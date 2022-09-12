Where to Find Delicious Pizza Slices in Chicago

It’s no secret that Chicago is one of America’s best pizza cities. Although famous for its deep dish, Chicago has always boasted multiple styles of pizza including thin crust, Detroit style, and more. It can be difficult to come to a consensus regarding pizza, including the details around real origins, proper ingredients, or even if certain styles should count as pizza. Thankfully, Chicago pizzerias serve up variety, whether they be California thin crust or Sicilian-style, so regardless of how you like your pizza you’ll be able to find it. Unfortunately, though tried at Revival Food Hall (Pizza City USA) and Time Out Market Chicago (Candlelite), no one has been able to make tavern-style slices or slabs work.

However, not all pizza joints offer a quintessential experience: pizza by the slice. Take a gander at the map below to find your favorite style of pizza offered by the slice because, after all, there’s nothing quite like getting a slice on the go.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.