A riverside patio with a boat passing by.
Pizzeria Portofino along the Chicago River is an excellent spot for outdoor dining.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Chicago’s Essential Outdoor Dining Spots

These classic spots are more important than ever

by Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff Updated
Pizzeria Portofino along the Chicago River is an excellent spot for outdoor dining.
| Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
by Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff Updated

Chicagoans are always eager to dine al fresco, as the city’s identity morphs during the warmer months. That urge to eat and drink outdoors is even more potent two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many locals stuck inside for extended stretches of time. While there are new patio options around town, these essential spots are classic restaurants that provide some of the best food and drinks in the city. Newcomers include Trivoli Tavern and Nella Pizza e Pasta.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Moody's Pub

5910 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 329-5694
Moody’s Pub in Edgewater has been long a hideaway for groups and dates, with a treelined private patio besides a tiny restaurants off Broadway. For those who want more than a beverage, the burgers are very underrated with thick patties highlighted by Moody’s bleu cheese variety. 

2. Las Fuentes Restaurant

2558 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 935-2004
Las Fuentes is known for reliable Mexican food and margaritas, and its secret weapon has been a beautiful private patio that’s also good for private events, including weddings. Located near DePaul, the space attracts more than students. It’s a solid, unpretentious spot for group hangs, dates, and even family dinners. 

3. Parson's Chicken & Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL
(773) 384-3333
A massive patio? Check. Negroni slushies? Ready to go. Fried chicken? Of course. The party never stops at Land and Sea Dept’s sizzling chicken shack, where patrons can easily spend an entire day hanging out. The food is worth sticking around for; the lineup of greasy goodness includes hush puppies, fried fish, and crunchy chicken that’s been brined and dipped in buttermilk hot sauce. A second Chicago location is now open in Lincoln Park.

4. Rica Arepa Venezuelan Restaurant

4253 W Armitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
(773) 543-3000
Hermosa’s dining scene has erupted in recent years, and one of the reasons is the delightful Venezuelan food at Rica Arepa. The signature with shredded chicken and beef, plus gouda, is a sweet and savory treat. There’s also a solid veggie option. The private patio is comfortable, allowing customers to peacefully sink into an empanada in a casual atmosphere. 

5. Taxim

1558 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 252-1558
Taxim has been a trailblazer in Wicker Park, proving that great Greek food is found outside of Greektown. A modern approach to Greek, Taxim has a small rooftop space overlooking Milwaukee Avenue’s Hipster Highway. It’s an intimate spot that always delivers. (Note: the photo is from 2019 and doesn’t represent the current pandemic layout)

6. Big Star

1531 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL
(773) 235-4039
The most-visited patio in town needs little introduction. Come early (dogs are welcome) or expect to wait a while as the line is sometimes hours long. Those who tough it out are rewarded with tacos, margaritas, whisky, and a prime spot for people watching. A second location is at Hotel Zachary across from Wrigley Field.

7. Mott St

1401 N Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 687-9977
Chef Edward Kim’s creative Asian cuisine goes outdoors at Mott St’s patio, along Ashland Avenue in West Town. It’s a versatile space that provides an escape, whether it’s trying Kim’s new fire chicken, or classics like imperial rolls or that famous burger. 

8. Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(773) 772-4322
Chef Brian Jupiter has made Frontier in West Town one of the most unique restaurants in the city. Known for whole-animal service, the restaurant is a meat lover’s paradise. The patio area is comfort, a nice spot to watch a game or relax with a craft cocktail.

Frontier [Official Photo]

9. El Barco Mariscos

1035 N Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 486-6850
For nearly 20 years, El Barco Mariscos has been educating Chicagoans to the depth of Mexican cuisine. El Barco concentrates on coastal Mexican cuisine. The parilada seafood platters are formidable, but the crowd pleaser continues to be the whole red snapper that comes fried or grilled. Customers will save a few calories going grilled, but the deep fried variety is tastier. 

10. Shanghai Terrace

108 E Superior St
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 573-6695
Within the Peninsula Hotel, near the Mag Mile, Shanghai Terrace has been serving Cantonese food in a formal setting for years. Folks may scoff at the high prices, customers will pay less for dim sum in Chinatown, but Chinatown restaurants don’t need to pay steep property taxes which is needed for the view. It’s a trade off, but worth it for those who don’t mind the prices. 

11. Homestead on the Roof

1924 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL
(773) 332-2354
Farm-to-table doesn’t get more literal than at this 85-seat patio located above Roots Handmade Pizza in West Town. Its organic rooftop garden supplies much of the veggies and herbs used. Menu highlights include skin-on pork belly, fried quesadilla de hongo, and tostada de camaron.

12. Piccolo Sogno

464 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL
(312) 421-0077
A trip to Tuscany should be on every summer bucket list but for a cheaper alternative, head to Tony Priolo’s classic Italian restaurant. The vibrant garden patio provides an intimate escape from city life while rustic dishes highlight seasonal flavors. Add an extensive wine list and the end result is one of the most romantic experiences in Chicago.

13. RPM Seafood

317 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ megaplex along the Chicago River can’t be missed as a partnership between the city the Chicago’s largest restaurant group created the project. Pizzeria Portofino is on the bottom level, but there’s also RPM Seafood which is more sceney and serves more composed dishes. 

14. Aba

302 N Green St 3rd floor
Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 645-1400
Lettuce Entertain You’s West Loop restaurant has quickly become a go-to destination for al fresco dining and summertime vibes. The popularity is in part due to its rooftop patio, which is decked with cozy couches, lush greenery, and even heated igloos during winter. CJ Jacobson supplies ramped-up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food, such as hummus, kebabs, and housemade Stracciatella.

15. Gibsons Italia

233 N Canal St
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 414-1100
Gibsons Restaurant Group’s tri-level achievement, situated next to the Chicago River, impresses on all fronts. Steaks are predictably a highlight of the menu but don’t forgo the gold-extruded pastas, either. And if that’s not luxurious enough, guests can dine outside while soaking in some of the best sights in Chicago.

Marc Much/Eater Chicago

16. Beatnik on the River

180 N Upper Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 526-3345
Beatnik, the popular restaurant and cocktail lounge in West Town, expanded to a second location down by the Chicago River last year. The 80-seat patio captures the bohemian-inspired feel of the original and is decorated with verdant plants, comfy daybed seating, and fringed umbrellas for shading. The Spanish- and Mediterranean-influenced menu includes curry meatballs, smoked octopus, and Lebanese-style roasted lamb.

17. Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 366-2646
This newish spot for indulgent American fare (think prime rib, martinis, and oysters on the half shell) from Hogsalt Hospitality (Au Cheval) is perched at the end of a charming cobblestone corridor. When the weather cooperates, staff turn the space into an open-air patio draped with string lights that create an especially romantic mood once the sun sets.

18. The Duck Inn

2701 S Eleanor St
Chicago, IL
(312) 724-8811
It’s a known fact that hot dogs and burgers are best enjoyed outdoors. That’s why eaters flock for Kevin Hickey’s ramped-up comfort foods on the backyard patio. His signature Duck Inn dog, made from beef and duck fat, is dragged through a garden of Chicago-style toppings, while the hamburger sandwich features Brun-uusto cheese and dijonnaise on rye bread.

Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

19. Kimski

960 W 31st St
Chicago, IL
(773) 890-0588
Sausages topped with “kraut-chi,” housemade pierogis, and kimchi poutine are just a couple of the creative fusion offerings at this Bridgeport eatery. The Korean-Polish street fare pairs perfectly with the brews and cocktails next door at Maria’s Packaged Goods and patrons can sample them on the back patio. The addition of Pizza, Chicken, Ice Cream offers more menu items for the patio.

Aron Gent

20. Truth Italian Restaurant

56 E Pershing Rd
Chicago, IL 60653
(312) 715-8796
For the past five years, Truth restaurant has been one the most underrated Italian spots in Chicago. With fresh pastas, killer mozzarella sticks, and more, this Bronzeville restaurant is a fun place to shoot the breeze with friends and family.

Truth/Google

21. Nella Pizza e Pasta

1125 E 55th St
Chicago, IL 60615
(773) 643-0603
Celebrated pizzaiola Nella Grassano has turned her Hyde Park pizza hotspot into a neighborhood staple that draws diners from across the city. Patrons can savor warm weather and the restaurant’s excellent Neopolitan pies and much more on the patio.

Related Maps