geneva Square
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-5100
(262) 248-5100
There’s nothing slick or showy about Lake Geneva Pie Co. — just simple, stellar fruit and cream pies in nostalgic flavors like banana cream, lemon meringue, and strawberry rhubarb, all inside a golden crust. The kitchen also puts out top-notch chicken pot pies and rich quiches stuffed with bacon, cheese, and vegetables.

4. Topsy Turvy Brewery

727 Geneva St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 812-8323
(262) 812-8323
Topsy Turvy is located inside a 110-year-old neo-Gothic church complete with intricate stained glass windows. Owner Dan Schuld is originally from Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs but he’s fully embraced Wisconsin drinking culture, serving local brews like a Stellar Nova OG hazy IPA and Lake Path blonde ale.

5. Avant Cycle Cafe

234 Broad St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 203-5141
(262) 203-5141
The quaint charm of Lake Geneva is arguably best enjoyed on a leisurely bike ride. Enter Avant Cycle Cafe, a local coffee roaster and bicycle shop that offers repairs and rentals. The brand fully integrates both sides of the business, even including links to online route maps on each coffee label. Fuel up before hitting the streets with brewed coffee, cold brew, and espresso drinks.

6. Great Eggs

220 Cook St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 812-4077
(262) 812-4077
Sometimes, the name just says it all. This tiny lakeside cafe gets straight to the point with a tight menu of eggy wraps filled with potatoes, veggies, beans, and cheese. There’s also a selection of lunch wraps like chicken-bacon-ranch (tomato, red onion, greens) and BLTs.

7. Mars Resort

W4098 S Shore Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 245-5689
(262) 245-5689
Supper clubs are another staple of Wisconsin dining, and Mars — which has existed along the edge of Lake Como under different names since 1926 — puts its own spin on the genre. Offerings range from racks of barbecue ribs and steak to fish fries (Wednesdays and Fridays only), and there’s a special beach menu of casual bites like grilled jumbo shrimp skewers.

8. Sopra Bistro

724 W Main St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 249-0800
(262) 249-0800
Simon Cumming, the chef and owner at the Italian-American bistro Sopra is keenly aware of Chicagoans’s outsized presence in Lake Geneva: he previously worked under chef Jason Paskewitz (Blanchard) at JP Chicago. His menu highlights crowd-pleasers like waygu meatballs (served with roasted red peppers, smoked mozzarella, and spicy red gravy) and pan-seared duck breast alongside grilled polenta and creamed spinach.

9. Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar

835 Wrigley Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-1948
(262) 248-1948
Housed inside a precious cottage, Barrique is a relaxing retreat stocked with more than 55 wines by the glass and 50-plus beer options from craft breweries. There’s also an emphasis on seafood but this kitchen is a self-proclaimed “fried free zone” — instead, try the lobster rolls, Louisiana lump crab cake sliders, and shrimp ceviche.

10. Oakfire

831 Wrigley Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 812-8007
(262) 812-8007
Patios are hot commodities in Lake Geneva, especially during tourist season. Oakfire’s second-floor outdoor deck, located just next door to Barrique overlooking the water, is hard to beat. The six-year-old restaurant is best known for its Neapolitan-style wood fired pizzas pizza cooked inside imported Stefano Ferrara ovens. Favorites include the Bosco (sausage, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, pecorino) with optional giardiniera in a nod to Chicago. Additional locations are open in Kenosha and Minocqua, Wisconsin.

11. Hunt Club Steakhouse

555 Hunt Club Ct
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 245-7200
(262) 245-7200
Hunt Club easily ranks among the top spots for a fancy night out in Lake Geneva. It’s a cushy, intimate space housed inside a 106-year-old mansion once occupied by plumbing magnate Richard Crane. The dining room and bar are outfitted with a stone fireplace and dark pine paneling. Steak is naturally the focus, and its difficult to go wrong with ribeyes, filets, and strips sourced from family farms in Wisconsin and Iowa.

12. Popeye's on Lake Geneva

811 Wrigley Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-4381
(262) 248-4381
An area landmark for half a century, Popeye’s — unrelated to the fast food chain — has pleased generations of fans with its popular rotisserie chickens and all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry. Munch on crispy cod on the patio and take in spectacular lake views.

13. Scoops Ice Cream

101 Broad St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 203-5193
(262) 203-5193
Scoops is the adorable ice cream parlor every small town deserves. Stop in for generous dishes and cones in flavors like strawberry cheesecake and maple walnut. Italian ice is also available.

14. The Baker House

327 Wrigley Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-4700
(262) 248-4700
Patrons with flair for the dramatic may get a kick out of the Baker House, a 136-year-old Queen Anne mansion that now serves as a Gilded Age-themed hotel, restaurant, and lounge. Get into costume by choosing from a large collection of vintage hats and sip French 75s amid opulent decor.

15. The Grandview Restaurant

N2009 S Lake Shore Dr
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-5690
(262) 248-5690
Catch gorgeous, romantic sunsets over Geneva Lake through the Grandview Restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows. Perched atop a bluff near Blackhawk State Park inside the the upscale Geneva Inn, it’s a popular spot for special occasions featuring prime steaks, seafood, pastas, and more.

Related Maps