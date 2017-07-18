Chicago’s Essential Outdoor Dining Spots

Chicagoans are always eager to dine al fresco, as the city’s identity morphs during the warmer months. That urge to eat and drink outdoors is even more potent two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many locals stuck inside for extended stretches of time. While there are new patio options around town, these essential spots are classic restaurants that provide some of the best food and drinks in the city. Newcomers include Trivoli Tavern and Nella Pizza e Pasta.

For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.