Where to Find Terrific Polish Food in Chicago

A Colombian and Polish spot that has location-hopped a bit over the last few years. They’re currently at Washington Hall, the food hall formerly known as Urbanspace Chicago, located in the Loop near City Hall, on Washington. Partners Phillipe Sobon and Cynthia Orobio, who previously operated out of Politan Row food hall, offer dishes that combine ingredients from both their respective heritages. That means creations like “emparogis” filled with potato and short rib; kielbasa topped with muenster, pickles, and pineapple glaze; and zapiekanka, a Polish-style pizza featuring a toasted baguette loaded with muenster, sofrito, garlic aioli, pineapple glaze, and choice of protein. Online ordering is available here.