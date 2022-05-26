Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink Outdoors in the West Loop and Fulton Market

The West Loop and Fulton Market are home to some of the trendiest restaurants and bars in Chicago, and when summer rolls around spots on their patios become valuable commodities. The area offers a wide variety of options for drinking outside, ranging from party patios with games and shots to quiet covered spaces perfect for sipping cocktails and sharing small plates. Seats in these ten places are sure to be in demand, but they’re worth the wait.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.