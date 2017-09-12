Where to Eat and Drink in Chinatown

There are plenty of treasures, such as shrimp wonton noodle soup, on the menu at this bare-bones spot. The most popular dish among those in the know, though, is simply dubbed the “554.” It features a plate of steamed rice topped with char siu pork and two fried eggs. Folks can order the “554” any time but it’s particularly appetizing as a late-night meal because the kitchen is open until 2 a.m.