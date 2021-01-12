 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Avondale sports some great dining choices.
Where to Eat and Drink in Avondale

Find succulent sandwiches, doner kebabs, and much more on the Northwest Side

by Naomi Waxman, Ashok Selvam, and Eater Staff Updated
Avondale sports some great dining choices.
by Naomi Waxman, Ashok Selvam, and Eater Staff Updated

Nestled away on the city’s Northwest Side, Avondale is an area filled with a variety of exciting dining options. Home to a mix of old-school establishments — many that have been around for decades — and modern restaurants, this neighborhood is a culinary universe unto itself. A decorated prix fixe destination, a stalwart Irish pub, and a bustling Asian food court are just a few of the highlights; read on to discover all the essentials.

Note: Michelin-starred Parachute remains closed for renovations.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wherewithall

3472 N Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 692-2192
(773) 692-2192
James Beard award-winning chefs and spouses Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark (Parachute) took a risk in 2019 when they launched this prix fixe neighborhood spot with a comforting-yet-inventive seasonal menu and mellow bar. Kim and Clark, parents to three, took a step back from day-to-day operations in July 2021, handing over the reigns to chef de cuisine Tayler Ploshehanski (Elske).

The dining room features tables made from salvaged wood, hanging lights, and plants.
Wherewithall first debuted in 2019.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

2. Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant

3471 N Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 583-3066
(773) 583-3066
Cozy up next to the fireplace and enjoy a pint of Guinness and hearty, comforting fare. This lively Irish pub has an extensive whiskey collection and pairs it with Emerald Isle classics like shepherd’s pie, corned beef, and fish and chips. Other amenities include a large back patio and musical performances several nights a week.

3. La Nonna

3400 N Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 253-4741
(773) 253-4741

Tucked away on a residential street corner, this rustic-chic spot offers a mash-up of Argentinean and Italian delights. Chef José Rivero pays homage to his Hispanic grandmother, as well as the Italian side of his family, by recreating their recipes for steak and chicken milanesa, empanadas, lomito sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and more.

4. Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 478-4000
(773) 478-4000
Chef partners Christine Cikowski and Joshua Kulp first discovered the magical combination of honey butter on fried chicken while hosting their pop-up supper series Sunday Dinner Club. In 2013, the pair launched a restaurant dedicated to its namesake specialty to much success. The sweet-and-savory pieces of boneless chicken have proven to be irresistible and are complemented by items like pimento mac and cheese, corn muffins, and chicken sandwiches.

5. Joong Boo Market

3333 N Kimball Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 478-5566
(773) 478-5566
One of the city’s most notable Asian markets also sells a variety of hot foods. Visitors can pick up mandu dumplings and steamed buns from the walk-up window out front or head to the counter-service restaurant in the back, dubbed “Snack Corner,” for Korean staples such as bibimbap and sundubu jjigae. Sashimi platters are popular as well, especially on Wednesdays and Fridays when they’re on sale for $25.

6. Kuma's Corner

2900 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 604-8769
(773) 604-8769
The heavy-metal-themed restaurant and bar has been a dining destination for more than a decade thanks to its lineup of creative burgers and local craft beers. Expect sizeable 10-ounce beef patties on pretzel buns topped with a wide range of ingredients. Favorites include “Lair of the Minotaur” (brie, bourbon-poached pear, caramelized onions, pancetta), “Led Zeppelin” (smoked bacon, pulled pork, cheddar, pickles), and “Iron Maiden” (avocado, cherry peppers, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions). The rotating burger of the month and the customizable mac and cheese shouldn’t be overlooked either. Long waits are common when dine-in service is available, but Kuma’s also offers carryout and delivery. Note that the restaurant has been criticized by staff for a toxic workplace environment. The chain also has a Fulton Market location.

7. Taqueria Mazamitla

3610 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 267-2667
(773) 267-2667
This under-the-radar taqueria is the best place to hit up to satisfy all those Mexican cravings. Dig into tacos, burritos, or tortas filled with crispy al pastor, tender carne asada, and more. Breakfast time features extra options like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

8. Pisolino Italian Market

2755 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 293-6025
(773) 293-6025
The neighborhood go-to for a glass of wine and some Italian fare, Pisolino has evolved from a restaurant into a marketplace as a result of the pandemic. In addition to chef and owner James De Marte’s hefty sandwiches and pastas, customers can purchase grocery items like fresh mozzarella, dry pastas, and sauces. Italian subs are also served during lunchtime thanks to a newish deli counter. Marte also operates a stall at Time Out Market Chicago in Fulton Market.

9. Caravanserai

2901 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 293-6425
(773) 293-6425
Drinking chocolate destination Caravanserai from popular local coffee roaster Dark Matter features hot, sweet beverages made with pre-colonial recipes and chocolate from Mexico City-based partner La Rifa Chocolatería. Hits include the Cafe de Olla (La Rifa sweet chocolate, cinnamon, orange zest, espresso) and Mayan Mochas (La Rifa Mexico City chocolate, Dark Matter cinnamon blend, cayenne).

10. Reed's Local

3017 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(872) 806-0520
(872) 806-0520
This revamped dive bar is a quaint space with enough room for a few friends who want to catch up and see live music. The inside is the type of dive that Chicago is known for — cheap drinks, friendly people, and Tetris.

11. TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop

2949 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 878-2717
(773) 878-2717
The brainchild of Honey Butter alum Becca Grothe, TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop has upped Avondale’s sandwich game in a serious way since its launch in February 2022. The menu is a wonderland of meaty and vegetarian delights, and omnivores would do well to test drive Grothe’s take on a horseshoe, a central Illinois classic featuring a protein and crinkle fries piled on Texas toast and blanketed with a layer of melted cheese.

12. DMen Tap

2849 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 961-8757
(773) 961-8757
The brick-and-mortar outpost of a popular food truck, DMen Tap focuses on German street fare. Scarf down warm pretzels, schnitzel sandwiches, bratwursts, currywursts, or doner kebabs — the restaurant’s signature item made of chicken cooked on a vertical rotisserie. There are a host of vegan and gluten-free options too, along with craft beers on tap.

13. The Wolfhound Bar and Kitchen

3188 N Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 234-2736
(773) 234-2736
Irish food is about more than corned beef and hash — have you ever tried pizza with black and white pudding? Wolfhound is the place to be for a unique menu of modern Irish American hits. It’s also a perfect place for a sip of Guinness.

14. The Beer Temple

3173 N Elston Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 754-0907
(773) 754-0907
The Beer Temple is one of Chicago’s most popular liquor stores. Craft beer fans know that the store will stock rare releases, special collaborations, and most anything they would possible interested. Ownership would move the store around the corner to a larger space with room for a bar, promising to leverage relationships with breweries to put unusual beers on tap. While the bar is closed, beer nerds should switch on Instagram notifications so they can preorder the latest concoction the store has to offer before the vultures gobble them up.

15. Metropolitan Brewing

3057 N Rockwell St
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 754-0494
(773) 754-0494
Located in a warehouse-like space along the North Branch of the Chicago River, Metropolitan Brewing’s taproom boasts picturesque views to go with its German-style lagers. Folks have the choice of picking up a six-pack to take home or to enjoy on the riverside patio. The brewery is dog-friendly and outside food can be brought in or delivered.

16. Ludlow Liquors

2959 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 754-7492
(773) 754-7492
This tiny bar pours some of the best cocktails in town and had a spacious back patio. Find some fancy pours, or enjoy a domestic can in style. There’s food; right now the kitchen is used for rotating pop-ups. Check the restaurant’s website for the latest in terms of food availability.

17. Mother's Ruin

2943 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
This Midwestern outpost from the team behind raucous New York watering hole Mother’s Ruin had to delay its opening by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, it finally began serving, and has since made up for lost time with an ever-changing selection of strong drinks, boozy slushies, and fun food (think French onion soup grilled cheese). There’s also a third location in Nashville.

18. Central Park Bar

2924 N Central Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 698-6063
(773) 698-6063
The owners of Estelle’s, Easy Bar, and the Owl have taken over a classic Chicago tavern space. Find no-frills drinking and a large patio.

19. The Brewed

2843 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 697-7542
(773) 697-7542
Slasher aficionados and scaredy cats alike can have a delightful time in this improbably colorful horror movie-themed coffee shop from the owners of next-door-neighbor Bric-A-Brac Records. Horror memorabilia collectors in their own right, Nick Mayor, Jen Lemasters, and Jason Deuchler have created a comfy space for coffee drinkers and laptop nomads that’s packed with posters, toys, and baked goods from Sugar Moon.

A purple coffee bar inside a shop with a black-and-white checkerboard floor.
Horror fans might feel like they’re in heaven at the Brewed.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

20. Owen & Engine

2700 N Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 235-2930
(773) 235-2930
This beloved pub is known for its great British beer list and chef Bo Fowler’s passion of farm-to-table sourcing. The pub burger is among the best in Chicago thanks to its homemade bap. The other items give a true slice of British cuisine, including British Indian delights. The place gets crowded on weekends, so get there early.

