Where to Eat in South Bend

The city that the University of Notre Dame calls home has decent eats if you know where to look

South Bend sits 90 miles east of Chicago in Indiana, connected by Interstate 90 and the South Shore Line commuter train. The city has a rich automotive history, but it’s best known as the home of the University of Notre Dame. Over the last decade, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, now the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, inspired a renaissance downtown and in areas adjacent to campus.

The Indiana town now offers more than blue-collar Midwestern dining options. New restaurants include Roselily, a family-owned elevated dining establishment near Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs. Of course, there are several longtime eateries, including the downtown Celtic pub Fiddler’s Hearth, where you can order buttery fish and chips wrapped in a recent edition of the South Bend Tribune.