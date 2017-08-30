Where to Eat in the West Loop

The West Loop may be Chicago’s most polarizing dining neighborhood. Randolph Restaurant Row is still considered one of the city’s most prestigious strips with restaurants past and present like Red Light, Girl & the Goat, and Belly Q, but lately the young and too hip have targeted the dining district, peppering it with insults.

McDonald’s built its headquarters on Randolph Street and real estate developers fight for political influence. A group of restaurant owners are pushing for a privatized security force. So it’s not hard to see why these criticisms exist. But the neighborhood, which includes Greektown, is more than a branding showcase and developer’s playground. Come check out some of Eater’s favorites. And just remember: Restaurants do exist in places other than Randolph Street. Note: restaurants considered in Fulton Market were omitted.