Where to Eat and Drink in West Town

Experience some of the best spots the city has to offer

West Town continues to add restaurants to one of the strongest neighborhoods for food in the city. There’s wonderful culinary diversity as owners crave a more affordable alternative to West Loop where corporate interests have helped real estate prices soar. In many minds,

Chicago Avenue has replaced Randolph Restaurant Row as the city’s main food drag. While that’s debatable, one of West Town’s assets is that great eats aren’t confined to a single street. Below find Eater Chicago’s favorites in the area.