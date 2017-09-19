Chicago’s Best Restaurants for Private Dining

Groups of 8-10 can get a bit of privacy within La Taula, a large table encircled by walls to mute out the sound from the rest of the dining room. Diners can also get above it all in La Veranda, which overlooks Mercat a la Planxa’s main space and provides views of Grant Park through the glass balcony. There’s also space for larger gatherings in the Barcelona Room and Lower Lounge, where rehearsal dinners and corporate gatherings can bring everyone together with a taste of Spain. Number of guests: 8-90.