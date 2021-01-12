Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Avondale

Nestled away on the city’s Northwest Side, Avondale is an area filled with a variety of exciting dining options. Home to a mix of old-school establishments — many that have been around for decades — and modern restaurants, this neighborhood is a culinary universe unto itself. A decorated prix fixe destination, a stalwart Irish pub, and a bustling Asian food court are just a few of the highlights; read on to discover all the essentials.

Note: Michelin-starred Parachute remains closed for renovations.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.