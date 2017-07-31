 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Chicago skyline from Lincoln Park with the buildings reflecting from the lagoon during dusk.
Lincoln Park has some pretty view.
Where to Eat in Lincoln Park

A longtime dining destination continues to evolve with creative tasting menus and cuisines unavailable anywhere else in the city

by Ashok Selvam and Eater Staff Updated
Lincoln Park has some pretty view.
| Shutterstock
by Ashok Selvam and Eater Staff Updated

Lincoln Park’s dining scene has been heating up over the last few years, and it’s needed the upgrade. Yes, the North Side neighborhood boasts a pair of Michelin-starred restaurants, including Chicago’s only three-starred entry, but Lincoln Park was top heavy. The historic area full of million-dollar brownstones also needed to cater to college students at DePaul University, presenting a dilemma for restaurant owners.

Recently, chefs have begun investing in the North Side neighborhood, and Lincoln Park is better for it. Check out some of the best options in the area.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. D Cuisine

2723 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
This charming Chinese restaurant near Clark and Broadway has a wonderful lineup of dim sum specials — some of the best away from Chinatown. The morning hours make this an attractive option for weekend brunch, as dim sum is properly enjoyed before noon.

2. Batter & Berries

2748 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Quietly, Batter & Berries has become one of the city’s most important restaurants, a Black-owned brunchery on the North Side that is constantly busy serving French toast flights and more. The service is friendly and the brunch is innovative thanks to founding chef Derek Rylon, who opened it in 2012. Though Rylon is gone, the restaurant has not missed a beat and continues to excel. B&B is one of those spots customers can visit and quickly find their happy place.

3. Pat's Pizza and Ristorante

2679 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Arguably the city’s best thin-crust pizza maker, Pat’s has a long history in Lincoln Park and Lakeview of turning out consistently delicious pies. This is one of the prime examples of Chicago tavern-style pizza. The signature sausage topping is a must if porky goodness is preferred. The dining room is comfy and great for families.

Pizza cut into squares. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

4. Tandoor Char House

2652 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
For years, Tandoor Char House has stayed in its lane — a South Asian restaurant that fills the niche for quality Punjabi classics that most Americans know about. But as Chicago’s IQ for South Asian food increased, Char House began introducing more fusion dishes like spicy chicken wings, burgers, and steaks. While naan and chicken tikka are delicious, take a chance on the newer dishes. 

Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

5. Del Seoul

2568 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
There are several Korean fusion taco makers in the city no. But Del Seoul was at the forefront. Korean beef, chicken, and fried shrimp tacos star, but lately they’ve stretched their efforts to lollipop wings, traditional bibimbap, and dumplings. 

6. Frances Brunchery

2552 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Frances has a long legacy on Clark Street as a Jewish deli with fabulous sandwiches. A few years ago, after a sale, the new owners brought in Derek Rylon, a chef who made a name for himself at another Lincoln Park restaurant, Batter & Berries. While Frances continues to serve deli sandwiches, there’s now an emphasis on brunch. Rylon’s kitchen specializes in French toast and waffle flights with homemade syrups and toppings: a cinnamon roll waffle features bits of bacon and maple. Frances now has one of the best brunches in the city, demonstrating how a neighborhood icon can find a way to adapt and endure. Expect long weekend lines.

7. North Pond

North Pond
Chicago, IL 60614
One of the most unique restaurants in the city possesses a beautiful view of the North Pond Nature Sanctuary in Lincoln Park. Diners will have to walk into the park to reach this quaint space (the nearest intersection is Clark and Deming), but they’ll experience a fine dining restaurant with a lot of soul. The seasonal tasting menu won’t break the bank, but is special enough for anniversaries, dates, and other special occasions.

8. Paula's Thai Kitchen

2441 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
The best Thai food in Lincoln Park comes from Paula’s, thanks to an expansive menu that covers several regions of the country. Sure, the pad Thai and other American favorites are cooked well, but take a deep dive and find different items that aren’t found at other Thai spots in the area (yes, there’s another menu; ask for help). The tiny space specializes in takeout.

9. Galit

2429 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
After earning two James Beard Awards for his work at New Orleans’s Shaya, chef Zach Engel came to Chicago and graced the city with Galit, a restaurant that offers Middle Eastern cuisine with modern flair. Try favorites like tabouli with delicata squash, falafel with Persian pickled turnips, and smoked walleye with rutabaga and gribenes. Even the hummus packs big flavor — and big comfort, for that matter (credit the warm, billowy pita bread that accompanies it).

Galit's masabacha is a beautiful circle of Middle Eastern spread.
Masabacha at Galit
Sandy Noto/Galit

10. Chicago's Dog House

816 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park has no shortage of hot dog stands. There’s the loud (Wiener’s Circle), the foreign (LA’s Dog Haus), and then there’s Chicago’s Dog House. Dog House is a small stand with heart, where the chips are sliced in front of customers, and the sausages are gourmet. Yes, Hot Doug’s isn’t returning, but for those who miss that type of experience, Dog House does the trick. And for vegetarians, there are plenty of meat-free options.

11. Esmé

2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Visit Website

Inclusivity is a value that is often mocked within the fine dining realm, something that makes certain food writers roll their eyes because they feel that it has no place within their purview. Esmé proves they’re wrong. Yes, it’s a pricey fine dining experience, but former Next Restaurant chef Jenner Tomaska has succeeded in creating a space and menu that actively takes inspiration from the community, a group that includes local artists. The tasting menu is loud and vibrant with such classics as a pitch black salt-baked fish that may make diners yearn for a Bauhaus album. The casual bar is more affordable, with a diverse beer and wine list that features vendors such as Moor’s Brewing, one of the city’s few Black beer makers. There’s also a ridiculously giant Cheeto appetizer that needs to be consumed to be believed.

Sable fish wrapped in squash blossoms and salt baked. The salt bake is seasoned with roasted artichoke leaves. Esmé/Sandy Noto

12. Pequod's Pizza

2207 N Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The lines are so long inside this two-level Chicago deep-dish pizzeria that management opened a bar/waiting area two doors down (Whale Tale). The caramelized “burnt” crust is addictive, and haunts tourists’ dreams. Discerning Chicagoans shun the downtown pizza spots for Pequod’s, an Eater Chicago 38 honoree.

Pequod's famous pie
Pequod's Pizza [Official Photo]

13. Floriole Cafe & Bakery

1220 W Webster Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Ace pastry chef Sandra Holle’s popular cafe features delicious breads and pastries. Croissants, muffins, and cookies star, and there are also take-and-bake meals that are great for families. Floriole recently reopened after being closed for several months for remodeling.

14. Athenian Room

807 W Webster Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
This classic Greek restaurant has been open since 1972, serving locals and DePaul students. Find stellar Grecian chicken (served over fries sopped in jus, so delicious that customers still dream about it), gyros, and kebobs. 

15. Kapitan

2142 N Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Peranakan cuisine is a mixture of several Asian cultures, and before Kapitan opened, no restaurants in Chicago served this unique cuisine. On a trip abroad, Victor Low, the owner of Serai, a well-regarded Malaysian restaurant in Logan Square, realized how much he enjoyed the food and that he wanted to bring it back to his adopted hometown. Beyond serving staple sharable dinner options, Kapitan also offers breakfast, including one Malaysian street food standout: an egg-wrapped sandwich called the Ramly Burger.

Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

16. Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

2024 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
Chicago’s largest hospitality company, Lettuce Entertain Your Enterprises, began in Lincoln Park, and its restaurants have, over the past 50 years, helped shape the neighborhood. That includes landmark tapas spot Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, which helped introduce Chicagoans to Spanish small-plate dining. Despite that achievement, the restaurant has continued to stay up-to-date and pump out some of the best tapas in the city.

17. Evette's

350 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Evette’s, near Armitage and Clark, is a concept that’s evolving. What started as Persian street food served in an atmosphere akin to a Chicago-style hot dog and burger spot, it’s recently started offering the occasional pop-up dinner service. Find delicious pita, loaded fries, shawarma, and more. 

A variety of sandwiches, tacos, and more spread out on a table.
Evette's
Evette's [Official Photo]

18. Ella's BBQ

723 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Ella’s has made itself at home in a former hot dog stand across the street from Lincoln Park High School that’s been renovated for fast-casual dining. The highlight are the smoked meats: juicy brisket, turkey, and ribs, which are the best in the neighborhood, surpassing even a nearby landmark with a nautical name. The sides are also strong.

19. Boka

1729 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
This restaurant, the first from Boka Restaurant Group, has had no shortage of accolades — including six consecutive Michelin stars and a Jean Banchet "Chef of the Year" win for chef Lee Wolen, who takes a modern approach to seasonal American fare, as evidenced by favorites like roasted chicken with summer beans and garlic scapes, heirloom carrots, and Spanish octopus with sorrel and potatoes.

Boka
Boka's sunny indoor-outdoor space
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

20. Alinea

1723 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
This culinary destination has been attracting serious food lovers from around the world for more than a decade with its groundbreaking and outside-the-norm tasting menus. After a pandemic detour into carryout, chef Grant Achatz and his team are back and at it again. It’s Chicago’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant.

Lincoln Park's world famous restaurant, Alinea
Matthew Gilson

21. Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 N Clybourn Ave a105
Chicago, IL 60610
The NEWCITY development — on the former site of a YMCA — attracts a lot of heat from city dwellers due to its suburban-style architecture. It was a misstep on the part of the developers to open it with chain restaurants that had no connection to Chicago. The pandemic forced NEWCITY to re-examine its model, and a popular West Town Mexican restaurant has benefitted. Tecalitlan had been pushed out of its previous home by its landlord and landed in a space near Clybourn and Halsted. The same classic tacos, enchiladas, and more are still available, but the owners have expanded their drink program to offer more tequila and margaritas to appeal to a new audience. And for those who bash an immigrant family for moving their business toward opportunity — the restaurant still delivers to West Town.

