Once a hangout for Al Capone, the Green Mill continues to serve drinks and host live music.
Where to Eat and Drink in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

Al Capone’s old stomping grounds have become one of the most diverse corners of the city

by Eater Staff
Once a hangout for Al Capone, the Green Mill continues to serve drinks and host live music.
by Eater Staff

A century ago, visitors came to Uptown to drink and hear jazz at the Green Mill and dance at the Aragon Ballroom. Now they’re more likely to eat and shop their way through the strip of Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants and grocery stores known as Asia on Argyle. There’s more to Uptown than Argyle, though. It’s one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago, and there’s plenty to eat and drink in a variety of settings: regional Mexican specialties in a cheerful storefront, expertly mixed cocktails in a lobby bar, burritos in a raucous brunch spot that transforms into a gay bar after dark, and good old American burgers and fries under the eyes — and skirts — of old-fashioned pinups.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tweet

5020 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 728-5576
A delightfully art-filled brunch spot by day, Tweet transforms into the gay bar Big Chicks at night. But the two entities often blend: the bloody marys flow freely in daylight, burritos are still available after dark, the service is always friendly, and everybody is always welcome.

2. Sun Wah BBQ

5039 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 769-1254
Guests are greeted by the sight of hanging meats like barbecued pork and salt-baked chicken at this beloved Uptown eatery. But the main attraction here is the Peking duck feast. A whole roasted duck is carved tableside and served with steamed bao, garnishes, and hoisin sauce. The remains are then used to make duck soup and fried rice. Call ahead to reserve the duck; alcohol is BYO. In 2018, the James Beard Foundation recognized it as one of America’s Classics.

3. Kie-Gol-Lanee

5004 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
(872) 241-9088
Kie-Gol-Lanee (“Old Stone” in the Zapotec dialect) is the phonetic spelling of Santa María Quiegolani, a small Oaxacan village in this state’s southern sierra. Here is where siblings and co-owners María and Reynel Mendoza and María’s husband, Léonides Ramos, grew up and learned to cook with recipes passed down through generations. The two-time Bib Gourmand Award-winning team pays homage to their hometown with their offerings. The menu includes well-known regional staples like Oaxacan-style red or green tamales cooked in banana leaves, red mole, and traditional tlayudas, as well as more exotic dishes featuring quail, rabbit, wild boar, and seasonally, grasshoppers. The environment is relaxed, and the Oaxacan servers are well-informed. Save room for café de olla and tres leches cake for dessert.

4. Danang Kitchen

1019 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 654-3564
A relative newcomer to Argyle Street, Danang Kitchen specializes in the cuisine of Central Vietnam. Be sure to order the signature mì quảng, a popular dish consisting of rice noodles, pork belly, shrimp, quail eggs, and herbs in turmeric-infused broth. Cơm gà xối mỡ — five-spice crispy chicken served with turmeric rice, cucumbers, house pickles, and soy sauce — is another winner. The menu carries coffees, teas, and smoothies as well.

A bowl filled with shrimp, pork belly, and quail eggs and garnished with sprouts and leaves
Mì quảng, the signature dish at Danang Kitchen.
Mistey Nguyen

5. Hai Yen Restaurant

1055 W Argyle St # 1
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 561-4077
Carnivores will find a host of pleasures at Hai Yen. The signature bò nướng lá lốt is an appetizer of marinated grilled beef and pork wrapped in Hawaiian leaf. In addition, the restaurant offers bò 5 món — five courses of beef prepared multiple ways, including cooked tableside. Online orders can be placed here.

6. Ba Le Sandwiches

5014 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 561-4424
For those short on time, a bánh mì is always an excellent choice, especially when it’s from Ba Le. The menu has more than a dozen sandwiches, ranging from the classic combination of pate, ham, head cheese, and pork roll to vegetarian and vegan options loaded with tofu, king oyster mushrooms, and more. Each one comes on crusty French bread along with mayo, pickled daikon, carrot, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos. There are also baked goods and grab-and-go items like gỏi cuốn (spring rolls) and sweet sticky rice. Online ordering is available here.

7. Immm Rice & Beyond

4949 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 293-7378
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sights and smells at Immm Rice and Beyond, but don’t be afraid to dive right in. Thai street food takes center stage, and if nothing looks familiar, the staff is happy to offer samples from the hot bar up front. A chalkboard behind the counter lists the day’s menu and ever-changing specials, and during lunch time guests can opt for khao rad gang, a traditional Thai lunch plate. It comes with rice or noodles and up to three curries, stews, or wok-tossed proteins. Other favorites include khao soi, crispy pork belly rice, and several varieties of green papaya salad. Indoor dining and carryout is available.

8. Phở Việt

4941 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 769-1284
Heartwarming noodle soup is, predictably, the attraction at Phở Việt. The aromatic phở broth is simmered for 14 hours before meeting the bowl with rice noodles, meatballs, slices of beef, and the requisite add-ons. There’s a lot to try as the extensive menu also has sandwiches, congees, rice plates, stir-fried noodles, various meat and seafood entrees, and more. But no matter the choice, it’s sure to satisfy. Online orders can be placed here.

9. Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 271-1161
An Uptown institution for more than three decades, Furama continues to deliver quality dim sum. The restaurant keeps it old school by servicing the banquet room with roaming food carts for diners to choose from. With dozens of options readily available, it’ll take several visits to sample everything.

10. Nhu Lan Bakery & Sandwiches

4810 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 944-9288
Bánh mì is the focus of this popular eatery. Fresh baguettes are baked on site each day and cradle a variety of fillings. The house special features rich pate, head cheese, ham, and pork roll alongside pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and jalapenos. Other choices include sugar cane shrimp, lemongrass chicken, ginger tofu, and roasted pork. A second Nhu Lan outpost is located in Ravenswood.

11. The Green Mill

4802 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 878-5552
Famous for being Al Capone’s former stomping grounds — complete with subterranean pathways where the infamous mob boss used to run booze and hide from the law — the Green Mill is a classic spot for music and a stiff drink. They don’t make bars like this anymore: the interior, with its curved banquettes hasn’t changed since Uptown was the city’s nightlife capital in the 1940s.

12. Larry's

In Lobby, 1020 W Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
(872) 873-1001
For a well-mixed cocktail in an elegant, vintage lobby bar, look no further than Larry’s, located in the first floor of the Lawrence House apartment building. The cocktail menu offers a mix of classics and new inventions, available both for drinking immediately or canned to go, plus burgers and fries. There’s a patio for warm weather, and live jazz on Sundays.

13. Demera Restaurant

4801 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 334-8787
One of the city’s best Ethiopian restaurants — some would argue the best — Demera serves up wots, alichas, tibs, and sambusas in single plates and combination platters for carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans alike, plus coffee roasted in-house. Chef-owner Tigist Reda actively works to raise money to support women and girls in her home region of Tigray and collaborates with other Chicago restaurant owners on pop-ups in other neighborhoods around the city.

14. In-On Thai

4641 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 944-0114
A longtime favorite in Lakeview, this Thai restaurant reopened in Uptown in 2020. This is a compact menu featuring food from Central Thailand. Newbies will be drawn to the crunchy fried chicken (larb moo tod) and the green bean salad that sits in a spicy and sour sauce flanked by hardboiled eggs, ground pork and a few tender pieces of shrimp. The grilled pork with eggplant salads is also noteworthy. It’s cold and refreshing, but doesn’t compromise on the heat level. One of the most unique Thai restaurants in Chicago. Order online for pickup or delivery.

15. Tiztal Cafe

4631 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 271-4631
Chilaquiles are typically consumed for breakfast and one of Chicago’s best versions is found at this small Uptown cafe. The classic dish features the kitchen’s tortilla chips topped with green salsa, eggs, Chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, and choice of either chorizo, steak, or chicken. Omelets and creamy oatmeal milkshakes are other menu highlights. There’s a lovely back patio for outdoor dining.

16. Lucy's

4570 N Broadway Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
(312) 675-8385
Some may argue that Lucy’s has the best fried chicken sandwich in town. But the burgers are also worthy of celebration, particularly the Jucy Lucy stuffed with molten cheese, the hand-cut fries, and the milkshakes. Lucy’s originally started life as a food truck and then set down roots in pinup-filled restaurants in Humboldt Park and Uptown. This is American diner food at its finest.

