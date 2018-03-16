Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Brunch, not quite breakfast nor lunch, is one of the best parts of the weekend — even during a pandemic. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap is here to help by highlighting the newest options for a delicious midday meal.

The latest additions to the list below include José Andrés’s Spanish institution Jaleo, Italian newcomer Segnatore, and New Orleans-inspired restaurant and bar Storyville. They join a growing number of places that are dedicated to offering exciting brunch menus. So start the day off right with eggs (and much more) at these 16 destinations.

As of January 3, the city has mandated that those ages 5 and up be fully vaccinated and masked at public places indoors when not actively eating or drinking. For updated information on coronavirus cases, please visit the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard . Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may still pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.