Where to Eat and Drink in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

A century ago, visitors came to Uptown to drink and hear jazz at the Green Mill and dance at the Aragon Ballroom. Now they’re more likely to eat and shop their way through the strip of Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants and grocery stores known as Asia on Argyle. There’s more to Uptown than Argyle, though. It’s one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago, and there’s plenty to eat and drink in a variety of settings: regional Mexican specialties in a cheerful storefront, expertly mixed cocktails in a lobby bar, burritos in a raucous brunch spot that transforms into a gay bar after dark, and good old American burgers and fries under the eyes — and skirts — of old-fashioned pinups.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors while not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.