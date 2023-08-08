 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notre Dame students and alum are a hungry bunch.
Where to Eat in South Bend

The city that the University of Notre Dame calls home has decent eats if you know where to look

by Drew Mentock
by Drew Mentock

South Bend sits 90 miles east of Chicago in Indiana, connected by Interstate 90 and the South Shore Line commuter train. The city has a rich automotive history, but it’s best known as the home of the University of Notre Dame. Over the last decade, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, now the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, inspired a renaissance downtown and in areas adjacent to campus.

The Indiana town now offers more than blue-collar Midwestern dining options. New restaurants include Roselily, a family-owned elevated dining establishment near Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs. Of course, there are several longtime eateries, including the downtown Celtic pub Fiddler’s Hearth, where you can order buttery fish and chips wrapped in a recent edition of the South Bend Tribune.

No.6 Scratch Kitchen

In the late 1800s, South Bend built a 19th-century Queen Anne-style firehouse on Portage Avenue to be the quarters for five firemen, a stable of horses, and a Studebaker wagon. Today, the firehouse is home to No.6 Scratch Kitchen, a modern fine dining establishment with a daily changing menu and extensive wine list. Customer highlights include vegetable risotto, filet with fresh fig, goat cheese and mashed potatoes, and a cauliflower burger.

701 Portage Ave, South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 855-3817
(574) 855-3817

Roselily

Roselily promotes an elevated dining experience with a multi-course menu that’s still approachable. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday and offers weekend brunch. Each dish on its consistently updated menu is presented with artistry and care, including recent highlights like hamachi with watermelon, hibiscus, serrano, and avocado; mussels with red curry and coconut; or a lump blue crab cake. There are also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options including a green gazpacho. Are you looking to sample a variety of dishes? Then the chef’s tasting menu and wine pairing might be the perfect option.

701 S Main St, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 347-4560
(574) 347-4560

Cinco International

The downtown restaurant serves customers in a quaint modern dining area next to a full bar. Visitors can find various Mexican dishes, but the restaurant also showcases other international options, including popular American and Asian items, pork or chicken tamales, pad Thai, and a juicy cheeseburger.

112 W Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 520-1455
(574) 520-1455

Woochi

Blue and pink fluorescent lights illuminate this Asian restaurant with Thai, Japanese, and Chinese dishes. With a club-like vibe, it’s also a former favorite of hometown hero “Mayor” Pete. Popular menu items include Mongolian beef, fried rice, and lo mein with tofu. There’s also specialty rolled sushi with staples like the rainbow roll, as well as more extravagant creations like mango madness and the Beauty and the Beast — a roll with spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in seaweed and rice and topped with strawberries, jalapeno, and sriracha.

119 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 289-2222
(574) 289-2222

Peggs

Locals, visitors, and star Notre Dame athletes frequent this popular breakfast nook. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offers options like banana French toast and omelets, and less common dishes like chicken and waffles, and an Irish benedict, which comes with corned beef and hashbrowns. Would you prefer a boozy breakfast? Peggs also serves mimosas, screwdrivers, spiked coffee concoctions, and specialty bloody marys like a bloody BLT.

127 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 520-1777
(574) 520-1777

Chicory Cafe

The New Orleans-inspired downtown cafe offers a full bar and a menu fit for Bourbon Street. Chicory frequently hosts weekly gatherings, including trivia, chess night, and live music. Open for breakfast lunch and dinner, popular menu items include the French Quarter, caramel latte, beignets, the havarti bacon jam po’ boy, and jambalaya.

105 E Jefferson Blvd #103, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 234-1141
(574) 234-1141

Rohr’s

This modern tavern is located just down the street from the famed Golden Dome from within Notre Dame’s on-campus hotel, the Morris Inn. Open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., the menu offers a variety of contemporary American options such as salmon benedict, beef tartare, prime rib, pretzel fondue, and tahini penne. In the fall, it’s the ideal spot to grab a bite to eat and witness the hustle and bustle of campus life from Rohr’s outdoor patio.

1399 N Notre Dame Ave, South Bend, IN 46617
(574) 631-2018
(574) 631-2018

Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House

It’s a south-of-town craft brewery where customers can drink beer from the patio above the banks of the St. Joseph River. The Post No. 1167 cream ale is a long-time favorite with a light body and smooth floral taste. The brewery is known for its meat, especially its smoked brisket and pastrami menu items. The restaurant also carries a full vegan menu, which is updated frequently. No matter your dietary restrictions, it’s worth trying out Crooke Ewe’s smoked jackfruit tacos with avocado salsa, cilantro, pickled jalapeño, and lime.

1047 Lincolnway E, South Bend, IN 46601
(574) 217-0881
(574) 217-0881

Cloud Walking Coffee

The collective serves Cloud Walking’s high-end coffee and food, baked goods and sweets from local restaurateurs. Popular items include local chocolates, scrumptious bacon scones, bagel sandwiches, and breakfast burritos. There’s also a variety of whole wheat baked goods, such as shapley sourdough loaves and addictive sourdough soft pretzels. On the weekends, Cloud Walking Collective rotates between serving made-from-scratch tacos and pizza.

1215 E Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 387-5382
(574) 387-5382

Linebacker Lounge

The popular postgame haunt is commonly known as “the Backer.” Here students and college football fans dance the night away to catchy classic rock tunes and modern pop hits. It doesn’t hurt that the Linebacker Lounge sells outrageously affordable drinks. Don’t let the late-night weekend scene scare you off from a worthy postgame meal. This local favorite offers some of the best bar food in town, including barbecue burgers and a crispy chicken sandwich. The kitchen also sells some of the best wings in town, which can come doused in various specialty sauces from Caribbean jerk to mango habanero to vindaloo.

1631 S Bend Ave, South Bend, IN 46617
(574) 289-0186
(574) 289-0186

Fiddler's Elbow Country Club

Step inside the downtown Celtic pub and sit by the fireplace or pull up at the bar to enjoy the latest football match on television. The pub hosts live music near-nightly, from acoustic sets to bands fiddling traditional Irish tunes. The menu carries items to fit Fiddler Hearth’s ambiance, from favorites like steak and Guinness Pie to corned beef and cabbage. For extra local flavor, Fiddler’s Hearth serves fish and chips wrapped in a recent edition of the South Bend Tribune.

811 Rattlesnake Bridge Rd #2824, Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 439-2123
(908) 439-2123

