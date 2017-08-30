 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago Cityscapes And City Views
Murals, like this one by Don’t Fret, are landmarks in West Loop.
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Where to Eat in the West Loop

The party isn’t over in the West Loop, home of more than just Randolph Restaurant Row.

by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated
Murals, like this one by Don’t Fret, are landmarks in West Loop.
| Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
by Ashok Selvam and Naomi Waxman Updated

The West Loop may be Chicago’s most polarizing dining neighborhood. Randolph Restaurant Row is still considered one of the city’s most prestigious strips with restaurants past and present like Red Light, Girl & the Goat, and Belly Q, but lately the young and too hip have targeted the dining district, peppering it with insults.

McDonald’s built its headquarters on Randolph Street and real estate developers fight for political influence. A group of restaurant owners are pushing for a privatized security force. So it’s not hard to see why these criticisms exist. But the neighborhood, which includes Greektown, is more than a branding showcase and developer’s playground. Come check out some of Eater’s favorites. And just remember: Restaurants do exist in places other than Randolph Street. Note: restaurants considered in Fulton Market were omitted.

SoJu BBQ

SoJu BBQ is a carnivore’s dream, with the owner sticking behind his mission to use high-caliber cuts of meat in Korean food. Find brisket, bulgogi, and a few different cuts of short ribs. Available for pickup and delivery. The meat’s also halal.

36 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 877-5206
(312) 877-5206
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Smyth

Smyth’s over-the-top tasting menu experience is unique, allowing John and Karen Urie Shields to craft a narrative of transforming produce from some of the Midwest’s best farms into art. This is one of the more pricy-tasting menus in town. In contrast, the Loyalist, the owners’ basement bar, also offers one of the best burgers in the city to go or on premises.

177 N Ada St #101, Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 913-3773
(773) 913-3773

Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio

Monteverde chef and Top Chef alum Sarah Grueneberg is no stranger to the spotlight, and this year was no exception — she took the title for “Best Chef: Great Lakes” at the James Beard Awards for her work at this buzzing Italian eatery. An in-house pastificio means pasta reigns here. There’s a heated and tented patio, as well as expanded to-go offerings.

1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 888-3041
(312) 888-3041

Gaijin

Splashy and expensive sushi restaurants are easy to find in Chicago, but spots t that specialize in okonomiyaki — a savory Japanese regional dish cooked on a griddle — are still relatively rare. Chef Paul Virant (Vie) introduced a strong contender in 2019 with the launch of Gaijin, where the team slings Osaka- and Hiroshima-style versions alongside yakisoba and negiyaki. For dessert, spring for kakigori, Japanese shaved ice piled with syrups and sweets.

950 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 265-1348
(312) 265-1348
Okonomiyaki brushed with sauce on a black plate. Nick Fochtman/Eater Chicago

Bonci Pizzeria

Gabriele Bonci has allowed his famed al taglio-style pizza — a crispy, airy crust — that comes in 20 different varieties. Cut-to-order portions are perfect for every appetite, and a menu stretches beyond pies with sandwiches, salads, and suppli — Roman-inspired rice and pasta balls stuffed with cheese and meats.

161 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 243-4016
(312) 243-4016

Formento's/Nonna’s

Formento’s is an Italian-American favorite inside a spacious dining room that has reopened for indoor dining (its owners were very frustrated by the government’s restrictions). Find chops, pasta, and salads — the appetizers (meatballs, tempura fried calamari) are great, quick snacks. Outdoor dining is also available. For those who love sandwiches, Nonna’s is located around the corner. The turkey sub might be the best in the city.

925 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 690-7295
(312) 690-7295

J.P. Graziano Grocery

Randolph Street is filled with fine-dining restaurants, but Graziano’s continues to thrive. The old Italian grocer has pivoted toward using those artisan ingredients in some of the city’s best sandwiches. The Mr. G is their signature submarine, something all Chicagoans should try. Also, don’t hesitate to buy a jar of giardiniera to go.

901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 666-4587
(312) 666-4587

El Che Steakhouse & Bar

In a city of steakhouses, chef John Manion stands apart from the crowd with El Che, his tribute to South American barbecue where patrons can sink their teeth into Argentinian-style cuts cooked over an open flame.

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 265-1130
(312) 265-1130
El Che Bar

High Five Ramen/Green Street Smoked Meats

The company that opened Au Cheval, where customers routinely lineup for diner fare (including an infamous burger), have a tastier option down the street. High Five Ramen serves one of the city’s most popular bowls. In the same complex, Hogsalt also has Green Street Smoked Meats, one of the city’s most consistent barbecues with delicious brisket in a dark and moody space.

112 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 344-1749
(312) 344-1749

Girl & The Goat

After all these years, Girl & the Goat continues to buzz. Stephanie Izard and Boka Restaurant Group’s first collaboration is still one of the hardest tables in town on a weekend. Izard is now splitting her time between LA and Chicago, but her signature roasted pig face remains a fixture. The restaurant should be a bucketlist entry for most Chicagoans.

809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 492-6262
(312) 492-6262

Greek Islands

Greektown continues to shrink as this once thriving immigrant enclave is threatened by developers. But Greek Islands continues to be one of the best restaurants in the neighborhood, with Greek-American favorites like gyros, moussaka, and grilled octopus. There’s also a suburban Lombard location.

200 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 782-9855
(312) 782-9855

La Josie

A family-owned alternative in the hospitality group-laden West Loop, La Josie applies an upscale spin on an extensive menu of tacos, enchiladas, and ceviches. Fans also flock for its margaritas and deep selection of mezcals from eight Mexican states. 

740 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 929-2900
(312) 929-2900
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

Haymarket Pub & Brewery

Don’t overlook Haymarket, one of Randolph Street’s constants on the southeast corner of Halsted. This boisterous brewery is great for low-key hangs with an assortment of beers brewed onsite. The flatbread and other bar fare is kind of a relic of what Randolph Street was, before brands and upscale restaurants descended upon the area. The Haymarket should be cherished for holding down the fort. The back space is also a popular area for private events, from book signings to shows from local musicians.

737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 638-0700
(312) 638-0700

ROOH Chicago Progressive Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

The modern Indian fare at Rooh continues to impress, pushing the boundaries of staples like butter chicken while introducing diners to sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, and tandoori-smoked pork belly. As for as upscale, yet approachable, Indian cuisine, Rooh is probably to the top restaurant in Chicago.

736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 564-4181
(312) 564-4181
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Mako

Chef B.K. Park has taken his omakase from Juno in Lincoln Park, and brought it to a bigger stage in West Loop. Mako brings precision and pristine cuts of fish to a sleek dining room.

731 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 988-0687
(312) 988-0687
A spherical dish holding four slices of sashimi. Mako

Xi'an Cuisine

Chinese sandwiches get top billing at Xi’an Cuisine, which also operates a Chinatown location. Constructed from fresh flatbreads stuffed with savory marinated pork and cumin lamb, they’re a delightful on-ramp for newcomers to the street food of China’s northern region. Other favorites include chewy biangbiang noodles and lamb soup.

769 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 624-8852
(312) 624-8852

Oriole

Oriole, named for the baseball team and a nod to the DMV area where chef Noah Sandoval is from, is a voracious tasting menu restaurant that’s centered on pristine customer service and Sandoval’s ability to use his skills to create carefully crafted dishes that aren’t boring. That is, tasting menu fans will find all the luxuries they are used to — A5 wagyu, for example — but Sandoval presents it with a sorely lacking ingredient: fun. The open kitchen is gorgeous. Be sure to check out the punk rock concert fliers on the ceiling. The bar is also a fun time if diners don’t want to commit to dinner.

661 W Walnut St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 877-5339
(312) 877-5339
An open kitchen inside a restaurant. Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

OMAKASE YUME

Omakase Yume as quickly earned a loyal following without much fanfare; it’s a rare independent restaurant in a growing sea of chains and hospitality groups in the West Loop. This omakase focused restaurant also earned a Michelin star, with inspectors delighting in “lightly vinegared” fluke. Chef Sangtae Park developed his customer base while at this suburban Niles restaurant.

651 W Washington Blvd Suite #101, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 265-1610
(312) 265-1610

avec Restaurant

Avec’s focus is the same now as it’s always been: Mediterranean and Midwestern-influenced shared plates made possible with a wood-fired oven. Those dishes take the form of established go-tos, such as chorizo-stuffed medjool dates with bacon and piquillo pepper-tomato sauce. Chef Dylan Patel has taken over Paul Kahan and Donnie Madia’s now-oldest restaurant.

615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 377-2002
(312) 377-2002

Alla Vita

Chef Lee Wolen (Boka) bestows delectable versions of Italian standbys at Alla Vita, where designers transformed the former Bellemore into a breezy modern garden with a cascading fabric sculpture overhead. It’s hard to go wrong on a menu stocked with wood-fired pizzas, indulgent chicken parm, and a sizable selection of Amari and vermouth.

564 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 667-0104
(312) 667-0104
A large dining room with wood frames to look like a garden Alla Vita/Anthony Tahlier

Wishbone

Five years after it moved to a new home on Jefferson Street, Chicagoans’ hunger for Cajun and brunch staple Wishbone shows no sign of dwindling. Regulars rave about the cocktail list, along with catfish and eggs, crawfish and shrimp etouffee, and slabs of barbecue ribs.

161 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 850-2663
(312) 850-2663
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chciago

Proxi

This neighborhood spot features global, street-food-inspired eats from executive chef and partner Andrew Zimmerman (who also helms the kitchen next door at Sepia). The coursed-out dinner supplies flavors from all over the world from foie gras custard, to morel mushroom chawanmushi, to lamb loin biryani.

565 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 466-1950
(312) 466-1950
A large dining room
Proxi has earned a loyal neighborhood following.
Marc Much/Eater Chicago

