Chicago’s Best Restaurants for Private Dining
Impress guests by throwing a party at these spots
LeTour
Bring some creative energy to a gathering by booking the Warhol Wing, LeTour’s semi-private dining room decorated with colorful pop art. The doors open onto the restaurant’s spacious terrace, providing room for another 70 people to mingle over spritzes and passed appetizers. For more formal affairs, the Casablanca Room boasts its own bar and a pull-down projector screen. Number of guests: 50-125.
Tied House
A stage makes Tied House a perfect place for dance parties featuring live music or corporate gatherings with presentations taking advantage of the onstage projector and flatscreen TVs. The space’s three rooms each have their own bar serving a wide variety of cocktails, wine and regional craft beers. There’s a dressing room to cater to weddings and a photo booth to capture memories of the celebration. Number of guests: 36-250.
BiXi Beer
BiXi Beer has become a popular spot for weddings, with the second floor atrium’s outdoor terrace and retractable glass roof providing a way to ensure Chicago’s fickle weather doesn’t ruin the party. Decorated with oil paintings, The Green Room offers a space for seated dinners featuring a blend of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese-inspired fare. Book the lounge for an intimate cocktail party with an appetizer buffet, draft beers, wine and sake. Number of guests: 20-120.
Snakes & Lattes Chicago
Make game night extra special by renting one of the three private party rooms at Snakes & Lattes. Choose from the spooky haunted study, a starship that looks like a place the Guardians of the Galaxy would bunk, or the enchanted forest. Each space offers the chance to spend three hours taking advantage of the bar’s collection of more than 400 games while sipping classic cocktails and sharing snacks like poutine and pierogies. Number of guests: 2-12.
Elia Restaurant
The glass-enclosed wine cellar at Elia, the new Mediterranean fusion restaurant from the owner of Turquoise, doubles as a private dining room outfitted with a fireplace and cool lighting from hanging glass bulbs. Groups can gather at the long wooden table to share hummus, grilled Spanish octopus, creative cocktails and wines from around the world. Number of guests: Up to 12.
Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery
This West Town brewery’s focus is botanic beers, and the space matches, with dark woods and greenery filling the restaurant. The theme spreads to the Botanical Room private dining space, which has a large wooden table (or hightop cocktail tables if preferred). The private dining menu features favorites like the burger with giardiniera mayo and marinated fried Brussels sprouts with miso butter. Number of guests: 15-30.
Asador Bastian
Groups of up to 10 can watch all the action happening in the kitchen at chef Doug Psaltis’ new Basque-influenced chophouse by booking the Chef’s Table, feasting their eyes on the preparation of grilled meats and fish. Larger gatherings can book the Bar Room and sip Spanish wine or vintage cocktails made with vintage spirits, while private booths in the dining room make a perfect place to impress clients. Number of guests: 10-55.
Yardbird Table & Bar
Yardbird hosts private events and tastings for up to eight in the Bourbon Room, a bottle-lined space that floats above the restaurant to provide dramatic views to pair with premiums sips. Parties can also gather in the private dining room, a large booth on the right side of the mezzanine that’s connected to the main space by a glass wall. It’s a great spot to share some comforting fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. Number of guests: 8-22.
Barrio
There’s space for groups of all sizes at Barrio. Tucked beside the main dining room, The Casita has room for 11 with a sliding door and AV setup creating privacy for a corporate dinner. The dining room itself features a row of cabanas equipped with curtains to provide an intimate feel for groups to share tableside guacamole, fajitas and towers of margaritas. Blank’s Bar is also available for rent, and parties can customize the lighting and music for their cocktail party. Number of guests: 11-60.
Miru
The new restaurant atop the St. Regis Chicago provides spectacular views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Small groups can enjoy the serene blue Shinpaku Room while the Sake Room tucked in a corner of the main dining room offers a bit more space for those who like to be closer to the action. Special shared menus for lunch or dinner offer a selection of sushi and signature bites like duck yakisoba and tempura rock shrimp. Number of guests: 10-300.
Aba
Share a mezze feast featuring hummus, falafel and grilled chicken kebabs paired with wines chosen by Aba’s sommelier at the semi-private chef’s table. A chandelier and the same emphasis on greenery found throughout the restaurant makes for an elegant space for an intimate gathering that can be enhanced with three tiers of bar packages. Large groups can rent the adjoining private event hall The Dalcy. Number of guests: 10-12.
Ever Restaurant
Fans of The Bear or anyone who wants to dazzle guests with a meal at a two-Michelin-starred restaurant can book one of the gorgeous spaces in chef Curtis Duffy’s Ever or even buy out the whole restaurant. Groups of up to 12-20 can share a tasting menu and wine pairing in a private dining room, while Ever’s rooftop terrace provides dramatic skyline views for cocktail parties. Number of guests: 12-65.
Oriole
A large vintage rug, fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and abstract art make the private party room at Oriole visually striking, but of course the highlight of any event there is the two-Michelin-starred food from executive chef and owner Noah Sandoval. The attention to detail in the food and wine pairings makes this one of the best restaurants in Chicago for any special occasion. Number of guests: up to 20.
Avli on The Park
There’s plenty of room for big groups in the main dining room at Avli on the Park, plus cabanas on the seasonal rooftop overlooking Lakeshore East Park where diners can take advantage of the full-service bar. Bigger gatherings will be at home in the Cyclades Room, which offers space for a seated meal of Greek fare, while a section near the bar is designed for cocktail parties. Number of guests: 20-240.
312 Chicago
Theater district restaurant 312 Chicago reopened in March with a new chef and a renovated interior. Small groups can gather in the tasting room or semi-private north mezzanine to dine on chef Marcello Florio’s Northern Italian fare paired with Italian wines or cocktails. Full floors are also available to rent for holiday parties or wedding reception, while the outdoor patio makes a convenient space for companies based in the Loop to hold employee mixers. Number of guests: 20-115.
Girl & The Goat
For an underground secret lair feel, Girl & the Goat’s “Underground Goat” is just the spot. Hidden past the “staff only” areas of Stephanie Izard’s perpetually-packed restaurant and downstairs, the room is cozy and candlelit with exposed brick and a wine cellar. Its customizable menu is just great for smaller gatherings. Number of guests: 26.
Mercat a la Planxa
Groups of 8-10 can get a bit of privacy within La Taula, a large table encircled by walls to mute out the sound from the rest of the dining room. Diners can also get above it all in La Veranda, which overlooks Mercat a la Planxa’s main space and provides views of Grant Park through the glass balcony. There’s also space for larger gatherings in the Barcelona Room and Lower Lounge, where rehearsal dinners and corporate gatherings can bring everyone together with a taste of Spain. Number of guests: 8-90.
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
Medium to large groups should enjoy the historic second-floor space in the South Loop’s Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. The restaurant maintained many of the old firehouse’s touches, from reclaimed wooden floors to oak walls and exposed brick, even after it burned in a fire. The various rooms range in size, from larger gatherings in the old fire chief’s room, now called the “Palmer Parlor,” to a sunny outdoor veranda space for a medium-sized group. Number of guests: 20-225.
Thalia Hall
Nestled beneath Dusek’s Tavern & Dining Room within Thalia Hall is The Beer Cellar, which is accessed through a revolving bookcase. The retro space features exposed brick walls and vintage lounge furniture, offering room for natural wine tastings and dinner parties focused on wood-fired fare. Larger parties can combine rentals of The Beer Cellar and Punch House basement bar. Number of guests: 25-45.
MingHin Cuisine
MingHin Cuisine has several private dining rooms decorated with Chinese artwork and equipped with TVs perfect for corporate events or game watching groups of 12-30 to snack on a wide variety of dim sum such as siu mai and mini sweet custard rolls. There are also private dining areas for larger gatherings and the restaurant’s managers will tailor a food and wine package for the occasion. Number of guests: 12-200.