Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

The Hottest Bakeries in Chicago

The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, September 2022

Slices of pizza on paper plates on a table.
Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe is popular for the slices.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago

Where to Find Delicious Pizza Slices in Chicago

When a whole pie is overkill, opt for a quick snack

by Brandon Summers-Miller
Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe is popular for the slices.
| Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago
by Brandon Summers-Miller

It’s no secret that Chicago is one of America’s best pizza cities. Although famous for its deep dish, Chicago has always boasted multiple styles of pizza including thin crust, Detroit style, and more. It can be difficult to come to a consensus regarding pizza, including the details around real origins, proper ingredients, or even if certain styles should count as pizza. Thankfully, Chicago pizzerias serve up variety, whether they be California thin crust or Sicilian-style, so regardless of how you like your pizza you’ll be able to find it. Unfortunately, though tried at Revival Food Hall (Pizza City USA) and Time Out Market Chicago (Candlelite), no one has been able to make tavern-style slices or slabs work.

However, not all pizza joints offer a quintessential experience: pizza by the slice. Take a gander at the map below to find your favorite style of pizza offered by the slice because, after all, there’s nothing quite like getting a slice on the go.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Union Squared Pizza

Union Squared has been serving up Detroit-style pizza since 2016. Beautiful, crispy crusts that shatter with every bite and perfectly caramelized corners make their pizza emblematic of Detroit’s famous take on a pie. Union Squared offers their four cheese and pepperoni by the slice and packages them as a 5x7 unit of two uncut slices joined together, available for walk-in or call-in only.

1307 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
Pete’s Pizza and Bakehouse

The original Pete’s Pizza opened in 1950 at Belmont and Western avenues where Riverview Park, an amusement park, once stood. Though the rides may be gone it’s a good thing the pizza has remained, as Pete’s Pizza has continually topped lists and received accolades during its more than 70-year run. Today, there are two locations and they both sell pizza by the slice, though the Edgewater location truly captures that old school Chicago pizza parlor vibe.

1100 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

If you’re in the mood for both a slice of pizza and a craft cocktail in breezy, well-light digs, head up to Edgewater and pop into Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar. Slice options include cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and Hawaiian styles, and they offer a special price for a combination slice, beer, and shot order. It’s also conveniently close to the lake, so if you want to pop in for a slice-on-the-go and grab a craft coffee while you’re at it, you can enjoy your meal on Osterman Beach.

1100 W Thorndale Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Gigio's Pizzeria

A masterclass in unpretentious pizza in an industry that constantly tries to outdo itself, Gigio’s Pizzeria in Uptown has sold countless slices of delicious pizza since 1965. A proudly New York-style joint, the slices are big and served up on paper plates. And as a true testament to attention to detail, Gigio’s slices are the perfect balance of sauce, cheese, and crust that allows for a perfect New York pizza fold without drips, mess, or fuss.

4643 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Jimmy's Pizza Cafe

If you want to be a part of it, you don’t need to go to New York, New York to get a real-deal Big Apple slice. Jimmy’s Pizza Café in Ravenswood, just a few blocks south of the Western Brown Line stop, perfectly captures for Chicagoans what it’s like to dine in a New York slice shop without the trek to the east coast. And yes, the slices are big enough to fold in half for you to enjoy on the go, just like a bonafide New Yorker.

2434 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
The Art of Pizza

The Art of Pizza has made a considerable reputation for itself with delicious, high-quality pizza at surprisingly good prices. A slice of one of their pies — whether it be thin crust, pan, or classic Chicago-style stuffed — clocks in right around $5. That, combined with the widely-recognized friendly customer service, might make this pizza parlor an under-the-radar gem.

3033 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
The Boiler Room

If you’re looking for a contemporary thin crust pizza spot in slightly industrial digs with free flowing beer, The Boiler Room in Logan Square is for you. Their by-the-slice menu features eight different humongous wedges of pizza, including classics like cheese, pepperoni, and sausage, but also with welcome additions including their vegan slice made with vegan mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, and garlic. If spicy, sweet, and PBR-soaked meatballs speak to you, don’t skip the Boiler Room slice topped with house-made giardiniera. Better yet, upgrade your single slice to The Boiler Room’s PB&J special — any slice, a 16-ounce can of PBR, and a shot of Jameson for just $12.50.

2210 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park

Dimo’s has been a steady force in Chicago for years with locations in Wicker Park and Wrigleyville. It’s a late-night institution with lines gather after the bars let out for creative pie combos. There’s also a large selection of vegan pies.

1615 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Paulie Gee founded his first pizza shop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn back in 2010. His pizza restaurant, which he named after himself, quickly built a reputation on its fun and approachable, yet smartly contemporary, atmosphere and menu. The pizza itself is decidedly delicious, and it’s a welcome addition to the Chicago pizza landscape. The menu also featured distinct upgrades other pizzerias may lack, including bacon jam, a balsamic glaze, and Mike’s Hot Honey. If you’re looking for a by-the-slice experience, stop by the Wicker Park slice shop location — you’ll be glad you made the trip.

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Pizza Friendly Pizza

Nothing says “on the go” like walking up to a window to order a slice, and that’s exactly what you can expect at Pizza Friendly Pizza. This pizza slice shop makes Sicilian-style pizzas that are baked on fluffy crusts with flavor-packed sauce. It’s no wonder why the pizza here is outstanding — Michelin-starred chef Noah Sandoval opened the joint, neighboring iconic music bar Empty Bottle. Pizza Friendly Pizza proudly states they are a slice shop, first and foremost, though it is possible to order whole pies online.

1039 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Dante’s Tavern

Dante’s Pizza chain, like all restaurants, was affected by the strictest measures taken during the ongoing pandemic and was forced to close a couple of its locations in 2021. However, demand for their gigantic New York-style slices has remained strong and their newest location in West Town did not come to play. Dante’s iteration of a tavern includes exposed brick, a black tin ceiling, and red backlighting at the bar. It would be easy to believe you were in the 9th Circle if not for the incredible pizza you can order by the slice, complemented by numerous vegan options and a large draft beer selection.

1936 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Bartoli's Pizzeria & Catering - West Town

Bartolo’s has two locations and both sell thin and deep-dish slices. Their deep dish is among the best in Chicago, so locals don’t have to wait for a special occasion and order an entire pie. They can simple stop by and treat themself for a little indulgence.

658 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
D'Amato's Bakery

It may seem like an outlier, considering D’Amato’s name emphasizes its bakery and subs, but this old school Italian spot has been in the pizza game for decades. Here you’ll find rectangular pizzas cut into squares, but it’s far from Detroit-style in the best possible way. Their pizza, which is Sicilian-style, is defined by its thick, almost focaccia-like crust. D’Amato’s does, however, offer more familiar round pizzas as well. And hey, while you’re there you might as well pick up a cannoli.

1124 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Bonci Pizzeria

Chicago has long been an international city, and where people go they bring their food with them. That’s certainly true for Bonci Pizzeria, which just has three locations across the globe: Rome, Miami, and the Windy City. Chef Gabriele Bonci (pronounced “bahn-chi”) dedicates his slice shop to using seasonal ingredients and working with regional farmers. The style of pizza on Bonci’s menu, al taglio, is baked on a focaccia-style crust and sold by weight. What’s available throughout the day regularly changes as whole trays of the rectangular pizza disappear, but it’s never too long before a freshly baked replacement is pulled from the oven and cut with scissors to fill an empty spot.

161 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607
Pompei Restaurant

This old school Chicago mini-chain started as a tiny store front along Taylor Street. There have been bumps in the expansion plan, but the flagship location remains a great spot for a Sicilian-style slice.

1531 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607
Bacci Pizzeria

Bacci Pizzeria was founded in 1996 in Chicago’s Little Italy in the Near West Side. Bacci now boasts 11 locations across Chicagoland, but the Taylor Street location was the first and sits right across the street where the founder’s uncle grew up. This is a tried-and-true Chicago pizza shop, with both thin crust and classic Chicago deep dish available by the slice.

2301 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612
Ricobene's

Cheap and late-night eats are what this South Side restaurant is known for — and the infamous gut-busting breaded steak sandwich. But don’t sleep on the thin crust and stuffed pizzas. Both are available by the slice.

252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
