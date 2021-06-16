The Best Roadtrip-Worthy Breweries to Visit in Southwest Michigan

It’s road trip season for Chicagoans and summer’s a great time to pack up the car and see some new parts of the Midwest. The breweries of Southwest Michigan make for a great destination at the end of an easy drive from chicago. Trust us, Indiana’s in the rear view before you know it. From farm-focused beer makers to hype-heavy hazy IPAs to classic, clean lager lovers, you’re never far from a great beer — and the next one is just up the road. And there’s probably a house-made soda for your driver, too. Don’t forget to return in the fall when the colors change.