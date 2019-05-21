 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
McCormick Place
McCormick Place/Facebook

Where to Eat Near McCormick Place Convention Center

A guide to find food and drink near McCormick and Wintrust Arena

by Ashok Selvam
McCormick Place
| McCormick Place/Facebook
by Ashok Selvam Updated

Chicago’s McCormick Place is one of the most popular venues for conventions in America. But restaurateurs and developers have avoided the area around the South Side convention center leaving mostly fast-food options like McDonald’s and White Castle. Until recently, convention goers didn’t have many choices nearby.

But that’s changed with the addition of Wintrust Arena, the building that’s mostly known for hosting Chicago Sky basketball. The arena has jumpstarted development with newly constructed hotels and more. There are more choices near McCormick than ever before and expect the number of restaurants to increase in the future.

So check out the following list of the best bets to eat and drink near McCormick. If convention centers want to explore, note that both Chinatown and the South Loop are a quick car ride away. Those neighborhoods offer even more dining and drinking options and use the linked guides for tips.

Kong Dog

Another location of the popular Korean-style corn dog chain. From cheese to encased meats, order an assortment of fried treats and make sure to make the appropriate Instagram or Tik Tok post to tell the world about your meal.

2026 S Clark St Unit F, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 291-9978
(312) 291-9978

Cafe Bionda

Now run by 8 Hospitality’s Carmen Rossi, the infamous operator of Hubbard Inn and Joy District (plus a huge University of Illinois backer), Cafe Biondi is back serving Italian American favorites for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

1924 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 313-6485
(312) 313-6485

Reggie's Chicago

Reggie’s is a music venue where visitors will find nationally touring acts, the occasional cover band playin nostalgic hits, and a record store. Reggie’s has a fine beer list and is known for its chicken wings. There’s also a rooftop deck.

2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 949-0120
(312) 949-0120
Reggie’s pub food.
Reggie’s/Google

Mustard Seed Kitchen

This is a takeout restaurant from James Beard Award winner Erick Williams. It’s a departure from Virtue where Williams was looking to fill a niche: high-quality food with tons of options for families. Whether or not kids are involved, Mustard Seed has tasty burgers, glazed pork chops, tilapia, and a variety of pastas that are can be readily enjoyed in a convention goer’s hotel room. It’s better than room service.

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 326-0062
(312) 326-0062

Harold's Chicken Shack

Convention goers are blessed by a nearby outlet of Harold’s Chicken Shack, a Chicago landmark. The chain is notoriously inconsistent, but this one is convenient for South Loopers. But beware the tiny waiting room.

2132 Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 326-5575
(312) 326-5575
Harold’s Chicken No. 71
Google

Williams Inn Pizza & Sports Bar

This welcoming sports bar serves a solid menu of tavern favorites. It’s best known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza which was a South Side favorite before the original location burned down.

2210 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 753-3108
(312) 753-3108

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

This steakhouse was a former fire station and coincidentally was closed for two years after a fire. Chicago Firehouse reopened in 2017 and is a popular spot for private events. The building was erected in 1905. It’s a classic menu with shrimp cocktails on all the traditional staples of a steakhouse. It also just added a speakeasy-style bar in the basement called the Blue Room.

1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
(312) 786-1401
(312) 786-1401
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

La Cantina

This Mexican restaurant almost feels like an extension of McCormick Place, and while it’s not quite Little Village, there’s tasty burritos, tacos, ceviche, and more. There’s more focus on grilled proteins with chicken, pork, and beef options. Of course, some folks don’t want to order a large meal. For them, they can splurge with a heaping pile of nachos which come in different configurations. Yes: there are margaritas.

1911 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-1911
(312) 842-1911

Apolonia

This light and breezy Mediterranean and Italian restaurant features handmade pasta, fish, and a tasting menu from chef Stephen Gillanders, a restaurant veteran with three restaurants in Chicago (S.K.Y., Valhalla). It’s open from brunch, lunch, and dinner and is a good upscale choice for a celebration or when diners want something a little special without hurting the bank account too much.

2201 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 363-2431
(312) 363-2431
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Haidilao Hot Pot Chicago

Known for robot servers, Haidilao Hot Pot has a few locations scattered around the country; there are close to 1,000 worldwide. It specializes in Sichuan-style hot pot and is one of the largest in China. It’s a great group option with a large selection of bases and toppings.

107 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 363-3888
(312) 363-3888

Lips Drag Queen Show Palace, Restaurant & Bar

Glitzy Vegas-style drag destination Lips — an outpost of New York drag performer Yvonne Lame’s drag-show-and-dinner mini-chain — is a sure-fire option for verve and eleganza. There’s also a menu of familiar dishes like pasta and burgers, plus fun drinks ranging in size from shots to 20-ounce cocktails served in a leg-shaped vessel clad in a fishnet stocking and heel that patrons get to keep.

2229 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 815-2662
(312) 815-2662

VU Rooftop Bar

VU Rooftop Bar offers the South Side a rare view of the city south of Madison. The venue includes three bars and two deck, fire pits, and plenty of small bites and fancy drinks. It’s 22 floors above ground with one of the best views in Chicago. It’s operated by Fifty/50 Restaurant Group and the food punches way above its class with sliders, fried chicken, and more.

133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 528-0191
(312) 528-0191
The rooftop space features fire pits and couches.
VU Rooftop Bar
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Il Culaccino - Chicago Italian Restaurant

Yes another red sauce destination with a huge selection of pasta. Instead of chicken or veal parm, the restaurant dials up the Chicago and opts for chicken or veal giardiniera. Giardiniera is the Chicago-famous relish created by Italian Americans and mostly known to spice up Italian beefs. 

2134 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 794-5300
(312) 794-5300

Fatpour Tap Works - McCormick

The second location of the Wicker Park sports bar brings pub food and craft beer to the South Side. There’s tons of TVs in a uber-casual atmosphere that will appeal to most folks recently out of college. Fatpour will from time to time do special beer releases, too.

2206 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 878-9292
(312) 878-9292
Fatpour Tap Works McCormick Place
Fatpour Tap Works [Official Photo]

Chicago Oyster House

This is a classic Chicago steakhouse with a name that suggests there’s a seafood focus. Yes, this is a nice spot for happy hour oysters, with east and west coast selections. There’s a robust selection of sushi and more from the raw bar. It’s not cheap, but this is a good place to take picky eaters.

1933 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8833
(312) 225-8833

Spoke & Bird Cafe (South Loop)

Chicago has a lot of great bakeries, and Spoke & Bird is among them. Decadent cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, and more. They’re a great choice for delivery, too. Ignore the chain coffee churn and opt for Spoke & Bird.

205 E 18th St, Chicago, IL 60616
(929) 263-2473
(929) 263-2473

