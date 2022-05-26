 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Aerial view of a large multi-level patio where people sit at tables drinking cocktails together.
Recess has the largest patio in the city.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Where to Drink Outdoors in the West Loop and Fulton Market

Seats at these bars and restaurants are hot commodities

by Samantha Nelson
Recess has the largest patio in the city.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Samantha Nelson

The West Loop and Fulton Market are home to some of the trendiest restaurants and bars in Chicago, and when summer rolls around spots on their patios become valuable commodities. The area offers a wide variety of options for drinking outside, ranging from party patios with games and shots to quiet covered spaces perfect for sipping cocktails and sharing small plates. Seats in these ten places are sure to be in demand, but they’re worth the wait.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bunker

thru the patio, 1515 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60607
The brand-new spot from the owner of Heritage Bicycles with a menu from chef Rick Ortiz of Antique Taco boasts a dog-friendly courtyard with a dedicated bar and outdoor TV. Order a burrito or Mexican-inspired dip with your drink. The cocktail menu is a mix of spins on classics like a gin and tonic made with celery and tarragon and more adventurous offerings like Improbable Purple, a frozen sipper made with gin, aquavit, blueberry, lavender, and balsamic vinegar.

A cobblestone alleyway with tables.
Bunker serves burritos and cocktails on an outdoor patio.
Field Creative

2. Kaiser Tiger

1415 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Kaiser Tiger’s beer garden is open year round, hosting curling lanes in the winter and bocce courts in the summer. There’s plenty of space to hang out under the louvered roof and sip a seasonal cocktail or something from the extensive beer menu, plus a cheese curd-stuffed brat topped with beer mustard. Dogs aren’t allowed in the beer garden, but they’re welcome in the bar’s seasonal front patio.

3. Federales Chicago

180 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
Tequila ice shots are the signature drink at Federales, an open-air space. When revelers finish their shots, they can chuck their spent glasses at a bell to try to ring it. For drinkers looking for something a little bit less intense, the bar also offers a wide selection of margaritas made with tequila at every age and price point, plus a long list of mezcals ranked by smokiness.

An outdoor bar surrounded by counters and stools.
Open-air Federales specializes in frozen tequila shots.
Four Corners

4. Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 W Fulton Market St
Chicago, IL 60607
A pair of heated pergolas on the corner of Fulton and Morgan streets offer a place to drink outside year-round. Indulge with bottomless bloody marys and mimosas during brunch or join the many hospitality workers that visit Marvin’s after their shifts for a late night menu of mozzarella sticks and grilled chicken wings. Pair the snacks with a strong drink like the Velvet Stiletto made with rum, fernet branca, and strawberry. The bar also recently launched happy hour, serving $6 cocktails and $3 rotating shots from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

5. Bar Takito

201 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
Shelter under the sidewalk pergola, which is lined with planters and hanging baskets filled with flowers, while sipping a classic Latin cocktail like a margarita or mojito and sharing a hamachi ceviche or guacamole with grilled pineapple. To make the most of the sun, come for brunch and order chilaquiles or an arepa benedict with a round of mimosas.

A sidewalk cafe with white tables with red umbrellas.
The patio at Bar Takito is a good place to sip a mojito or a margarita.
Bar Takito

6. Gaijin

950 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60607
Gaijin’s 20-seat, dog-friendly covered patio is the perfect place to enjoy the restaurant’s summer menu of “kaki-tails” poured over kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) such as More Than a Peeling, a blend of Japanese whiskey, cocoa nibs, dried banana, and chocolate bitters, or Summer in Osaka, sake mixed with aloe liqueur and blackberry tea. Sweeten the experience with a chewy matcha-citrus mochi doughnut.

The inside of a dark-hued restaurant and bar.
Gaijin serves Japanese-themed “kaki-tails.”
Gaijin

7. PB&J: Pizza Beer and Jukebox

205 N Peoria St
Chicago, IL 60607
Grab a seat on one of the umbrella-topped picnic benches outside of PB&J and order a Neopolitan pizza and a summer cocktail like the Kiwi Paradise made with gin, pear apple liqueur, kiwi syrup, and prosecco. The bar welcomes dogs with a Pupwich, a bone-shaped sandwich made with Wonder Bread and peanut butter.

8. Cabra

200 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
The patio on the Hoxton Chicago’s rooftop provides great views of the city along with Peruvian-inspired fare from Stephanie Izard and Boka Restaurant Group. Grab a seat at one of the tables surrounded by palms or one of the loungers near the pool and order a refreshing sipper like a classic pisco sour or a Frozen Pisco Fever made with vodka, guava, and pineapple. 

A rooftop restaurant right lots of sunshine and modern decor.
Cabra, Stephanie Izard’s rooftop restaurant at the Hoxton Chicago, takes her goat theme to Peru.
Cabra

9. Recess

838 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60642
Recess is home to Chicago’s largest patio, a brightly colored 14,000-square-foot dog-friendly space surrounded by boxcars with plenty of room for big groups to play games of Jenga and sip frozen drinks and classic cocktails. The bar is currently hosting a Bob’s Pizza pop-up, serving their Pilsen-style pies including pickle pizza with garlic cream and fresh dill.

Two slices of pizza sit on a table in front of a large patio.
Recess has Chicago’s largest patio.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

10. Joe's Imports

813 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
On Joe’s Imports’s 40-seat patio, which is strung by lights and surrounded by flowers, choose something from the constantly changing menu of wines from around the world, then pair it with the chef’s choice of cheese and salumi. Finish on a sweet note with bread pudding and a glass of moscato.

A bottle and glass of wine beside a bowl of chicken and vegetables.
Enjoy a glass of wine on the patio of Joe’s Imports.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Related Maps