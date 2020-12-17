 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Four people toasting with flutes of wine.
BLVD Steakhouse and other local restaurants are pulling out all the stops for their New Year’s Eve parties.
BLVD Steakhouse

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago

Say hello to 2022 with delicious eats and lots of bubbles

by Jeffy Mai Updated
As 2021 finally winds down, it’s time to start thinking about how to ring in the New Year. Though there’s uncertainty due to the pandemic, vaccinations are allowing for larger gatherings. Chicago restaurants and bars are here to help by putting together special menus and events so that folks can celebrate in style. Enjoy fine-dining feasts, open bar packages, bottles of bubbly, and much more. Because everyone deserves to treat themselves for making it through another long and arduous year.

As of August 20, the city has mandated that everyone wear facial coverings while indoors. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar

5553 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
(773) 654-1432
(773) 654-1432
Andersonville wine bar and restaurant Uvae has come up with a six-course menu to greet the new year. Highlights include arugula and fennel salad with Champagne vinaigrette, lobster bisque, escargot with puff pastry and garlic herb butter, stuffed beef tenderloin, and crème brulee. The cost is $95 per person and tables can be booked here.

2. Cobblestone

4337 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 935-2255
(773) 935-2255
This European bistro and cider house is making it easy for couples to eat well on New Year’s Eve by offering a special prix fixe menu for two. Guests will receive a welcome glass of cider or Champagne, one cocktail per person, and choice of two starters, two entrees, and one dessert. Items include shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, black truffle spaetzle, grilled filet medallion with cast iron prawns, German chocolate lust cake, and more. There will also be live music from local band Jorge & Bee. The cost is $150 and reservations can be made here.

A plate of pan-roasted chicken.
Cobblestone’s NYE menu is perfect for couples.
Cobblestone [Official Photo]

3. Avondale Bowl

3118 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(708) 831-8064
(708) 831-8064
It’ll be all fun and games on New Year’s Eve at Avondale Bowl. For $300, reserve a lane for up to six people. The package includes bowling for two hours, shoe rental, and a dozen drink tickets. Email info@avondalebowl.com for availability.

4. Dear Margaret

2965 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 360-8213
(773) 360-8213
The French-Canadian restaurant is planning a five-course prix fixe menu to cap off 2021. Diners will savor dishes like lobster ravioli, root vegetable escabeche, beef cheeks with braised red cabbage, and sponge cake in a chocolate shell. The dinner is $125 per person with wine pairings available for $65. Reservations can be made here.

5. Central Park Bar

2924 N Central Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 698-6063
(773) 698-6063
New Avondale tavern Central Park Bar is inviting folks in for a cozy and laid back evening. The New Year’s Eve event will feature an all-inclusive drink package from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. as well as a food buffet and Champagne toast. Tickets, available here, are $75 per person if purchased before December 15 and $80 after December 15.

6. The J. Parker

1816 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
(312) 254-4747
(312) 254-4747
Blast into 2022 with the J. Parker’s “Galaxy Gala” party. The year-round rooftop venue atop Hotel Lincoln is offering an all-inclusive package that includes premium cocktails, wine, beer, passed appetizers, a dessert station, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Spin VXN and a photo booth will be on site to capture the good times. Tickets are $125 and available here.

7. Old Town Pour House

1419 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 477-2800
(312) 477-2800
Old Town Pour House will bring folks back to the roaring ‘20s on New Year’s Eve. The soiree will have a live video DJ, passed hors d’oeuvres like mini burgers and Nashville tenders, a midnight Champagne toast, a photo booth, and more. Tickets are $50 per person and available here.

8. Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N Wood St
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 360-8320
(773) 360-8320
Eat and drink like they do in the South with a four-hour drink package, passed appetizers like gumbo and po’ boys, live DJ, midnight toast, and burlesque show from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Ina Mae. Tickets to the event are $70 per person and available here.

9. The Signature Room at the 95th

875 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 787-9596
(312) 787-9596
Spend the last evening of the year high above the city on the 95th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue. The classic restaurant is putting together a four-course dinner, which includes one glass of sparkling wine, along with live music by the Union Band on a sprawling dance floor. Seatings will be at 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Dress code is formal and pricing is $225 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 312-787-9596.

10. Torali

160 E Pearson St 12th Floor
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 573-5160
(312) 573-5160
Join the Italian steakhouse inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel for a four-course prix fixe menu. Items include braised Berkshire pork belly, pan-seared scallop, roasted wagyu beef tenderloin, truffle agnolotti, and a complimentary glass of Champagne. Reservations are available here. The hotel is also hosting its annual party, “Swingin’ the New Year Ritz-Carlton Chicago.” The evening will feature live entertainment from jazz swing band the Flatt Cats, hors d’oeuvres, dessert bars, and more. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased here.

11. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 661-9577
(773) 661-9577
The Eastern European-tinged restaurant has created a five-course tasting menu for New Year’s Eve. Diners will enjoy items like curry poached lobster, potato pierogis, and black forest cake. It’s priced at $75 per person, plus $65 for optional beverage pairings. Book a reservation here.

12. Offshore Rooftop & Bar

1000 E Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 535-6660
(312) 535-6660
The nation’s largest rooftop deck — located on the third floor of Navy Pier — is saying goodbye to 2021 with a luxe New Year’s Eve bash inside its year-round glass atrium. Attendees can take in the views of the city’s skyline and the lake while having access to premium open bars for five hours, passed bites, a sushi station, and front row seats to the midnight fireworks show. Tickets are $175 per person and available here.

13. The Dawson

730 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 243-8955
(312) 243-8955
The Dawson recently debuted a new covered patio structure so guests can dine in a temperature-controlled environment. For New Year’s Eve, the River West spot will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $95 per person. Choices include oysters on the half shell with Champagne mignonette; Hudson Bay scallops with pumpkin gnocchi; Prime burger with truffle aioli; and an eight-ounce filet with truffle fries. Reservations are available here.

Plates of empanadas and scallops.
The Dawson’s new covered patio will help keep the chill away from diners.
The Dawson [Official Photo]

14. Elina's

1202 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 929-2249
(312) 929-2249
It’s hard to go wrong with comforting Italian fare, especially when it’s from new West Town hotspot Elina’s. Chef-owners Ian Rusnak and Eric Safin are greeting the new year with a five-course prix fixe menu full of fan favorites like rigatoni a la vodka, Silvio’s meatballs, and pan-roasted Dover sole with black truffles. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here.

15. Topolobampo

445 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 661-1434
(312) 661-1434
Rick Bayless’s acclaimed Mexican restaurant is crafting a special menu for the evening. The meal will include ora king salmon aguachile, heirloom tamal, seared scallops, wagyu rib eye, salad, and cake and ice cream. The price is $200 per person and reservations are available here.

16. Frontera Grill

445 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 661-1434
(312) 661-1434
Experience Frontera’s greatest hits all night long on New Year’s Eve. Guests will begin with an appetizer parade of guacamole, tostadas, tamales, and more followed by their choice of entrée from a lineup of 2021 favorites. To finish, the kitchen will dish out a trio of desserts. The cost is $110 per person and tickets can be purchased here

17. Three Dots and a Dash

435 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 610-4220
(312) 610-4220
Escape the winter chill by heading to tiki hideaway Three Dots and a Dash. Entry into the New Year’s Eve festivities includes five drink tickets and tunes from a live DJ. General admission is $65 per person and available here. Tables and booths can also be reserved. 

18. Bar Goa

116 W Hubbard St Suite 1
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-0197
(312) 900-0197
New Indian spot Bar Goa will offer passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-hour bar package, a Champagne toast at midnight, and live tunes from DJ Cedeño. Tickets are $110 per person and available here.

19. Radio Room

400 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 706-5228
(312) 706-5228
Radio Room’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza will feature an open bar, passed appetizers and desserts, live musical performances, a midnight Prosecco toast and balloon drop, and more. Tickets start at $75 per person and can be purchased here.

20. Kinzie Chophouse

400 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 822-0191
(312) 822-0191
Ring in the new year with a scrumptious six-course dinner at Kinzie Chophouse. The menu will boast dishes like creamy corn velouté, king scallops ceviche, veal tartare, dry aged prime rib with red wine and bone marrow sauce, and Champagne mousse and caramelized pecans on a Greek honey cookie. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made here.

21. Travelle at the Langham

330 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 923-7705
(312) 923-7705
End the year on the highest of highs with an opulent seven-course dinner at Travelle at the Langham. The menu includes scallops, lobster bisque, foie gras appetizer, wagyu strip steak, and a chocolate dessert. Wines will be available a la carte. The cost is $147 per person and reservations can be made here.

22. Pizzeria Portofino

317 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 900-9018
(312) 900-9018
Kick off 2022 along the riverfront at Pizzeria Portofino. The restaurant is hosting an evening filled with passed appetizers, pizza stations, and signature cocktails. Guests will also have front row views of the fireworks show and live entertainment from DJ Matthew White. Tickets are $115 per person and can be purchased here.

23. LondonHouse Chicago

85 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 357-1200
(312) 357-1200
Count down the seconds to 2022 with two New Year’s Eve events at LondonHouse. Up on the roof at LH on 21, there will be two live DJs, violinist Lil Sharp, a four-hour open bar, complimentary Champagne toast, party favors, and passed appetizers. Tickets are $175 and available here. Downstairs in the Grand Ballroom, guests will be treated to live music from cover band Mike & Joe, a four-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres buffet, photo booth, Champagne toast, and a midnight breakfast buffet. Tickets are $125 and available here.

24. Rose Mary

932 W Fulton St
Chicago, IL 60607
(872) 260-3921
(872) 260-3921
Chef Joe Flamm and the team at Rose Mary are whipping up a family-style feast. Guests will enjoy grilled oysters with garlic confit butter; porcini cappelletti with truffles; and pork coppa pampanella with yogurt cabbage slaw and walnuts. The two-and-a-half hour experience is priced at $125 per person and reservations are available here.

25. Time Out Market Chicago

916 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 637-3888
(312) 637-3888
Leave 2021 in the past and celebrate the new year at Time Out Market’s “Future Disco” event. DJ Metro will play the hits while attendees can bust a move on the dance floor set in the middle of the venue. Entry includes a $45 card for food and beverages at any of the vendors or bars plus a glass of bubbles at midnight. Tickets are priced at $80 per person and available here.

26. Boqueria

807 W Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 257-3177
(312) 257-3177
Celebrate the new year the Spanish way at Boqueria in the West Loop. Diners will get a tapas feast to share alongside unlimited beer, wine, and sangria. The first seating at 6 p.m. is priced at $85 per person while the 9:30 seating is $125 per person. Tables can be booked here.

27. The Izakaya at Momotaro

820 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 733-4818
(312) 733-4818
Momotaro’s subterranean lounge is evoking the spirit of Japan on New Year’s Eve with a Harajuku night event. Admission includes five drink tickets, food, curated music, and access to a tarot card reader, caricature artist, and ice luge. Tickets start at $150 per person and can be purchased here.

28. Avli on the Park

180 N Field Blvd
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 600-9997
(312) 600-9997
The newest outpost of Greek sensation Avli is offering a five-course dinner designed by executive chef Nikos Kapernaros. Guests will enjoy dishes like goat cheese tart, strip steak with tomato metaxa sauce, and oven-baked snapper. The first seating at 6 p.m. is priced at $90 per person while the second seating at 9 p.m., which includes entry into Avli’s “2022 on the Park” after party ($30 per ticket), is $125. Reservations can be booked here.

29. BLVD Steakhouse

817 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 526-3116
(312) 526-3116
Dress to the nines and celebrate in style at this beautiful West Loop steakhouse. BLVD’s special three-course menu for the night will showcase dishes like lobster bisque, dayboat scallops, and organic half chicken. Guests can also add caviar service, a seafood tower, and vintage bottles of wine. The first seating, from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., is $95 per person while the second seating, from 8:30 p.m. to close, is $125 per person and includes a midnight Champagne toast and party favors. Reservations are available here.

30. The Loyalist

177 N Ada St #001
Chicago, IL 60607
(773) 913-3774
(773) 913-3774
Indulge in a special four-course menu with selections like French onion éclair, smoked sturgeon, turbot Veronique, fig leaf crème brulee, and more. Diners can also add caviar, truffles, and seafood towers to their meal. The cost is $125 per person and reservations for the Loyalist are available here.

31. Tiny Goat

820 W Randolph St Second Floor
Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 888-3455
(312) 888-3455
Stephanie Izard’s pop-up dinner series Tiny Goat will be happening on New Year’s Eve. Taking place in a private space above Little Goat, the evening will star a multi-course, globally-inspired menu with curated beverage offerings and a bubbly toast. Tickets are $100 per person and available here.

32. Milk Room

12 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60603
(844) 312-2221
(844) 312-2221
Toast to the new year at the Chicago Athletic Association’s intimate speakeasy. Milk Room’s annual “Bubbles, Bourbon, and Brandy” celebration will feature a selection of cocktails and elegant shared bites, such as a mini seafood tower. Pricing is $250 per person for two-hour-long seatings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Reservations are available here.

33. Dusek's Tavern

1227 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 526-3851
(312) 526-3851
Dusek’s has several options for diners on New Year’s Eve. Both the regular a la carte menu and a “Let us feed you” menu will be available in addition to shellfish towers packed with oysters, shrimp cocktail, Dungeness crab claws, tuna crudo, and smoked mussels. Book a table here.

34. Punch House

1227 W 18th St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 526-3851
(312) 526-3851
Chicagoans can get their punch on with tableside Champagne punch service at this Pilsen bar located in the basement of Thalia Hall. Two-hour seatings, starting at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., are priced at $250 per table. 9 p.m. reservations are priced at $300 and do not have a time limit. Reservations are available here.

35. The Duck Inn

2701 S Eleanor St
Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 724-8811
(312) 724-8811
Bridgeport gastropub the Duck Inn is preparing a four-course feast with festive favorites and optional wine pairings for New Year’s Eve. The regular dinner menu will be available as well. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made here.

